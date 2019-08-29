WARNER BROS.

Over the past 30 years, the Joker has been played by Jack Nicholson (Batman), Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight), and Jared Leto (Suicide Squad), not to mention Cameron Monaghan on Gotham and Zach Galifianakis in The Lego Batman Movie and Mark Hamill in Batman: The Killing Joke and… The next actor to don the Clown Prince of Crime’s makeup is Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix, who even Joker director Todd Phillips knows won’t be the last.

“There are always going to be naysayers, but from what I gather about the momentum of the movie and the response to the teaser we put out, the majority of fans seem to be excited about going down a different road,” the filmmaker told the Los Angeles Times about the reception to Joker. “But also this will not be the last Joker movie ever made. It might be the last one Joaquin and I do, but someone else is going to come along and do another one, just like with Spider-Man. So if you don’t like this one, don’t worry, it’ll get reinvented again.”

Maybe then we’ll get the Spider-Man / Joker crossover literally no one is clamoring for! It’s only a matter of time before Disney owns Warner Bros. and DC, anyway. Phillips then compared comic books to Shakespeare, “and just like there are many versions of Hamlet and Macbeth, they’ve done four or five versions of the Joker in the last 25 or 30 years. So why not do another one that’s wildly different?” As long as “different” doesn’t mean “tWiStEd,” sure.

(Via the Los Angeles Times)