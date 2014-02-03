Afrojack unveils new banger ‘Ten Feet Tall’

Dutch DJ/producer Afrojack teased his latest track on a Bud Light commercial during yesterday”s Super Bowl and now you can hear “Ten Feet Tall” in its entirety. Watch the lyric video below.

The EDM giant”s latest single features Los Angeles-based singer Wrabel, who soulfully croons over piano and a propulsive beat that builds into an all-out club anthem. A Hype Williams-directed video for “Ten Feet Tall” will be launched later this month.

On his previous single, “ The Spark ,” Afrojack similarly tapped vocalist Spree Wilson. Both tracks will appear on his Island Def Jam debut, set for release in May.

The Las Vegas staple, who just finished a three year residency at The Wynn, kicks off a new stint at MGM Grand”s Hakkasan on March 21 and will headline the Ultra Music Festival in Miami on March 28-30.