Gavin Degraw and ‘American Idol’s’ David Cook hit the road together

It”s a marriage made in soft-rock heaven: Gavin DeGraw and “American Idol” season 7 champion David Cook will hit the road together in a co-headlining tour starting Oct. 9 at Penn State University, in State College, Pa.

The theater tour concludes Nov. 10 at Athen, Ga.”s Classic Center. Carolina Liar will open many of the dates.

Cook is touring behind current album, “This Loud Morning,” which could use a bit of a boost since its June release. A second single, “Fade Into Me,” will go to radio to coincide with the tour.

DeGraw”s new album, “Sweeter,” comes out Sept. 20. This tour follows his summer amphitheater outing with Train and Maroon 5. Carolina Liar also has a fall release.

Tickets go on sale starting Sept. 16. For concert dates, go here.