Girl Power: 10 female superheroes who deserve their own movie

Admittedly, comic-books don’t have the greatest track record when it comes to representations of female characters, with even the fiercest and most powerful of superheroines depicted as busty, scantily-clad sexpots blessed with the proportions of a Victoria’s Secret model.
Given the predominantly-male fanbase of the medium, there are also very few female crime-fighters who boast the kind of name value that would make them an obvious fit for a standalone movie – though it bears pointing out that not even Wonder Woman, arguably the most famous of all female superheroes, has become the subject of a feature film despite numerous aborted attempts. Instead the Amazonian warrior princess has been relegated to the small-screen, where budgets are smaller and production values inevitably chintzier.
So what will it take to get a solo female superhero movie greenlit in this town that isn’t either unbearably cheesy (“Supergirl”) or just plain bad (“Elektra”)? We haven’t the slightest, but in the meantime, here are a few suggestions for characters who deserve consideration should someone decide to give it a go.
Please don’t let Halle Berry make any more super hero movies. Singer had the perfect chance to recast her and for some reason he caved to her salary demands. She’s probably making more than the rest of the cast combined and is hands down the weakest actor of them all.
THANK YOU! I’ve never liked Halle Berry as Storm. She’s just plain and boring. Angela Basset woulda been a better option.
Catwoman deserves another chance. I know she isn’t a hero, but that’s one of the most fascinating comic book characters.
I totally agree! I think Catwoman needs a redo, without the silly mythos they had for her that totally declawed the spirit of Catwoman
Halle Berry sucked as Storm. She was cast to be another “name” actor for the franchise, but are you telling me they couldn’t find someone (even an unknown) with more gravitas and presence to play Storm
Storm is my hands down favorite super hero and I agree! Berry botched the buhjeezus out of both Storm and Catwoman. How does this chick keep getting work?
Aka, 10 movies that would lose their ass, and cost an unknown number of people their jobs.
Well, you’re no help.
Agreed. I heard this same argument with the lack of female heroes in science fiction movies. It would be great to live in a world where these movies would be on equal footing with a male-centric protagonist.
But until multiple studios decide to take enormous losses and cost thousands of people their jobs, we will continue to have male superheroes and science fiction stars.
yes, because no man wants to see an icky female lead.
Sorry Chris, but they wouldn’t turn a profit. Not saying they wouldn’t be fun. They could do a “Clone Wars” type of production on a lot of those titles and maybe you’d have something.
And Lisa, no one loves women more than I, but if that was a sure-fire box office formula, that’s all we’d see coming out.
Hot naked women are a mouse click away (so I’ve heard)
I’ll believe that kind of thinking when I see a serious attempt flop. The directors of action films starring have ranged from mediocre to awful. Halle Berry was at the height of her popularity when she made Catwoman and the director they gave her was Pitof! Man-starring action films with lousy directors also do poorly at the box office.
*starring women
Halle Berry is also generally awful as an action star.
Ellen Ripley of Alien/Aliens and Sarah Conner of Terminator and Terminator 2 say hi.
At least 3-4 of those characters would be viable, at least at the right budget. If anything, the movie I most wanted to see walking out of Avengers was a Black Widow/Hawkeye film, and a lot of people would probably agree with me.
Plus, when DC puts out Justice League, it will have a great opportunity to set the stage for movies for any number of characters. Why not a Wonderwoman film? Or even a Young Justice League movie that could follow, featuring a Miss Martian as one of the leads? I’d at least be interested.
Agreed, @Ryan. Girl power!
Cannot forget the 2nd longest running female superhero book image topcow comics witchblade?
I think they need a character that stands alone and is not just the girl-version of some other better-known property. Even if Supergirl, Batwoman, or Spider-Woman are amazing characters, they have the stigma of being seen as taking the better-known male characters and making a girl version. Then most of the rest have the baggage of being part of some superhero team. Storm and Jean Grey suffer from that; sure, they may be great characters however there is not much new when we’ve already seen them, and think of them, as part of the X-Men. So their stories would be more of the same, only without the rest of the cool kids from the team.
