Mike Nichols, director of ‘The Graduate,’ passes away at 83

Sad news this Thursday morning as word comes that legendary director Mike Nichols passed away at age 83 on Wednesday night. Reports indicate that the cause of death may have been cardiac arrest.

Nichols, one of only a handful of EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winners, was the director of films such as “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” “The Graduate,” “Biloxi Blues,” “Regarding Henry,” and “The Birdcage.” His last film was 2007's “Charlie Wilson's War.”

Nichols' Oscar came for “The Graduate,” while he won Emmys for “Wit” and “Angels in America,” and a Grammy for “An Evening with Mike Nichols and Elaine May.” The director won nine different Tony awards including ones for “Barefoot in the Park,” “The Odd Couple,” and “Spamalot.”

ABC News President James Goldston, who announced the death in a statement, said, “In a triumphant career that spanned over six decades, Mike created some of the most iconic works of American film, television and theater.” Nichols was married to ABC anchor Diane Sawyer.

Below you can see the “Good Morning America” segment on Nichols' passing.