Listen: Gaga’s ‘Bloody Mary’ receives hypnotic remix from U.K. band The Horrors

A new remix of Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” has been released, with British rockers The Horrors adding a moody, almost meditative spin to the original track, which was featured on the pop superstar’s last album “Born This Way”. The remixed version will be included on Gaga’s upcoming “Born This Way: The Remix” LP, set for release on November 21st.

The Horrors began as a fairly straight-ahead, gothic-leaning garage-rock outfit early on before venturing into a more experimental, atmospheric sound on their later releases. That latter aesthetic is clearly evident on the band’s ominous “Bloody Mary” remix, which sees Gaga’s vocals nearly smothered beneath a pulsating, hypnotic rhythm. I think you’ll agree it’s a pretty bold reinvention of the song (almost all of Gaga’s lyrics have been discarded), but then isn’t reinvention regularly espoused by Mother Monster herself? I’ll bet she loves it. As for me, I’m giving the new track a rock-solid “A-“.

In addition to the new remix, you can also check out a brief clip from Gaga’s HBO concert film “The Monster Ball at Madison Square Garden”, which you can buy to own on November 21st in both DVD and Blu-ray editions. The 30-second video features the singer performing the “Born This Way” track “You and I” on the piano, and you can watch it below:

Let us know what you think of the new remix in the comments section!