I think female superheroes, in movies and in the comics, should be developed as stand-alone characters. Otherwise, they beg comparisons to their male counterparts who are invariably better or more authoritative in their roles as protector of whatever. In that regard, Wonder Woman or Black Widow make the most sense for a stand-alone on the above list. Of those two, Black Widow is probably the best even though she suffers from being part of a super hero team in Avengers. Wonder Woman has struggled to find an audience, although so had Iron Man to an extent (or at least, he had been a B-grade super hero until Robert Downey Jr. made him a star). Black Widow at least has been presented as a capable, interesting character that has a talented actress portraying her. There is a lot to build off of. Psylocke could also work since she is mysterious and has a cool factor. Jean Grey & Phoenix has enough going for it to work, I just do not see a way for her to make sense outside an X-Men movie.
Mostly, I think they need to have more female characters with their own origins (not just spin-offs of their male versions), unique powers or compelling histories/stories (again, not just somewhat-watered-down Superman/Spider-Man/Batman powers or “toys”), and more original names than ____________-Woman or ______________-Girl where you fill in the blank with some animal or none-too-subtle reference to some other popular character.
Of course, this is more of an industry-wide problem.
FWIW, my choice for a female superhero/comic that deserved its own movie would be one for I Kill Giants, a Scarlet Witch-centric movie could work (although the scope would be challenging, and I believe the story from Parasite Eve would be worth taking a look at. Barbara Gordon as Oracle has potential and could be a really unique story. Beyond that, most of the female superheroes in comics seem kind of corny, too based in being sexual fantasies (which might work well from a visual standpoint, however limits them from a storytelling perspective, especially as a lead), or are just too cemented in as a supporting character of a team. They are the typical “invulnerable, strong, probably can fly, uber-sexual woman that can give Superman a run for his money but cannot actually ever beat him” character that is just Superman-lite-with-estrogen-and-breasts or some woman pretending to be Batman or Spider-Man. There is just usually not much originality behind these female characters’ concepts or designs.
-Cheers
Wonder Woman was never in Smallville. A costume that looked similiar (and really, not even that similiar) popped up.
It was hard between Wonder Woman and Black Widow because I’m a Marvel fan at heart, but Wonder Woman deserves her own movie already. It’s almost shocking, scratch that, it is shocking she hasn’t gotten her own movie yet.
Besides that, please give me a Black Widow movie.
The problem with Wonder Woman is the character concept leaves for a somewhat flat character, IMO. That’s not to say she hasn’t had good stories in spite of that, but I just think there are more interesting characters in the DC lineup.
I almost think DC would be best using Justice League as a springboard to introduce one of its more interesting female characters to the fold, and then do an interesting movie based on that character after.
That way, DC could get a better rounded character introduced to the public at large and have a built in audience if it ever did make a movie based off her.
I don’t believe that anyone on this list would be a great main character for a film but I THINK Rogue could work. If done right, a movie about Rogue would be awesome.
Rogue is a great suggestion. The current movies are focusing on the struggles of the character (good vs evil, respect from others, etc…), but they dismiss uniquely feminine dilemmas having to do with relationships, family, etc. That’s why all the previous female movies seem to be women imitating men.
Because of Rogue’s powers, she has these issues big-time (and tons of strength) which could bring in more female audience to the movies.
Yes, give me a Rogue film, but not the Rogue from the movies that we’ve already seen… I want the scary-powerful Rogue from the Saturday morning cartoons from the early 90s. She was the best character on those cartoons, and kicked some serious butt, too :)
I would love to see rogue have her own movie! Fave character from marvel.
halle berry has been good as storm so far…. plus she doesnt look 46. she can easily pass for someone in her early 30s.
No one on this list could carry a movie with the way they’ve been written thus far. The #1 reason for this is – it’s completely implausible to believe a tiny, hot chick is going to kick everyone’s @ss. It’s hard enough to give that leap of faith to a man. But I think a heroine could work with powers similar to Jean Grey (before Phoenix), and go with a more cerebral approach, rather than physical.
