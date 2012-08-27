Off the Carpet: Getting out the vote

The most important piece you’re going to read on the awards season right now is Sasha Stone’s “The Oscars in an Election Year” over at Awards Daily. Even if you chafe against her politics (with which I am personally aligned), you can’t argue against the fact that she nails a certain truth: socio-political environment will impact reaction to art.
That’s what’s so great about movies, books, paintings, songs, etc. They are as much a direct reflection of the times as they are a nebulous Rorschach for them. Involuntary extrapolation can be as significant as clear-eyed reaction to a straight-forward treatise. And in an environment as heated, tense and divided as this, the art that escapes the cauldron is bound to be, if not willfully profound, then a fascinating looking glass, at the very least.
I hopped on iChat with Stone last week to chew on this idea a bit and do something I’ve been meaning to do for a while: really dig through the history of election years and the Oscars. Much of what follows is owed to that conversation and the ideas that came out of it. It’s a fool’s errand to try and tie any given election year down to the Best Picture winner, of course, but it certainly makes for intriguing considerations.
The Oscars actually began on an election year, interestingly enough. In 1928, as Herbert Hoover continued a period of Republicanism by beating out Al Davis, the country was at the end of a booming economic period. The Academy Awards, meanwhile, were initially created as a financial boost to the film industry. It made sense, then, that something as extravagant as William A. Wellman’s “Wings,” the epitome of everything that was possible on the big screen at the time, would be duly rewarded.
After that it was headlong into one of the country’s darkest hours: The Great Depression, with a granite leader to see us through not only that, but eventually, war. Beginning in 1932, it was 16 years of Franklin Roosevelt (who took down the likes of Hoover, Alf Landon, Wendell Willkie and Thomas Dewey along the way). That year, Edmund Goulding’s “Grand Hotel” — a cross-section of characters and the human condition — took the prize.
Robert Z. Leonard’s “The Great Ziegfeld” in 1936 was a portrait of a successful show-businessman, winning amid times of hardship, when dreaming big was even more of a luxury than normal. In 1940, it was Alfred Hitchock’s “Rebecca,” as Roosevelt broke from tradition and ran for a third term; isolationism ran rampant in the shadow of World War II overseas, and the Academy championed a dark film about keeping up appearances, living up to perceived greatness and, of all things, the inescapable. And in 1944, with America embroiled in all-out war on multiple fronts, it was Leo McCarey’s “Going My Way,” a story of conflicting ideologies giving way to understanding and progress. But that was a head-in-the-sand vote in some ways, a pattern that would pop up again when the country faced hardship.
Stone thinks she can make an intriguing case for the lasting impact of World War II informing, in some way, the choice of Laurence Olivier’s “Hamlet” in 1948 (the year that saw Harry Truman surprise Dewey at the polls). “It’s a film about deep, dark betrayal,” she told me. “So was World War II. Hamlet had a difficult time making a decision, much like the US did in joining the war.” An interesting thought.
The 1950s were all about the Red Scare, conventional “values,” the wholesomeness of post-war America. Two elections — 1952 and 1956 — saw the same two contenders: Dwight Eisenhower and Adlai Stevenson. And nothing daring or provocative was tapped by the Academy. We got Cecil B. DeMille’s “The Greatest Show on Earth” and Michael Anderson’s “Around the World in 80 Days.” But the approaching decade, a time of experimentation and shocking change that would eventually fuel a silent majority, was a different story.
Billy Wilder’s “The Apartment” is a fascinating Best Picture winner for 1960 when you look at what won just before and just after. It’s a film about human complexity nominated alongside a John Wayne-directed historical epic, a depiction of religious hucksterism in small town America, a Freudian love story and an outback-set yarn of family discord. All of them could be drawn as thematically relevant to the times, but there was something very current about “The Apartment,” much like John Kennedy, who in November out-charmed Richard Nixon in the first televised debates and won the tightest election in history.
But times were going to get dark, and the country was going to develop a rift. The Best Picture winners of the 1960s, for the most part, reflect the aforementioned desire to look away and just be entertained. Musicals won the day, and for 1964, with Kennedy assassinated and Lyndon Johnson defeating the extreme right-winger Barry Goldwater at the polls, it was George Cukor’s “My Fair Lady.”
Times would get even darker. In 1968, we would see the assassinations of civil rights leaders (Martin Luther King), rays of political hope (Robert Kennedy) and US ambassadors (John Gordon Mein). Racial tension was still dominant (independent George Wallace even won a handful of states in the south) and a war was tearing the country apart. Nixon, finally taking the spot he coveted, would beat out Hubert Humphrey for the presidency. And the Academy would award… Carol Reed’s “Oliver!,” a frothy musical that even took some of the bite out of Dickens.
