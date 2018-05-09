Warner Brothers

Of the 24 combined films in the Marvel Cinematic and DC Extended universes, only one has been rated R: Suicide Squad. That is, let’s say, not a great track record, but DC (and literally everyone who sat through the decade-old Surge soda that is Suicide Squad) hopes to have better success with the Cathy Yan-directed Harley Quinn (and Joker-less) spinoff. Details about the movie are still under wraps, but the plot will likely come from the Birds of Prey comic series, and according to star Margot Robbie, it will be an “R-rated girl gang film.”

While speaking with Collider about her new film Terminal, the I, Tonya actress said, “I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film. She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.” As for working with Yan:

“And then of course having a female director to tell that story. And giving a female director the chance to do big budget stuff. They always get ‘Here’s the tiny little film’… I was like, ‘I love action. I love action films. I’m a girl. What, are we meant to only like a specific thing?’ So it was a hugely important to find a female director for this, if possible. But at the end of the day — male, female — the best director gets the job and Cathy was the best director. (Via)

Robbie also clarified that she wasn’t (and isn’t) involved with the other possible Harley movies. “I know [the studio was] exploring Gotham City Sirens with David Ayer, and I know they were exploring a Joker and Harley Quinn movie, and they were exploring doing I don’t know what else,” she said. “I wasn’t a part of those. I was focusing on this. I kept presenting it to the studio until they felt it was at a point where they were ready to do it. And now we’re all in.”

The “we’re,” of course, refers to the voices in her head.

