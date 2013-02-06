Oscar Guide 2013: Best Foreign Language Film

(Welcome to the Oscar Guide, your chaperone through the Academy”s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 24, with the Best Picture finale on Friday, February 22.)
Have things finally turned around in what used to be the Oscars’ most annually frustrating category? It’s one where the commendable requirement that members see all five nominees before voting can lead to some unpopular upsets. But after year upon year of controversial omissions, vanilla inclusions and frequently forgettable winners, the Academy looks likely to crown the year’s most universally acclaimed world cinema title for the second year in a row. To make matters all the sweeter, it’s not their only reasonable option. This year’s slate of nominees in the category is arguably the richest in recent memory: a healthily border-crossing mix of perspectives with one revered auteur balanced by a couple of bristly, exciting up-and-comers.
One might credit the Academy’s consistent tweaking of the rules in this category for making it appear a little more on the money in the past few years: they were aware there was a problem, and hats off to them for addressing it. But it must be said that the individual countries played ball this year, too — with very few exceptions, the national committees charged with selecting their official Oscar submission chose wisely. The resulting longlist of 71 films, the largest in Oscar history, was veritably stacked with festival sensations and under-the-radar gems. Winnowing it down to five was always going to be a heartbreaking process, but we still have reason to cheer those left standing.
The nominees are…
“Amour” (Austria)
“War Witch” (Canada)
“No” (Chile)
“A Royal Affair” (Denmark)
“Kon-Tiki” (Norway)
The four shortlisted titles that failed to make the cut were Switzerland’s “Sister,” Romania’s “Beyond the Hills,” Iceland’s “The Deep” and France’s “The Intouchables.” The omission of France’s crowd-pleasing entry was the most surprising: the highest-grossing foreign-language film of 2012, it was being heavily campaigned by The Weinstein Company, and even looked like it could give presumed frontrunner “Amour” some stiff competition for the win. By not nominating this middle-of-the-road buddy comedy, it seems the voters sided with art over commerce — not that the Weinstein property they did nominate is appreciably better. No field in this category can ever be perfect, but the branch has acquitted itself well here.
In principle, it should stand that the category’s strongest slate in years should also amount to its most competitive, but few would disagree that this race looks just about sewn up for Austria and “Amour.” If France’s non-nomination didn’t already clear the path to victory for Michael Haneke’s lavishly praised Palme d’Or winner, the Academy gave it a further boost with nominations in four other major categories — including Best Picture, where it’s the first foreign-language feature from a non-US director to compete since “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” 12 years ago. No film nominated for both Best Picture and Best Foreign Language Film has ever lost the latter award, and there’s no reason to think Haneke’s stately, moving, exquisitely acted paean to enduring love will be the exception. Even if some voters find its unblinking perspective on the indignities of old age hard to stomach, the combination of immaculate craft with an emotional wallop will be hard to surmount. I suspect it won’t be the film’s only win on the night, either.
Still, nothing can ever be taken as 100% given in this frequently perverse category. If any film can pull off a whopper of an upset, I’d look to what has perhaps been the field’s least discussed nominee, Kim Nguyen’s devastating child-soldier survival drama “War Witch.” Canada has recently been a regular runner in this race — this marks their third consecutive nomination — but they’ve never had an entry quite like this one. Set entirely in an unnamed African country, with dialogue in French and Lingala, it’s a headlong dive into the war-torn Third World, suffused with magical realism, and given emotional immediacy by its core narrative of a 12-year-old girl drafted into a rebel army and finding love in the darkest of places. It’s a bruising, beautifully shot film that had grown men in tears at last year’s Berlin Film Festival, where it won the Best Actress award for teen newcomer Rachel Mwanza. The Academy has often shown a liking for child’s-eye stories in this category, and while they tend to prefer them a little more sentimental than this one, many voters will be taken off-guard by its emotional impact.
One film I felt confident would show up here ever since its hugely popular debut at Cannes is Pablo Larrain’s smart, witty political thriller “No,” which has landed Chile its first Oscar nomination in 17 attempts. Others were less convinced, believing Larrain’s gutsy, thematically apposite decision to shoot the film on grimy 1980s video stock would count against it with less adventurous voters. But a narrative this rousing and riveting was always going to connect with a significant band of voters, whatever its presentation. The concluding, and by far the most accessible, chapter in Larrain’s superb trilogy documenting life under the crushing Pinochet dictatorship, it stars a top-form Gael Garcia Bernal as an adman charged with steering the liberal opposition’s campaign ahead of a momentous 1988 referendum. You might be alternately reminded of “Z” and “Mad Men,” though Larrain’s film, laced with black humor, is, in its own way, as exacting a dissection of electoral process as “Lincoln.” Chile submitted the trilogy’s first chapter, the grotesquely funny “Tony Manero,” to no avail in 2008, and didn’t even try with 2010’s despairing “Post Mortem”; this starrier, sprightlier summation is still a little too rough-edged to win the Oscar, but it ought to draw attention to one of the great film trilogies of recent years.
