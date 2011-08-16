Listen: Feist, Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood, others cover Velvet Underground

New York’s seminal pre-punk icons The Velvet Underground continue to inspire contemporary musicians like few other bands in history. Last month in Paris, the V.U. love fest continued with an all-star tribute to the band held at an event called The Velvet Underground Revisited.

The evening’s bill included Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood, Air’s Nicolas Godin, sort-of-supergroup The Hot Rats (which features two members of Supergrass and longtime Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich) and more. They mostly stuck to the early tunes, largely culled from the 1967 debut “The Velvet Underground and Nico,” produced by Andy Warhol.

For their take on the immortal “Femme Fatale,” they were joined by Canadian chanteuse Feist, whose pipes ably stepped in for Nico’s on the faithful rendition. You can here it below, courtesy of Twentyfourbit. The sound quality is spotty, but Feist’s haunting vocals cut through the din.

You can hear Feist’s latest single, the sparse and pretty “How Come You Never Go There,” right here. Her new album, “Metals,” comes out October 4.

Feist ft. Nigel Godrich, Colin Greenwood, Hot Rats) Femme Fatale (Velvet Underground Cover) by TwentyFourBit.com