London critics award ‘Boyhood,’ ‘Under the Skin’

The London Film Critics Circle dished out kudos across the pond Sunday, with top honors going to – what else? – “Boyhood.” Richard Linklater and Patricia Arquette also picked up hardware, while in the British-specific categories, “Under the Skin,” Timothy Spall and Rosamund Pike were among the winners.
Film of the Year
“Boyhood”
Director of the Year
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Screenwriter of the Year
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Actor of the Year
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
Actress of the Year
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
Supporting Actor of the Year
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Supporting Actress of the Year
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
British Film of the Year
“Under the Skin”
British Actor of the Year
Timothy Spall, “Mr. Turner”
British Actress of the Year
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl” and “What We Did on Our Holiday”
Young British Performer of the Year
Alex Lawther, “The Imitation Game”
Breakthrough British Filmmaker
Yann Demange, “'71”
Technical Achievement of the Year
“Under the Skin,” Mica Levi, score
Foreign Language Film of the Year
“Leviathan”
Documentary of the Year
“CITIZENFOUR”
Dilys Powell Award
Miranda Richardson
Congrats to all the winners, especially Boyhood.
Boo. Boyhood the likely Best Picture winner is not the best movie of the year. Says someone who actually likes the movie. Understands completely why others love it. But is suspicious of the Borg-like hive mind mentality from awards bodies concerning it. Really? There was nothing else that you liked? I believe INHERENT VICE will be the cream that rises to the top when all is said and done retrospectively for future audiences.
I understand your skepticism. I’m not in any awards body except the ones in my head. But my reaction to the film was very personal, which is frankly why I admire it so much.
I finally saw Boyhood this past weekend. I know. Late to the party. But I have had an ache in my chest since it ended and I haven’t been able to shake it. I am hearing and reading some critiques from those who were less impressed or didn’t care for it. But you can place me solidly in the swooning camp. It’s not a perfect film–I found a couple scenes didn’t work for me. But at the end, the overall effect just put me away.
The Grand Budapest Hotel was my #1 film of 2014. It is now #2.