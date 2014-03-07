23 Hilarious Spider-Man Memes Lampoon The 60s Show

03.07.14 3 Comments

Spider-Man is definitely one of the most beloved superheroes of all time. He represents the Every Man™ as a nerdy kid who has to balance being a hero with homework, with keeping secrets with a dating life. And in the 60s, Peter Parker starred in his first cartoon. But the budget was low, the turn-around was quick, and the use of stock footage was prevalent. Fast-forward to the 21st century – where snark rules the day – and it was only a matter of time before the Internet found a way to highlight the delightful absurdity of this show.

#1 – For example, why draw eight legs when six is so much faster?

#2 – And birds are hard, so just make them into squiggly lines.

#3 – But most of the captions just capture the unintentional tone set by body language.

Via

Of course, this is just scratching the surface. After the jump enjoy a whopping collection of twenty of the best from the 60s Spider-Man meme!

