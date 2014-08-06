Magic’s ‘Rude’ makes it four weeks at the top, fending off Sam Smith’s ‘Stay With Me’

08.06.14 4 years ago

Magic”s “Rude” continues to cast a spell over the Billboard Hot 100 as the breakthrough song by the Canadian quartet spends its fourth week at No. 1.

With all due respect to Magic, the real news this week is that “Bang Bang,” from Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, zooms onto the chart at No. 6. Minaj is the hardest working woman in show business right now. She also has the “Flawless” remix with Beyonce (which could enter next week) and her own single, “Anaconda.”

It”s Ladies Week on the chart as the other new entry into the Top 10 is Meghan Trainor”s “All About That Bass,” which skyrockets 28-8.

Filling in the rest of the Top 10, Sam Smith”s “Stay With Me” rises 3-2 and has a decent chance at dislodging “Rude,” next week, according to Billboard.  The tune trades places with former chart topper “Fancy,” by Iggy Azalea, featuring  Charli XCX.

Norwegian duo Nico & Vinz stay at No. 4 with “Am I Wrong,” and Ariana Grande”s “Problems,” featuring Azalea hangs out at No. 5 (meaning she”s got the No. 5 and 6 spots this week).

Maroon 5″s “Maps” notches downward, 6-7, while Sia hangs from her “Chandelier” for one more week at No. 9 and “Latch” by Disclosure, featuring Sam Smith,  falls 7-10.

TAGSARIANA GRANDEBILLBOARD HOT 100disclosureIggy AzaleaJESSIE JMAGICNicki MinajSAM SMITH

