London critics award ‘Boyhood,’ ‘Under the Skin’

The London Film Critics Circle dished out kudos across the pond Sunday, with top honors going to – what else? – “Boyhood.” Richard Linklater and Patricia Arquette also picked up hardware, while in the British-specific categories, “Under the Skin,” Timothy Spall and Rosamund Pike were among the winners.

Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and all the rest of the season's offerings at The Circuit.

Film of the Year

“Boyhood”

Director of the Year

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Screenwriter of the Year

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Actor of the Year

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Actress of the Year

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Supporting Actor of the Year

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Supporting Actress of the Year

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

British Film of the Year

“Under the Skin”

British Actor of the Year

Timothy Spall, “Mr. Turner”

British Actress of the Year

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl” and “What We Did on Our Holiday”

Young British Performer of the Year

Alex Lawther, “The Imitation Game”

Breakthrough British Filmmaker

Yann Demange, “'71”

Technical Achievement of the Year

“Under the Skin,” Mica Levi, score

Foreign Language Film of the Year

“Leviathan”

Documentary of the Year

“CITIZENFOUR”

Dilys Powell Award

Miranda Richardson