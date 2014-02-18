‘Grindhouse’ to ‘John Carter’ – 18 ‘dream projects’ that turned into nightmares

I am starting to suspect that dream projects should never be made. I know that sounds counter-intuitive and incredibly pessimistic. Hear me out.
Certainly, there are movies I love that very talented people have worked tirelessly to realize, and I would be devastated if those films did not exist. I get it. I love “Apocalypse Now.” I love that it smells desperate and sweaty in a way precisely because of the insane demands the production made on everyone. I love that it was finished. I adore every flaw, every eccentricity. I love it. But it is also true that there are many dream films that have been made that have turned out to be mystifyingly bad, bad in a way that can only be personal, and while I can’t imagine what might have started me thinking about this topic recently, I thought it would be worth looking back at what’s happened when people have backed a vision and given it everything and stood back and looked at the end result and thought…
… we are in so much trouble.
Exhibit A for me on this list is always Barry Levinson’s “Toys.”
I moved to Los Angeles in 1990, and at that point, “Toys” was already a legendary script thanks to magazines like “Movieline” and “Premiere,” which were starting to publish pieces about the best unproduced screenplays in Hollywood and drafts of things that didn’t get made and original endings and alternate ideas. It was a fairly recent development in terms of publishing, and for a lot of guys my age living in places where there was no film industry to speak of, it gave us a glimpse at a world that seemed impossible to be part of. It was the first real big push at insider journalism, work written by people who were positively chummy with the folks making the movies. The film journalism of the ’70s had led to a much more publicity minded film journalism of the ’80s which led to a real sort of gigantic explosion of all sorts of different film journalism in the ’90s, and one of the reason “Toys” was legendary was because the first mentions of it were in the ’70s, and then again in the ’80s, and then it finally got made in the ’90s, and by that point, it was accepted fact: the script “Toys” by Barry Levinson and Valerie Curtain was one of the best unproduced scripts ever written. “They” said so.
Don’t take my word for it that the final film is not one of the best produced scripts of all time. I brought in professionals to back me up. I brought in Paul Scheer and Jason Mantzoukas, the guys who are 2/3 of the outstanding movie comedy podcast “How Did This Get Made?” Or rather, they brought me in, but i suggested the film for the episode I appeared on, and Jason and Paul both watched “Toys.”
When I saw Jason at Sundance in January, the first thing he said to me was, “Still f*#k you for ‘Toys.'” and I am totally okay with that. I understand the pain and the anger. It is a film that is full of choices, end to end, that I would just love to hear Barry talk us through. The casting of Michael Gambon and LL Cool J as father and son is fine… if there’s something you’re doing. The way it’s written and played here, it doesn’t work as a surrealist’s gag, and it’s played in so many zig-zagged tones that it’s hard to tell how serious we’re supposed to take their connection.
Is “Toys” supposed to be savage satiric commentary? If not, then what’s the point? It seems to me like there must have a been a draft of this movie, or maybe many drafts of it, that would have been more war-toy oriented, and more pointedly satirical. I’m trying to remember the state of the toy industry in 1992. It doesn’t seem like it ws particularly violence crazy. Video games had not gone totally “Mortal Kombat” bananas yet, and action figures weren’t really the nerd furniture they are today, display items instead of still largely aimed at kids. It feels like the biggest problem with “Toys” is that the toys themselves are terrible. I’m sorry… the biggest ugliest secret of the movie “Toys” is that the toys in it are terrible. No kid on Earth wants a single toy they show in this movie. You could show this to them, tell them that there was one of everything in the next room, and tell them all they had to do was name the one they wanted, and they would be stumped. This is a remarkably unappealing line-up of pretend toys.
I almost don’t even get how that happens. Forget the weird reality that this film can’t quite settle on. That’s a big issue that it seems someone never really got a handle on, and so it’s just… constantly shifting. What I really don’t get is how they didn’t hire a production designer who could look at the toys that are actually on the shelves as the movie’s being made and make something that might actually compete. That kind of choice can derail one of these dream projects easily, and there are so many other pitfalls that we felt like it was time to look at some of the instances where filmmakers finally got the chance to bring one of their most deeply-held dreams to life, only to suffer for it during the production or when the film was released. There are lots of important lessons for filmmakers to learn here, so let’s dig in.
