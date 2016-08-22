Looks like Thor might be searching for a strange doctor in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Thor”s making a house call for a very specific Marvel Universe doctor.

Doctor Strange, that is.

Actually, we don”t know that for sure, but it looks like that”s at least a strong possibility. Daley Pearson, a writer for shows like The Strange Calls and 7 Days Later, is based in Australia where Thor Ragnarok is shooting, and he posted some photos from the set of the film.

There”s a great one of Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, and director Taika Waititi, who may well be the funniest person to ever make a Marvel movie, and that”s a pretty high bar when you”ve got dudes like Shane Black, James Gunn, and Joss Whedon in the mix. There”s something that looks like a construction site. And then there”s this one –

– where Hemsworth is holding a business card with a handwritten address on it. That address?

It was my buddy Gerry Duggan (an accomplished comic book writer in his own right) who pointed this out on Twitter. It feels to me like the photos that Pearson published were supposed to drive fans directly to that point, and if so, then mission accomplished. That image of Hemsworth will no doubt go viral today as Marvel fans start speculating about whether or not we”re going to see Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in the new Thor film. Marvel would be smart to include him in at least a scene or two as a way of keeping the character active in the lead-up to Avengers: Infinity War. Besides, it makes sense that Thor would want to meet Strange, especially if he”s having troubles getting from one realm to another at some point in the story.

This is not the first time a Pearson image has been closely connected to Thor Rangarok. He was, after all, the guy who played Barry in the short film that Taika Waititi showed at Comic Con. Barry is the guy who Thor moved in with during Civil War instead of picking a side and fighting. Here”s photographic evidence:

Where was Thor during Civil War? He moved in with me and we sort-a played Connect Four. A lot. #ComiCon #MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/OIp2zqjENs – DaleyPearson (@Daley_Pearson) July 25, 2016

So with that in mind, this could all be a big joke, a game for the press and for the fans. Or this could be a sly way of telling fans that they can expect the God of Thunder to seek out the Master of the Mystic Arts, bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe even more closely together.

Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters November 3, 2017.