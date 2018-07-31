Marvel

One of the pleasant surprises of Avengers: Infinity War was the emphasis on Gamora and her relationship with Thanos. Her former position as a daughter of Thanos was central to the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, so it was immensely satisfying to see the emotional payoff as she struggled against her life as a weapon. Zoe Saldana was given the opportunity to do some fine work in Infinity War, anchoring some of the more devastating moments with an excellent performance.

With Infinity War available on digital now and the blu-ray right around the corner, some of the extra features are hitting the internet now, including this deleted scene that adds even more nuance to the Gamora/Thanos relationship. USA Today tweeted out the clip on Tuesday, sending Marvel fans even deeper into their feelings.

Talk about family issues: Thanos has a heart-to-heart with Gamora (@zoesaldana) in this EXCLUSIVE deleted scene from '@Avengers: #InfinityWar.' https://t.co/c2rtJEq66V pic.twitter.com/WrsRtjaHDZ — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) July 30, 2018

It’s a good scene, but considering the fact that a lot of the information exchanged is also brought up during the scene where Thanos is torturing Nebula for information about the Soul Stone. Infinity War was long as it is, so cuts have to be made somewhere.

As much as I would prefer death to have some weight in the MCU, Gamora getting the chance to get her revenge on Thanos is pretty high on my wishlist for Avengers 4. It seemed that she was trapped in the Soul Stone instead of being outright dead, so I’d say there’s a better than not chance that we’lll get to see the fiercest woman in the galaxy bring down the pain upon her former oppressor.

(Via USA Today)