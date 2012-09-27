Introducing HitFix’s Awards Channel

09.27.12

The move to HitFix has put us right at the center of some exciting developments on the film awards coverage side of things, and one of those elements was revealed yesterday. We’ve established a separate Awards Channel that will serve as your hub for all of HitFix’s awards coverage, whether it’s music, TV or film. We’ve got your Grammy, Emmy and Oscar fix.

In addition to circulating all of our content in this spectrum, the channel also offers the usual bells and whistles of HitFix: calendar reminders, links to our Contenders section, video interviews and more. There is also easy access to all of the site’s festival coverage. So add a new bookmark!

