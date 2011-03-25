Mila Kunis will play a conflicted witch in ‘Oz, the Great and Powerful’

After receiving critical acclaim for her role in Darren Aronofsky’s “Black Swan,” Mila Kunis is doing her best to keep the big screen momentum going.Â Kunis has already wrapped the romantic comedy “Friends With Benefits” opposite Justin Timberlake and is currently starring in Seth McFarlane’s live action debut, “Ted.”Â Now, Kunis is reuniting with her “Date Night” co-star James Franco in Sam Raimi’s intended blockbuster “Oz, the Great and Powerful.”

A prequel to the legendary story of “The Wizard of Oz,” Variety reports “Great and Powerful” will find Kunis playing Theodora, a witch who tries to seduce Franco’s character who was transported to the strange land by tornado.Â After he spurns her advances, Theodora finds herself drawn to the side of her two sisters who are trying to control the magical land.Â At that point, only a fourth sister, Glenda, is left as a good witch in Oz.Â No word yet on who will play the other four witches. Â

This is actually the third time Franco and Kunis will have worked together. They collaborated on a 2007 Funny or Die short spoofing “The Hills.” Â

With an expected summer 2013 release date, Disney’s “Great and Powerful” is expected to begin filming late this summer or early fall.