In the meantime, ‘Winter’s Tale’ is still playing in theaters if you’re feeling hungry for a genuine disaster.
Awesome list. Just a note, you mean Werner Herzog, not Wim Wenders in “Fitzcarraldo.”
Also, &#%& “Toys.”
And a side note on “Fitzcarraldo” — the thing being pulled over the mountain is not an opera house, it’s a boat. There is an opera house involved in the story, but it’s not mobile. Not that this makes the physical feat in the story (and of the filmmaking) any less amazing, but, y’know, it’s a boat, not a building.
Oh god! Beyond The Sea! I forgot that even existed… If only!
You forgot the number one example that comes to my mind when the words “dream project” come up….Hook. Spielberg had talked about making his Peter Pan movie for years. Yet, what ended up on screen was a joyless, bloated but strangely flat, ugly mess of a film. Its what happens when a filmmaker as an adult can’t recreate the child-like whimsy he’s shooting for.
To hell with your career Drew! Write that book!
I dunno. I was 9 when Hook came out and it was one of my favorite movies of childhood. I am sure if I watched it now it won’t hold up, but I every boy who is 28-32 right now would say it was awesome. RUFIO RUFIO
Who do we think directed the majority of the film on-set?
…so many possibibilities…
Phil Collins? Dean Cundey? Nick Castle? Gwyneth Paltrow?
Dodi Fayed?
But given the flat…studio bound look of all the Neverland sequences my guess is….George Lucas.
I want to read that book. At least, that would be a great hook (see what I did there?) for a series of articles on HitFix. I liked most of that movie, though Robin Williams never quite worked for me as Pan, and his adult (I have forgotten joy) character never quite worked, but I think that’s how Williams played him. When Maggie Smith gets that little smile and says: “Peter, you’ve become a pirate.” There’s lots of good stuff in that movie. And I was impressed by Hoffman’s Hook.
I did have a strong sense that if the movie had been made 10 years earlier that all the lost boys would have been former Goonies or Explorers or would have included Henry Thomas. Even today, I get a very strong Goonies feel from the lost boy sequences.
Relationship between Tink and Pan never quite worked for me, either. Another miscasting was Julia Roberts as Think. That was just not right, and unlike Williams, I can’t really see how they thought it could be right. She should have been younger, sassier, angrier, and blonder.
I was hoping that Tobe Hooper would have actually directed most of it.
So either Spielberg tapped out or Dustin Hoffman took the film away from him.
I’ve heard Hoffman referred to as a ‘director killer’ (I think it was William Goldman who said it) but I can’t imagine even he would have the muscle to make Spielberg his bitch.
I wonder who’d be worse to work with, Dustin Hoffman or Edward Norton.
Every time I watch John Carter I think how was this not a hit.
It wasn’t a hit because Disney deliberately sabotaged it with the title change and poor advertising. They didn’t want John Carer to be a hit because Disney was on the verge of gaining the rights to a much MUCH more popular and lucrative Sci-fi franchise. Why build up a public domain character like John Carter that might end up competing with characters like Han Solo and Rocket Raccoon that you own the exclusive rights to.
I also liked John Carter and thought it was unfairly panned by critics. I think John Carter suffered from the same issue the Lone Ranger had: No-name leading actors. Taylor Kitsch was unknown to most outside of the FNL fanbase and was given a $200m movie. Same with Armie Hammer. When the poor reviews came in, neither guy was a big enough star to overcome the bad press. Both films had characters that were relatively obscure to the young fan base it was trying to appeal/sell to.
There’s an interesting (if repetitive) book about the JOHN CARTER fiasco called JOHN CARTER AND THE GODS OF HOLLYWOOD.
It’s almost entirely about the Disney executive and advertising departments and very little about the production of the movie itself. According to its author the shoot went along just fine and on budget.
