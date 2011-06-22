New ‘Brave’ teaser poster sets a strong tone for Pixar’s next

When I wrote my piece last week about how mystifyingly bad the teaser poster for “John Carter” is, for some reason, it seemed to particularly upset George “Formerly Of Latino Review” Roush. He called me out about it on Twitter, and then wrote his own piece in which he savagely mocked me while completely missing the point of what I wrote.
I hadn’t seen the new “Brave” poster when he brought it to my attention last night on Twitter, once again bringing up my reaction to “John Carter,” and the fact that he would even compare the two points out just how much he missed the boat on what I said last week. The problem with the “John Carter” poster is that it says nothing about the film. At all. And even a teaser poster has an obligation to tease. Give me something. Mood. Setting. A look or a feel that suggests what I might be getting from your film. You have to assume with every single piece of marketing released for a film that someone who will see that trailer or poster or TV spot has no idea what your movie is, and that might be your only opportunity to make an impression on them. By that standard, “John Carter” is as complete a failure as I’ve seen from a teaser poster.
But “Brave”? Well, this is how you do it.
As I mentioned in my review of “Cars 2,” they showed us the trailer for “Brave” before that film’s premiere, and I thought the “Brave” teaser was incredibly effective. There’s no real narrative, but what they sell is a beautiful, rugged countryside, a little girl with a bow, and her absolute lack of fear in the face of a giant bear attacking her. It’s short, it’s simple, and it left me wanting to know more. Mission accomplished.
The poster, which appeared today at The Hollywood Reporter, does pretty much the same thing. It sets a tone, suggests that there is magic in this world, and hints and something much bigger that we’ll learn when we eventually see the film. And again… it serves to introduce us to the main character, that red-haired little girl who seems to fear nothing.
It’s amazing how effective one poster can be while the same studio can end up releasing another poster that says absolutely nothing. Just a good example of how important every step of a campaign is, and how you have to put your best foot forward every single time.
“Brave” will arrive in theaters June 22, 2012.
That looks stunning.
Funny feud. I kindoff agree with one of the comments over at ElGuapo’s:
Christopher Sheridan 6 days ago
Maybe the “M” is actually an anal suppository and the J and C make up his ass crack.
New Tori Amos album? ;-)
Good thing Pixar has this in the wings, because Cars 2 is the first critical bomb of their existance.
I think generic posters for sci-fi/fantasy films CAN be an eye-catching and effective marketing technique, like the character one-sheets from X-Men 3, which draw the eye specifically because they’re the opposite of what you’d expect. But that only presupposes that the general public already knows what your product is. Almost nobody is familiar with A Princess of Mars or Taylor Kitsch, so they have no reason to think that this movie is anything special — or, well, anything at all. On the other hand the one thing Disney has always known how to do well is advertise, so maybe this is just Phase 1 of some brilliant plan.
Oh yeah, almost forgot to mention that the poster for Brave looks awesome.
I had no idea that some writers could be this petty. Sounds like Roush needs some lovn’! Even when Drew and Harry would disagree over at AICN, it never got like this.
On the poster, I can’t wait to find out what the four blue flames, lights, whatever are. What’s just over the hill? Ruins? It’s a great teaser poster.
What I get from this poster:
1) Celtic inspiration (Celtic knots in the logo, fiery red hair, “emerald isles” setting)
2) Attention to detail (colors, lighting)
3) It’s something new from Pixar (this isn’t a sequel and it doesn’t look like it’s based on any property I’m aware of)
What I got from the JCM poster:
1) They don’t care.
That’s it. Anyone with a cursory knowledge of Photoshop or Gimp could create that poster in a few minutes. It’s BORING. It adds nothing to the conversation, and it does absolutely nothing to get me interested.
Wait, that’s not true. If I didn’t know there was a John Carter movie coming out, and the “M” wasn’t on there, I’d think maybe this was an action movie about Jesus, or I’d think “Are they making a Deus Ex movie??” And then I’d be disappointed when I found out it wasn’t either.
I hope this is the first thing they’ve done that doesn’t look like it was rendered in 1995.
What the hell are you talking about? Each Pixar movie is more technically astounding than the last (and the first Toy Story looks rather primitive by today’s standards).
Each better than the last, maybe, but that doesn’t stop it falling way behind what Weta and ILM are doing lately. That’s what I’m talking about.
This is way off base. Comparing what Pixar does to what Weta or ILM do is like comparing apples and oranges. I think you are confusing the fact that Pixar always has a stylized look to their designs with bad rendering. ILM and Weta create amazing realistic computer animation, but frankly Pixar has never been about making things look realiztic.
that was a typo not some weird stylistic choice on “realiztic”
Are you paying attention, John Carter? That’s how you do a teaser poster.
As far as I’m concerned, different rules apply to Pixar. They have the best track record of any film studio of any kind in history. The mere fact of them announcing a new film — especially a non-sequel, which we haven’t seen from them since “Up” — is enough to excite most moviegoers, including me.
Whereas Disney — especially Disney-branded live action — has something less than the best track record in history. The onus is on them to convince me that any given movie they’re putting out is interesting and worth seeing.
Besides that, the Brave poster is artistic. The John Carter poster is just marketing. If I don’t know what I’m looking at, at least make it pretty.
Can you see the bear? he is under the v… he looks like a rock but if you look closely you can see two glowing eyes… check the concept art… similar picture there…