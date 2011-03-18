Listen: Jennifer Lopez leaked track, ‘Invading My Mind’

Check out, “Invading My Mind,” a new track from Jennifer Lopez”s upcoming Island Def Jam album, “Love?”

It”s a fast-paced, Euro-tinged, robotic dance thumper. We know we”re in the minority here, but we aren”t that much of a fan of “On the Floor,” which is really a Pitbull song with some J-Lo thrown in.

“Invading My Mind,” produced by Lady Gaga”s producer RedOne is all Lopez and makes us want to twirl and twirl and twirl. Like most of Kylie Minogue’s tunes, it’s straight-ahead dance, but it has enough pop elements that you can sing along to it and hum it. Imagine that in 2011. (we also hesitate to admit it reminds us a little bit of Ace of Base’s “Beautiful Life).

We have absolutely no idea what has invaded Lopez’s mind, but we want more of it. Does she actually say “breaking my eyes?”

We included the “American Idol” judge on our list of probably comebacks. Looks like we’ll get our wish.