The main mistake was greenlighting that ridiculous budget in the first place.
I maintain that JOHN CARTER is in no way a BAD movie, just a dull, generic and lifeless one.
I wanted to like John Carter. I had heard about the books years ago in a book on the history of comic books that claims that Superman is just John Carter in reverse (originally, Superman got his powers simply because Krypton had much stronger gravity than earth). I read the books in the lead-up and enjoyed them, but you could see how they would be hard to make movies out of today: an inexplicably ageless Confederate officer who lives only for war. Still, with Andrew Stanton directing, I was all in.
But all of the human characters in John Carter are terrible. Taylor Kitsch is wooden and Lynn Collins seems straight out of the Cecil B. DeMille school of overacting princesses (which could have worked because this has the spirit of an earlier age of Hollywood, but then you’d need a different tone). The plot is convoluted, trying to squeeze too much from too many of the books into one film. Helium looks silly.
But most of all, I was bored. It should have been a fun story, but it really dragged for most of the running time.
That conspiracy theory literally makes no sense. While I agree that they were idiotic to change the title and to advertise it the way they did, there is no way they would do that on purpose. You’re saying that they didn’t want to have 2 huge properties because they were afraid they were going to compete with each other and one would cost the other money? Say what? And I realize you are saying this because John Carter is in the public domain, but if that first film was a hit, it would be Disney that would make a sequel to it, not some random studio. No studio would ever not make a movie because they are afraid it would be TOO popular.
Taylor Kitsch? The marketing was bad but the movie was underwhelming, in my opinion. Too much was implicit. I enjoyed it at first, I liked the framing device, but when it got into the story I wanted to know more about the cultures and the different creature and the geography and so on, and the movie was constantly: no! there’s not enough time! too the next battle! . . . and then, I just felt like John Carter should have been a gruffer, more battle-hardened guy. Like Guy Pearce in Lockout. Or Daniel Craig in Cowboys and Aliens.
I’ve watched the movie twice, and I totally see why it wasn’t a hit. Starts with Taylor Kitsch, and ends with trying to put too much into one movie (and the attendant pacing problems). I found myself losing interest too many times throughout the film.
I found the movie surprisingly enjoyable, but there were so many reasons for its failure, most of them have been compiled in the many post-mortem that followed the movie:
– Too much freedom for a director doing its first live-action movie
– Terrible early marketing (the teaser and the first trailer did not sell the adventure/action of the movie)
– Characters not well known to a young audience
– Many elements have been copied in much more successful movies already
– Too much money invested for a first movie, needing the movie to be a blockbuster just to make a sequel worth it.
– Endless string of bad news, making the movie look like a flop before anyone could see it. It killed the buzz that a movie like that needs to open big, and the poor opening justified the bad news.
Film Crit Hulk has written about this and his take is pretty great. The short version is, we dont’ care about John Carter because we don’t get his back story until three seconds before it becomes relevant. If we knew about it earlier, and we cared about him from the get go, the later scenes would be a lot more resonant. Check his site out if you want the full, hulk-sized version.
I feel like there are a lot more modern examples I’d put on my version of this list… like the Matrix sequels, King Kong (2005), Pacific Rim… I know people will disagree with me there.
The Lone Ranger…
King Kong, absolutely. I’m not quite sure how either Matrix sequel or Pacific Rim qualify as dream projects. They might be better fodder for a different article.
King Kong is a good movie, except for Jack Black, from the moment they arrive at Skull Island. The movie should have started there. The New York stuff shows a lot of attention to detail but does absolutely nothing to move the movie forward.
Pacific Rim was a dream project, I think, but succeeded well enough at the box office to not be a total failure. And time will tell how it ages, but I thought it was fun. Not a great movie, by any means.
I actually enjoyed The Lone Ranger. Better than that 1980 Legend of the Lone Ranger Movie. Box office was serviceable. One thing is indisputable: Disney did a horrible job marketing Lone Ranger (as they did a horrible job marketing John Carter).
