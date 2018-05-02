Marvel/Disney

***Very Massive Spoilers for Infinity War***

Infinity War screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely want the world to know that Avengers 4, or Infinity War Part 2 “doesn’t do what you think it does.” They’re likely referencing the fact that most fans believe Spider-Man, Black Panther, Star-Lord and so many others will return to the screen instead of being ash, floating out into the ether since they have their own blockbusters to foster. But Markus wants to be clear: “I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

That’s what they told Buzzfeed in a new interview. And of course, this can just be the latest in a long line of fakeouts. Marvel probably spent a good chunk of change just to throw people off by making the trailers for Infinity War so different from the movie, and it wouldn’t be a surprise that Disney would tell the writers to stick to the story that most everyone is dead for the next year in order to add some gravitas to the whole situation. So no, at least this author still doesn’t believe that Tony Stark or Captain America will sacrifice himself with a Soul Stone/Time Stone soup in order to bring back the billions who lost their lives to Thanos’ snapped fingers.

But still, Markus and McFeely are really leaning into this whole: “everyone is really, really dead” angle. So much so that it’s concerning. Are they really dead? They feel like they couldn’t have another movie’s success dictate the story they’re trying to tell.

“…remember, when we’re writing [Infinity War], and even shooting, there is no Black Panther movie. We don’t know it’s going to be so good, so effective, so resonant. And we had to treat all these characters the same. People who leave us Infinity War are the leads of their own franchises. And Black Panther’s no different. We can’t make movies assuming you know how movies get made. We can just tell the best version of the story we can, and hopefully you are investing in that story while you’re in it, and you feel appropriate sadness or joy while you’re in it. We can’t account for having one step outside the movie theater while you’re watching it. We would be terrible storytellers if we did that.”

That statement addresses the one constant critique of the film: everyone knows these actors are under contract and ready to make more films. Will there really be a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with only Rocket Raccoon and Nebula? How could Disney pass up a Black Panther sequel?

As much as people will refuse to believe this, who can blame the writers of a movie for not wanting to spoil the main plot point of the next?

