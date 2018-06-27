‘Modern Fantasy’ Tops This Week’s Best New Comics

Dark Horse

The appeal of fantasy is that we can escape from our worldly cares for a little while. But lizard-men and mages also have to find shelter and food, and in the world of Modern Fantasy, launching today from Dark Horse Comics, the world Sage of The Riverlands, our heroine, lives in, is suspiciously like our own. Sure, her best friend is a lizard and her roommate can do magic, but she has a work cube, a crap job, and her boss is a literal barbarian.

Rafer Roberts and Kristen Gudsnuk are fully aware this isn’t a new idea; the title literally refers to a genre that uses this trope all the time. What makes it work, though, is that it’s both a vehicle for wit and how carefully they navigate the fantasy genre. On one level, this is a classic fantasy story: A seeming nobody finds a mysterious object and goes on an adventure. It’s just that the evil wizards abduct people in windowless vans and trash your apartment instead of sending zombies after you. But on another level, her lizard sidekick is a gay weed dealer with a jerk of a boyfriend and her best friend is rapidly leaving her behind both economically and socially. Sage thinks she needs an adventure, but you can already tell it’s not going to go the way it usually does in a fantasy story.

Gudsnuk anchors it all with her cartooning. The book has a loose, indie-animation feel to it, but Gudsnuk loves mashing together stereotypical tropes and it emphasizes the comedy: Of course the seemingly imperious elves are hipsters. In all, in a week when a lot of great books are wrapping up, this is a nice entry into a new one worth reading.

DC Comics

Astro City #52, DC Comics

Kurt Busiek and Brent Anderson wrap up their monthly run on a bittersweet note. Astro City isn’t gone: It’s becoming a series of original graphic novels, but the monthly series ended where it began. Namely, with the little guy, doing the little stuff that people don’t really think about, and exploring the motives behind it. The issue touches on a huge number of topics: How our struggles with grief aren’t clear-cut, how our desire to help others is a complicated mix of motives selfish and pure, and how we undervalue the work that we do for others. But it touches on them lightly and ends with a point the series has carried throughout: In the end, heroism depends on your heart, not your fists.

Kill Or Be Killed #20, Image Comics

Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips and Elizabeth Breitweiser end their deconstruction of the white vigilante with a gun on a mix of notes. The story has a definite end for Dylan, who’s killed so many people, but it’s an ambivalent one, to say the least. But it does offer an answer to one of its most lingering questions, whether Dylan was sane or not, with the troubling point that you can be completely sane and still do dangerous things. It’s an ending that’ll stick with you for a long, long time.

Harrow County #32, Dark Horse

Today is a day for endings, in comic books, and Cullen Bunn and Tyler Crook wrap up their series with one hell of one. Following Emmy, the Depression-era witch, the haints around her home, and the complicated family history around her past has been consistently one of the greatest horror comics, not just from a scares perspective, although there’s plenty to curdle your blood, but from a literary one. How Cullen Bunn combines different American literary traditions into something new is fascinating, and Crook’s careful, gorgeous execution has consistently made it great. If you’ve missed out to this point, then do yourself a favor, and start at the beginning.

Shadow Roads #1, Oni Press

Cullen Bunn, Brian Hurtt and A.C. Zamudio pick up where they left off with The Sixth Gun in this sequel series that pays tribute to the pulps of the past while being its own thing. You don’t have to have read The Sixth Gun to pick up this series, but fans will get a little something as we check in on a cast old and new. The real appeal, though, is Zamudio’s art, which mixes nearly dark scenes with beautiful vistas colored by Carlos Zamudio, giving this book a cinematic feel.