Finally, I love Matrix Reloaded. It’s a favorite movie, from beginning to end, and I especially love the much-reviled Architect. Cut out the dance sequence and it’s a perfect sequel, and the leads to . . . 2.5 hours of Neo fighting Agent Smith in the rain in the 3rd movie. It was really terrible. But, probably neither were dream projects. That might be Speed Racer or Cloud Atlas.
King Kong would fit the bill, probably Pacific Rim too, although I’m not sure any of those films “turned to nightmare”. Maybe they were not as successful as anticipated, but none were destroyed by the critics or the box-office and I didn’t remember reading reports of mayhem on the set.
I guess I wouldn’t consider them nightmares but clearly the directors or A-List actors were given too much. To much power, too much money. Less would have been more in a lot of these cases. King King could have been great if they cut maybe 45 minutes out of it. Pacific Rim… felt like watching an incredibly expensive and goofy video game. The Lone Ranger was not as bad as I was led to believe but could have done with a heck of a lot of polishing and lost 45 minutes as well. The Matrix movies…. I LOVED the first movie. LOVED it. Then the Reloaded had like a 20 minute long rave scene. I know I’m exaggerating the length but… really?
Pacific Rim wasn’t a dream project. Guillermo Del Toro was a director for hire. If In The Mountains of Madness had been made, that would qualify.
How about Terry Gilliam’s Baron Munchhausen? or the never completed Devil and Daniel Webster from Alex Baldwin?
This is a public service announcement – Guardians of the Galaxy trailer up at:
[m.youtube.com]
And it’s AWESOME.
This is a good list, and “dream projects” that crash and burn spectacularly are always interesting to talk about because of the hubris factor, but I’m also wondering if there’s a connection to be made between those kinds of failures and the more recent trend of huge gambles that seem to tank not because of one person’s ego, but because they seem to have no voice or creative cohesion at all (Battleship, The Lone Ranger, Green Lantern, etc.).
How is sucker punch not on this list? That was the first thing that came to mind. How WB entrusted Snyder with their biggest franchise after delivering that POS I will never understand. And I know you love Man of Steel Drew, but I though it was the same level garbage as Sucker Punch.
I would probably add THE GOLDEN COMPASS to the list.
Chris Weitz tried for years to get this made, had it fall apart, then took it up again only to discover that he was in way over his head with this kind of film. Not to mention that his version of the film was reportedly cut to ribbons by New Line.
What resulted was another in a long list of expensive but utterly forgettable fantasy franchise failures to trail in the wake of LORD OF THE RINGS.
I did not realize The Golden Compass was anybody’s dream project. Agree that the film was terrible. Not sure who is to blame for that, but it was unpleasant to watch. Still not as bad as Lady In the Water.
MEDELLIN!!!
Spielberg and Hoffman didn’t get along on the set of Hook? Am I inferring correctly? Not that we need to see another Peter Pan story (Wait… there’s one coming in 18 months) but if I absolutely have to see one, I’d want to see Spielberg’s fully realized version.
Cutthroat Island – AHHH!! (stops Crusade rant before it begins).
One coming? There are several Pan projects in development. Peter Pan is getting the Snow White treatment. A WB movie and a SyFy series at least. But almost certainly more (maybe The.Never.Land, a Twilight-like take on Peter Pan, will finally come to fruition).
Oh man, I had no idea about the other Pan projects beyond the 2015 movie
Filmmakers’ fascination with the Peter Pan story never ceases to amaze me. Honestly, who really gives a shit about Peter Pan to the extent that they need to do it AGAIN? Pinocchio’s another one. It always seems like there are three or four directors who have a Pinocchio project they’re dying to do. I really don’t get it. If it’s just about making something for their kids, they’d probably be happier with an Adventure Time movie.
Oh, man. Lady in the Water. I went with a group of friends knowing how bad it would be, and yet not realizing HOW BAD it would be. At one point (I think it had something to do with the monkeys?), my friend loudly just says, “What is happening??” causing the entire theater to burst out laughing.
I gotta disagree with you about Harlem Nights. I thought there were some pretty funny moments there. No, it was not the best thing any of them had been involved in, but I don’t know that it was a total creative failure, either.