As for 1972, it would bring a landslide re-election for Nixon (which the country would eventually regret) as he ate George McGovern’s lunch. The 1970s was an exhilarating decade for the medium, producing some of the greatest Best Picture line-ups we’ll likely ever see. And a dark tale of the American dream, capitalism and family would take the honor this year: Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather.” It’s almost as if the soon-to-be-revealed underbelly could be sensed.
Four years later, with the country embarrassed by its fallen leader, a tight race between Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford (sullied by his affiliation with and pardon of Nixon) would put a Democrat in office. Concurrently, a story of an underdog, about winning without winning (Ford carried more states than Carter), would take Best Picture: John G. Avildsen’s “Rocky.”
The 1980s would be all about greed and not feeling bad about it. But Robert Redford’s “Ordinary People” at the start of the decade seemed to say more about the outgoing Carter (“touchy, feely, therapy-ee,” as Stone put it to me, “a man in touch with his feelings — then it was on to winners about ego”) than it did the movie star Ronald Reagan. And Reagan would go on to destroy Walter Mondale (who took only one state) for re-election in 1984. Milos Forman’s “Amadeus” would take the Best Picture prize that year, a film about ego, yes, but also about jealousy in the face of true genius and, in the end, delusion.
Barry Levinson’s “Rain Man” in 1988 is the perfect last-gasp movie for the decade, in some sense. George Bush (the father) would beat out Michael Dukakis handily on the promise of carrying on Reagan’s myth, but Levinson’s Best Picture winner is intriguing. It’s a perfect fit with its depiction of a yuppy bent out of shape by unforeseen complications, looking for a way to manipulate them to his benefit. And it was the highest-grossing film of the year, to boot. But there’s a growth there, an introspection. It’s a film about learning to take responsibility. That’s fascinating at the end of a decade of decadence.
Bill Clinton would come calling four years later, a fresh face, a “hip” candidate, blasting his sax on Arsenio Hall, appealing to the youth. It was a revisionism of the American presidential candidate, and if you’ll forgive the stretch, a revisionism of the American art form — the western — took the gold at the Oscars. Money still mattered in a Best Picture race then, and the $100 million “Unforgiven” brought home at the box office was nothing to sneeze at. But it was a fresh take on a national treasure, an apparent swan song in the genre for an actor/filmmaker defined by it, just as the election represented a realignment after 12 years of Republican presence in the White House.
I don’t really know how you square Anthony Minghella’s “The English Patient.” It’s the one that really stumps me. Stability was somewhat afoot, though the elections of 1994 brought a slew of Republicans into Congress who were out to get the liberal at the top. 1996 was the year of independent cinema at the Oscars, with only “Jerry Maguire” representing the major studios. I don’t know. Maybe there’s something to be said about the inevitability of it. After all, Minghella’s film was the clear winner from the outset, just as Clinton was sure to oust Bob Dole at the polls. (Though he had conceded a little bit of ground from his 1992 victory: he picked up Arizona but lost Montana and Colorado).
Stone dug in to 2000 quite a bit in her piece because it was the first year she covered the Oscars online. It was also the first year I followed them online. And it was a tight, divided race between “Gladiator” (the eventual winner), “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (the DGA winner) and “Traffic” (which seemed to win everything BUT Best Picture that night). Meanwhile, there was a very close, extremely contentious election at the polls between George Bush (the son) and Al Gore.
“It wasn’t surprising, then, that ‘Gladiator’ would be the America fuck-yeah movie to win Best Picture that year,” Stone wrote. “Of course, 9/11 hadn’t happened yet. But it feels somehow fitting that ‘Gladiator’ would be the movie that ushered in the Bush era.” It was also, of course, very much about the money, but a division was nevertheless apparent, both at the Oscars and at the polls.
Another Clint Eastwood movie would win in an election year in 2004, as the conservative filmmaker offered up the not-so-conservative “Million Dollar Baby,” which coasted in and stole Martin Scorsese’s thunder. It was a smart decision to bring it into the season, as no one really wanted to vote for “The Aviator” and there were precious few alternatives. Eastwood’s film was very much about being down but not out, about a scrappy fighter. And America, three years removed from 9/11, was in a similar boat. It’s a film about death, about mourning, ultimately. And perhaps most crucially, it’s about the elusiveness of closure.
In 2008, hope, change, Barack Obama. Danny Boyle’s “Slumdog Millionaire” is in many ways the perfect film to reflect that election year, which of course saw Obama defeat John McCain. It’s about all of that optimism in the face of misery. It’s about dark times and struggle, but about being changed forever by that struggle. I think that’s a perfect summation of where we were as a nation at that time.
And now, 2012. We’re more divided probably than ever. The lunatics are overrunning the asylum. Things like Citizens United and drastic shifts in ideology are ripping at the political fabric of the nation. Social media has taken hold like never before, giving voice to many who never thought they had it, allowing a megaphone for their thoughts, be them profound and insightful or ignorant and dangerous.
So, then — what’s on the horizon for the season?
Kathryn Bigelow’s “Zero Dark Thirty” will be very much on the nose, clinical, perhaps. A procedural about the elimination of Osama Bin Laden couldn’t be more current. But that kind of intense realism in the moment rarely flies at the Oscars. Even “The Hurt Locker” was depicting events of a few years removed, but then, there was still a very current air around that movie. I’d nevertheless argue that its win had little to do with the zeitgeist and more to do with the narrative presented by inherent elements of the season.
Ben Affleck’s “Argo,” about which I’ve yet to hear a bad word, goes back to the Carter administration and the Iranian revolution to tell a story about courageously and creatively averting crisis. Benh Zeitlin’s “Beasts of the Southern Wild” is a modern fable about being forged from the flame of hardship, much like “Slumdog Millionaire” was. Paul Thomas Anderson’s “The Master” is a film about taking control and being the master of one’s domain, while Gus Van Sant’s “Promised Land,” freshly added to the season, will tell a story of shifting American values against a backdrop of economy, corporatism and the environment.
Tom Hooper’s “Les Misérables,” taken from a novel full of ideas about religion, politics and society, will tell a tale about the ends justifying the means and, if well-wrought, could be quite formidable as a result. Ang Lee’s “Life of Pi” offers a journey of spirituality and a story of finding direction, while Juan Antonio Bayona’s “The Impossible” is very much about people from all walks of life coming together in a time of disaster and ruin. And the aforementioned Franklin Roosevelt will even get a depiction as the US considers aiding the British in war in Roger Michell’s “Hyde Park on Hudson.”
But the de facto, sight-unseen frontrunner for most is Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln.” It’s a marriage of artist and material that couldn’t be packed with more potential, a portrait of another very divided time and the one man who could collect the strands and strengthen the ties that bind a nation. I’m not saying Obama is that man, that he or anyone ought to be seen as an Honest Abe surrogate, but at times like this, you long for the fantasy of that. And maybe Daniel Day-Lewis’s Abraham Lincoln will be the superhero we all wish we had.
It’s a tough spot for the film to be in, but that’s the nature of early Oscar speculation. What will be fascinating is watching how these and other films will be painted against the backdrop of a very contentious and unsettling election year. How will our art imitate our life? And, more to the point, how will our art be viewed in light of our life? We shall see.
Judi Dench is #3 for best actress? That’s just sad. She’ll probably be better in Skyfall than Marigold Hotel. Hopefully some actresses shine at the upcoming fests.
and now I just looked at the best supporting actress contenders…gotta be kidding me.
There’s surely a story coming on this but the actress races, at least as far as viable contenders, are thinner than ever.
I think what really bugs me is that the Academy voters make it thin, by preferring the performances in Marigold Hotel over say Michelle Williams in Take This Waltz.
Indeed, hence my “viable” qualifier. It’s unfortunate, to say the least. But also, I don’t think there are a lot of strong female characters to be performed out there, either, so it’s a vicious Hollywood circle in some ways.
Best Actress really is dull this year. It actually reminds me a lot of how Best Actor felt back in 2009, before “Crazy Heart” got moved up and Jeff Bridges crushed everyone. But I don’t know of any movie out there that could do that.
Well, it could have been a little more filled out if Gatsby wasn’t moved. Even if it was only slightly, that beats what we have now.
Yeah, I think Matthew (and Kris) really nailed it in that the Best Actress race is as packed as the Academy wants to make it, which is…not very. I’ve seen a number of terrific lead actress performances this year, but since none them of them are going to come within a stone’s throw of the Academy’s radar, the “weak year” idea is going to be in full swing. So frustrating.
Matthew Starr deserves Academy membership. Agreed on Williams 100%, and I’d add Rachel Weisz in The Deep Blue Sea.
Thanks for the offer but I would never watch all the films I need to. My favorites this year are Quvenzhané Wallis, Michelle Williams, Stephanie Sigman, Aggeliki Papoulia and Zoe Kazan. I still have a ton of films to see though.
They could go ahead and give to Viola for Won’t Back Down. In fact nominated Streep for Hope Springs just so she can watch Viola beat her at the Oscars.
Why all this hate on Streep? Why not just hate the voters?
