Game of Thrones doesn’t return to 2019, but fans of the HBO show are already looking ahead to the series finale. Who will ultimately sit on the Iron Throne? The current inhabitant is Cersei Lannister, but Daenerys Targaryen wants it, Jon Snow is the rightful heir, and let’s not forget Gendry, who would rule the Seven Kingdoms with an iron six-pack. There are a lot of players, but ultimately, only one winner, and the odds are out on who will sit on the Throne.

It’s no surprise that Daenerys and Jon have the best odds (2-to-1) followed by Bran Stark, The Night King, and three Lannisters, Tyrion, Jaime, and Cersei. In last place, at 150-to-1, is Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane. You can bet against the Strongest Man In the World at your own peril. Here’s the ranking.

Daenarys Targaryen

Jon Snow

Bran Stark

The Night King

Tyrion Lannister

Jaime Lannister

Cersei Lannister

Sansa Stark

Arya Stark

Euron Greyjoy

Varys

Gendry

Samwell Tarly

Melisandre

Theon Greyjoy

Jaqen H’ghar

Brienne of Tarth

Jorah Mormont

Bronn

Tormund Giantsbane

Davos Seaworth

The Hound

Gilly

Daario Naharis

Yara Greyjoy

The Mountain

Everyone from Melisandre to Yara has the same 100-to-1 odds, but I dunno, I’m feeling really good about placing a double-bet (that’s how gambling works) on Tormund and Brienne on the Throne together. It’s the end Westeros deserves.

(Via Bovada)