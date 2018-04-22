James Cameron Is Hoping That ‘Avengers Fatigue’ Sets In So Other Types Of Stories Can Be Told In Movies

04.22.18

James Cameron was singing the praises of science fiction in film ahead of the premiere of his series, AMC Visionaries: James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction. While it is service of promotion for the series at the Manhattan Beach Studios he’s taken over, Cameron has the track record and appreciation for science fiction to give a fine critique of what is out there today. He drops some praise on Arrival and Ex-Machina, but most of the attention is being given to his comments about The Avengers films and the superhero effect on the genre.

For Cameron, he’s really hoping for the “fatigue” to set in and finally put these types of films on the backburner according to IndieWire:

“I’m hoping we’ll start getting ‘Avenger’ fatigue here pretty soon,” Cameron said. “Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It’s like, oy!”

There are some specific gripes you could have here with the description, like that that these are characters without families, but you can see where he’s coming from in a general sense. At the same time, we’re getting a lot of great sci-fi from all of these avenues and the superhero push is just helping to keep it in the top of the box office. The success of Black Panther might not have happened without this Avengers push and it was something we weren’t getting from regular sci-fi films. They also aren’t taking away from other great sci-fi, like Annihilation or A Quiet Place, both which drew critical praise this year and also some box office success.

