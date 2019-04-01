Zack Snyder Confirms He Does Have His Own Cut Of ‘Justice League’

Anyone who thinks Zack Snyder doesn’t have his own cut of Justice League is living in a f*cking dream world. Yes, prepare to hear the rejoicing of vindicated protestors who believed the truth was out there. While at an event promoting the director’s cuts of his films, Zack Snyder confirmed he did have a cut — multiple cuts in fact — but it would need “a few CG tweaks.”
“[…] all I can say is… sure there’s a cut… it’s done. I have a cut. I have a bunch of them. So, it’s not like… that’s up to them [Warner Bros.].”