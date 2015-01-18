London critics award ‘Boyhood,’ ‘Under the Skin’

01.18.15 4 years ago 4 Comments

The London Film Critics Circle dished out kudos across the pond Sunday, with top honors going to – what else? – “Boyhood.” Richard Linklater and Patricia Arquette also picked up hardware, while in the British-specific categories, “Under the Skin,” Timothy Spall and Rosamund Pike were among the winners.

Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and all the rest of the season's offerings at The Circuit.

Film of the Year
“Boyhood”

Director of the Year
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Screenwriter of the Year
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Actor of the Year
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Actress of the Year
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Supporting Actor of the Year
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Supporting Actress of the Year
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

British Film of the Year
“Under the Skin”

British Actor of the Year
Timothy Spall, “Mr. Turner”

British Actress of the Year
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl” and “What We Did on Our Holiday”

Young British Performer of the Year
Alex Lawther, “The Imitation Game”

Breakthrough British Filmmaker
Yann Demange, “'71”

Technical Achievement of the Year
“Under the Skin,” Mica Levi, score

Foreign Language Film of the Year
“Leviathan”

Documentary of the Year
“CITIZENFOUR”

Dilys Powell Award
Miranda Richardson

Around The Web

TAGSboyhoodIn ContentionLondon Film Critics CircleUNDER THE SKIN

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP