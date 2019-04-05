Jared Leto Shows Off His Moody ‘Morbius’ Character In The First Official Look At The Spider-Man Spinoff

Film/TV Editor
04.05.19

Getty Image

A few days after Joaquin Phoenix impressed the masses in the first (and Taxi Driver-esque) 1980s-set Joker teaser from Warner Bros., the DCEU’s current Clown Prince of Crime, Jared “Damaged” Leto, is showing off his official debut in the Sony Marvel Universe. He’s already teased a tiny glimpse of himself on set, but this is the first time we get a full-on glance at Leto as Michael Morbius, a brilliant biochemist who becomes The Living Vampire in a Spider-Man spinoff, simply called Morbius.

This looping video shows Leto in character, looking like he’s been binge-reading Albert Camus before blocking the smooth flow of traffic on a sidewalk. As humanity swirls around him, the caption reads, “Because no one else will walk this path…this place of shadows, where we do what must be done, no matter the cost. #MORBIUS.” Subtle.

The Morbius character hails from 1971’s Amazing Spider-Man #101 issue. Much like Venom’s tongue, he’s an antihero and a tragic one, all gloomy and blood-sucking after he turned himself into The Living Vampire while attempting to cure his own blood disorder. He also doesn’t get along at all with Spider-Man, although we’ve heard no word on whether a Spidey surfaces in this movie. The movie will, however, feature The Crown co-stars Matt Smith (Doctor Who) and Jared Harris (Mad Men) while exploring Sony’s Marvel Universe beyond the Tom Hardy-starring Venom. Oh, and here’s a really odd video that might add some context?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comic Book Movies
TAGSComic Book MoviesJARED LETOmorbiusMorbius The Living Vampire

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 54 mins ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 7 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP