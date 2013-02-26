Mark Wahlberg says he turned down ‘Star Trek’ role

Despite starring in films like “Planet of the Apes” and the upcoming “Transformers 4,” sci-fi apparently just isn’t Mark Wahlberg’s bag, even when it comes to J.J. Abrams and “Star Trek.”

During an interview with Total Film about “Broken City” (which opens in the U.K. on Friday), the actor revealed that he turned down a role in Abrams’ 2009 “Star Trek” reboot.

“I remember him asking me to play Captain Kirk’s father in ‘Star Trek’ and I tried to read the script and I didn’t understand the words, the dialogue or anything,” he admitted. “I said, ‘I couldn’t do this. I think you’re really talented, but I couldn’t do it.’ Then I saw the movie and I was like ‘Holy sh*t, he did a great job.’ I probably wouldn’t pass up an opportunity to work with J.J. again. So, if he wanted me to do something that I couldn’t fully understand, I’d probably give it a shot.”

Wahlberg also expresses an interest in seeing what Abrams will do with the “Star Wars” universe, although he admits to only having seen the first one when he was a kid. He explains that he grew up less with sci-fi and more with movie tough guys like Steve McQueen and James Cagney.

The role of Kirk’s dad ultimately went to Chris Hemsworth (“The Avengers”).

After “Broken City,” Wahlberg will next be seen in Mchael Bay’s “Pain & Gain,” and will also star in “Transformers 4” for the director. “Ted 2” is also in his future.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” opens May 17.