You don’t think a Black Widow (with Hawkeye) movie could work, which would definitely feature Scarlet Johanson with the top billing? I think it could *easily* work and do at least as well as the first Captain America or Thor.
No Sailor Moon? Pitiful, considering she has her own franchise.
I use to watch wonder women as as kid. I never really got into the comics of her like that. Its been too long and we need a bring her back. If they make a new wonder-women movie they should put the old wonder-women in there as her mother or some one close to her to draw people in.
Sorry, even as a fan of the character in the 80s/90s X-Men books, you lost me at Dazzler. Are you friggin’ serious? This list is way too Marvel heavy, too. What about The Huntress? Zatanna? Black Canary? Even Fire & Ice would make a better movie than Dazzler. Jeez.
Sorry, even as a fan of the character in the 80s/90s X-Men comics, you lost me at Dazzler. Are you friggin’ serious? And why is this list so Marvel heavy at the expense of better DC heroines? The Huntress? Zatanna? Black Canary? Geez, even Fire & Ice would make a better movie than Dazzler or Ms. Marvel.
I definitely think there should be better female leads as superheroes. I think though that male leads are usually very muscly, toned, and good-looking too. Perhaps more variety for them too?
They just need to redo Catwoman, make a Shadowcat, Psylocke, and maybe Black Cat movie. Then after that, they need to redo the whole X-men series to give it more of what the comics suggested. Enough of this boring focus on Wolverine. Just because people like him doesn’t mean you can ignore everyone else. Like that “part” with “Psylocke”, wtf was that?!?! Since when was Psylocke a black asain? I didn’t even know that was supposed to be Psylocke until I saw the credits and googled it. Oh and Juno as Shadowcat..please recast.
As much as i like male heroes I feel there is a need for more strong female ones. There are however are few problems with this. For one i would like to reflect on how society is when it comes to to any thing. Its a hot mess and if your not careful you can get eaten alive just about for anything. Then there’s whole transition from comic book to the real world.It has to look good and sound good other wise it will fail.The same goes for casting and who making the movie.
Really? Dazzler over Renee Montoya and Jessica Jones?
I wanted to see Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff aka Scarlett Johansson) to do a solo movie. Not only she was the only female character in The Avengers movie, but also she is the most beautiful women in science fiction movies. Check out more about this hot starlet here – [www.rosebudmag.com]
She-ra? What about her? She was hugely popular in the eighties, and yet she’s not on the list. And about most female super-heroines having the bodies of Victoria’s Secret models, and being Sexpots, doesn’t that seem to describe Vampirella exactly?
Wonder Woman is long overdue for a big movie, but I voted Jean Grey because I think she’s more interesting and Phoenix didn’t get a very good treatment in X-Men 3. I’m thinking something along the lines of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. Catwoman deserves a reboot too, she keeps getting sidelined because nobody knows quite what to do with her other than put her in a skimpy costume and parade her around.
It’s a shame a spin-off was never made when Michelle Phieffer performed the role in Batman Returns. She was the best part of that movie and made a fantastic Catwoman.
No love for Power Girl, Hawk Woman, or Mary Marvel?
sorry guys you missed Dark Horse Comics’ Ghost.. one of the most interesting super heroes out there
A Ms. Marvel (ahem, Captain Marvel) movie would rock. She’s powerful, sexy, and complicated. SPider-Woman would be a good choice too
y´all dont eve know who Dazzler is, huhm? -_-
I’ve been out of comics for awhile but “Birds of Prey” would seem to be a fun visit (Batgirl, Canary & Huntress) The WB made a stab never really checked it out
Cannot forget witchblade
anyone remember the movie Elecktra? The spin-off of the Daredevil movie? I guess not. For female superheroes, why is She-Hulk missing from the list? they keep remaking the Hulk (and the only one I’ve liked is from the Avengers movie, and of course Bill Bixby/Lou Ferrigno.
Write a comment…heyi. launch. ladY
My life would be complete if Michelle Rodriguez played Wonder Woman. In her cool costume, with the pants and the jacket, of course. That would be the most epic thing ever!!!
Danger Girl/Abbey Chase…!