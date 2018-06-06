Game of Thrones doesn’t return to 2019, but fans of the HBO show are already looking ahead to the series finale. Who will ultimately sit on the Iron Throne? The current inhabitant is Cersei Lannister, but Daenerys Targaryen wants it, Jon Snow is the rightful heir, and let’s not forget Gendry, who would rule the Seven Kingdoms with an iron six-pack. There are a lot of players, but ultimately, only one winner, and the odds are out on who will sit on the Throne.
It’s no surprise that Daenerys and Jon have the best odds (2-to-1) followed by Bran Stark, The Night King, and three Lannisters, Tyrion, Jaime, and Cersei. In last place, at 150-to-1, is Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane. You can bet against the Strongest Man In the World at your own peril. Here’s the ranking.
Daenarys Targaryen
Jon Snow
Bran Stark
The Night King
Tyrion Lannister
Jaime Lannister
Cersei Lannister
Sansa Stark
Arya Stark
Euron Greyjoy
Varys
Gendry
Samwell Tarly
Melisandre
Theon Greyjoy
Jaqen H’ghar
Brienne of Tarth
Jorah Mormont
Bronn
Tormund Giantsbane
Davos Seaworth
The Hound
Gilly
Daario Naharis
Yara Greyjoy
The Mountain
Everyone from Melisandre to Yara has the same 100-to-1 odds, but I dunno, I’m feeling really good about placing a double-bet (that’s how gambling works) on Tormund and Brienne on the Throne together. It’s the end Westeros deserves.
(Via Bovada)
You gotta like those odds against the Night King. My bet would be that the series makes a huge time jump and after a decade or so of The Night King on the Throne, the child of Daenerys and Jon takes back the throne.
Bronn on the Iron Throne would probably be the greatest finale of all time.