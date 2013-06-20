Exclusive: Go behind the scenes on Skylar Grey’s debut album

Skylar Grey”s solo album has been a long time in coming. In this exclusive behind-the-scenes clip, the singer/songwriter takes you to her Oregon cabin where she wrote “Love the Way You Lie,” her massive hit for Eminem and Rihanna, as well as talks about the making of her new album, “Don”t Look Down,” out July 9.

“The beginning half of the album-writing process, I was really focused on my journey, when I was living in Oregon in that cabin and really coming into this new version of me,” she reveals. “It was there that I experimented with my sound and figured out who I wanted to be as an artist.”

It”s easy to see why she found inspiration in Oregon: the scenery is breathtaking. While living there, she sent producer Alex Da Kid the hook for “Love The Way You Lie,” and “my whole life changed,” she says. That led to her own album, executive produced by Eminem and Alex Da Kid.

Even though this is her debut album, Grey has already amassed five Grammy nominations and, in addition to co-writing “Love The Way You Lie,” co-wrote Dr. Dre”s “I Need A Doctor,” and wrote Cee-Lo”s single, “Only You.” “Don”t Look Down”s” cheeky first single, “C”mon Let Me Ride,” came out last December. “Wear Me Out” is the current track.