With all due respect, I can’t see why Django isn’t being predicted for Picture and Director. Most people seem to agree that the script is excellent, and from the clips I’d say it looks like it could be Tarantino’s most visually-striking film. I’d love to hear why you guys think some of these other films/directors are more likely to be nominated.
It’s hardly been ignored. Just waiting to see what Weinstein wants to do with its slate.
It’s going to be controversial and not necessarily in a way that conservative academy voters like. I enjoyed the script but it definitely wasn’t consensus approved.
I have the sneaking suspicion that Weinstein is going to push for Silver Linings Playbook. It has a popular cast and it’s in the thanksgiving spot that “The Artist” and “the King’s Speech” had for the past two years. It also feels like they’re underplaying it now, which makes sense because it’s still early in the season, but they might go strong later on.
Then again, “My Week With Marilyn” was also released on Thanksgiving and that didn’t get much love.
They were talking about that one constantly, then The Master screenings started, and it was all about that one. So I think it’ll be a minute before things fall into place.
I think PTA has hit something of a sweet spot with Academy types. If early word is any indication The Master will probably be too obtuse to win Best Picture but granted critical reception stays as hot as it is, Weinstein would be nuts not to push for it.
The Master’s plot = Mitt Romney’s political storyline of the year…
you spelled Obama wrong.
Judging ONLY by the descriptions you’ve written, Kris, Promised Land sounds like the most interesting film for this time in America among the possible nominees.
If Obama win Twilight; Breaking Dawn Part.2 would be the perfect film to win the Oscar
Really great piece Kris! Thanks for taking the time to research the election year Best Picture winners. I found it rather interesting when some of the films matched up with the themes of what was happening with the political climate at the time. I agree that with the current narrative of this batshit election year that it seems Lincoln is being poised as the catch-all for certain political idealogies and could be the one to steamroll through the season (if it turns out to be a good movie and not a limping half-assed attempt like War Horse last year.) I’m quite looking forward to the movie and hope it turns out well (not least b/c I have a few friends who were extras in the production and got to meet the president himself, or DDL who stayed in character in between takes.)
I like the reshuffling work that y’all did in the contenders page. Although some of the categories are depressingly unexciting (Best Actress = weak sauce), I find your predictions to be extremely realistic considering the Academy’s recent tendencies. Surprises seem to be very unlikely this year but hopefully after the fall festival season there will be more movies to “hope” for instead of just watching all the expected films take everything over and over again.
Shouldn’t “The Secret World of Arrietty” be among the Animated Feature contenders?
Not eligible. Opened in Japan too long ago.
Since when is Helen Hunt supporting?
Since lately.
I’m quite amazed at how Oscar bloggers are ignoring Anna Karenina. I think Wright has peppered a sumptuous, so delicious and epic that AMPAS will not be able to resist. Early word from England is very positive. I was listening to a BBC radio interview with Stoppard and the interviewer could not stop gushing about the movie. Stoppard even called it the most beautiful movie, frame by frame, he has ever worked on. This is right up AMPAS’ alley and with a year full of heavy politicising (Lincoln, Zero Dark Thirty), superheroes, King’s Speech deluxe (Hyde Park on Hudson) and epic musicals (Les Miz), AMPAS might lean towards the radically shot period drama of love and lust. Keira Knightley might very well win her first BAFTA (I can’t believe she hasn’t won before. Why the f*ck wasn’t she nominated for P&P??) and even, possibly, maybe, the Oscar. Marion and Helen Hunt are definitely not winning second Oscars. Laura Linney, the veteran, might have the advantage but I’ve heard the role is lightweight, hardly any heart wrenching dramatic scenes. A part of that stature is clearly no match for Anna’s downward spiral into insanity and especially the infamous “train” sequence.
*something sumptuous*
“Early word from England is very positive.”
Not what I hear. One interview doesn’t a nation of critics make.
I should clarify that I haven’t heard it’s a dog or anything, just some tepid reactions.
If you don’t mind my asking, who are these “tepid reactions” from? From my understanding, the movie hasn’t screened to a lot of people, so I am just curious about the opinions of the people who have seen it.
UK release date is a week and a half away. People have seen the film.
who are these people? I am curious to read what they have to say. By the way, Linda Barnard review of Anna Karenina and a multitude of other TIFF 2012 films (reviewed by other critics) are up and running. Have a look [www.thestar.com]
Nothing is in print because of embargoes. I hear things that obviously you wouldn’t, so I suppose you’ll have to wait until reviews are out. But like the review you reference, most agree it’s a gorgeous film, craft wise, if nothing else.
Sounds good. I can’t wait.
Kris have you heard anything about Promised Land or are you just adding it on a hunch because you have it placed pretty high in some categories.
Hunch.