Agree 100% on Lady in the Water. Rarely have I had such a visceral negative reaction while watching the film. Some of the whining about critics and “why would anybody every say anything bad about something creative ever when it might kill Bryce Howard! The entire portrayal of “The Critic” and casting himself as Christ Our Lord and Savior Writer . . . While I did not like the Star Wars prequels or the last Indiana Jones, that was about the only time I’ve felt really betrayed (irrationally, I know) by a film maker. And actively angry at having watched the film. I still haven’t seen The Happening.
The Three Stooges didn’t seem like that big a disaster, just an okay comedy that squandered some of the potential. There are clearly gags about the Stooges being men out of time, but that’s never addressed directly in a way that makes sense. Why do they not know about most modern technology? Why are they dressed like they are out of the 1930s? Etc? Still worth seeing just for Kate Upton’s nun-bikini.
Write a comment…What about Speed Racer? Wasn’t that a dream project? Cloud Atlas? Too soon for Cloud Atlas to qualify, maybe.
“This was an out-of-control production, and it is amazing how many of the most insane stories about what happened behind-the-scenes were kept completely quiet.” – GRINDHOUSE
Please elaborate.
Looks like you and “Cracked” had similar ideas. [www.cracked.com]
I’m drawing a blank on the name, but Elaine May made a movie with Warren Beatty and Dustin Hoffman that ended up tanking. Could have been there too.
“Ishtar,” which was not Bad (capital B).
“it is amazing how many of the most insane stories about what happened behind-the-scenes were kept completely quiet”
Come on Drew, we know you know how annoying that is. Details or don’t bring it up.
This.
How on earth did GRINDHOUSE cost $100 million. I heard it was around $70 million, which is still insanely high.
Was Tarantino’s cocaine per diem really that high?
Never saw Beyond The Sea…..but I think this dude looks A LOT like Spacey (in a wig). Way more accurate than most biopics
[www.bing.com]
Your issue with the quality of the toys in TOYS could be the basis for an entirely separate conversation about works of art within other works of art. It’s highly risky (usually to the point of being stupid) to incorporate a piece of fiction or art in the world of your movie that is supposed to be objectively good. It’s easy to make a bad movie-within-a-movie, or bad poem or short story within a movie, but if you want your character to write a poem that is supposed to be unironically brilliant? Good luck not getting the audience to laugh at you. Even though Jake Kasdan’s “The TV Set” was very funny and insightful in a lot of ways, the thing that sunk it is that it was hard to buy that Duchovny’s character’s TV pilot was actually any good before the network started screwing with it. On the other hand, making a realistically appealing kid’s toy should be pretty easy, I’d think, so it’s pretty amazing that Levinson and company seem to have failed so completely at that.
I dig that How Did this Get Made podcast, listened to it awhile ago. I will admit the insanity described oddly made me kinda wanna watch it.
The really sad thing about “Battlefield Earth” is that (barring any thoughts you’ve got about his fuckbrained religion) L. Ron Hubbard wrote one of the most definitive sci-fi novels of all time with that book. It’s a pretty damn good book and taken at face value, would be great fodder for a trilogy of sci-fi flicks. Unfortunately, Travolta is a fucktard, didn’t understand why it’s a best selling novel, took the broad strokes, left the details that held it together and made one of the worst movies of all time. On the one hand, I’m sad about this. On the other, a hit film would lead more people to Scientology and that would be bad. I’m conflicted.
Also, on the subject of “John Carter”. I’m entirely convinced that Disney made this film to keep anyone else from making this film. John Carter and all of Burroughs’ work is public domain. They came out with it, tanked the shit out of it and effectively killed the franchise for anyone else. They didn’t even make a bad film, just mismanaged the living fuck out of it. Nothing will convince me otherwise. The ad campaign was just too purposefully incompetent.
Drew, while you’re fixing things, it’s Valerie Curtin, not Curtain. I always enjoy your writing (and you were great on HDTGM), but good journalism also means ensuring your facts (including spellings) are correct.