Throughout the pre-nomination process, I kept getting mixed signals about Denmark’s handsome historical drama “A Royal Affair.” On the one hand, the film looked like prime Academy bait in this category: a polished, romantic, elaborately appointed biopic, featuring an international star in Mads Mikkelsen and a conspicuous newcomer in Alicia Vikander (who also made an impact last year in “Anna Karenina”), it had also been garnering better-than-expected notices since its debut at Berlin a year ago, where it won both Best Screenplay and Best Actor for co-lead Mikkel Folsgaard. Other sources, however, suggested the film had been more coolly received at its Academy screenings than one might have thought — perhaps because the film itself is a little cooler than it looks, freshening up the stale royalty-porn genre with a brisk sexual charge and invigorating political detail. That might have been just idle speculation, since the film evidently seduced enough voters to make the cut — and while it’s likely too reserved to land the country its fourth Oscar win, look out for the Danes next year if they decide to submit another Mikkelsen-led festival hit, “The Hunt.”
Calling it the category’s weak link may sound harsh, but Norway’s true-life maritime adventure “Kon-Tiki” does feel a little safe beside its competition. And while “safe” is certainly an adjective that links many of the category’s winners over the years, it’s hard to imagine even the Weinsteins’ campaign magic doing the trick for a high-seas epic that, however slickly crafted — it’s the most expensive production in Norwegian cinema history — doesn’t offer much in the way of emotional nourishment. Still, more Hollywood-minded branch voters will find comfort in the traditional storytelling that anchors Joechim Rønning, and Espen Sandberg’s account of the famously foolhardy Kon-Tiki mission, whereby six scientists set out to cross the Pacific on a balsa-wood raft in 1947. “Life of Pi” it ain’t, but it’s still a physically impressive production, robustly shot across a global spread of locations, and offers the most in the field to spectacle-hungry voters. Clearly, there are a number of those in the branch, since it’s unlikely this made the shortlist with any help from the executive committee. Still, I think we all know how this is going down.
Will win: “Amour”
Could win: “War Witch”
Should win: “No”
Should have been here: “Sister”
What are your thoughts on the Best Foreign Language Film category? Offer up your predictions in the comments section below.
Actually Kon-Tiki’s going over pretty well.
I liked Kon-Tiki. It’s glitzy, but ain’t nothing wrong with that.
Will Win: Amour
Could Win: (nothing)
Should Win: No
Should Be Nominated: Haven’t seen Beyond the Hills or Sister, but I’m fine with The Deep and The Intouchables having been left off. My favorite of the submissions, however, is Lore. Fantastic film, that one. See it this weekend in theaters.
SISTER! :( So robbed.
Will One: Amour
Could Win: No
Should Win: Amour or No
(Amour is a very great film but No is such an absolute joy. Entertainments like No are the films which can sweeten the pill for mainstream viewers and make them watch a subtitled film.)
Should Have Been Here: After Lucia from Mexia – announces a major talent and makes cinema as powerful, provoking and subversive as Haneke or von Trier. This is an extremely infuriating but superb film.
Apart from Amour and No, I have only seen A Royal Affair which is also very good. A part of me wishes No would win because at this point, Amour doesn’t need any more awards, we know for a fact that it will endure as a title to be watched years later with a big shot director, big stars and the Palm D’Or. No would really benefit with this award.
PS: The Hunt is absolute balls but I expect the mainstream US critics to eat it up.
You’re nuts, The Hunt is terrific.
How much of the suspicion that Amour wins more than just Foreign Language is serious? I’m assuming you’re thinking it pulls an upset in Director, Actress, or Screenplay. As much as Tapley is doing a Harvey Weinstein campaign for it, Riva is still probably behind Lawrence and Chastain for Actress. Director is only a possibility because that category is a clusterfuck this year and even then, Spielberg or Lee are more likely to win. It’s best odds for a 2nd Oscar is probably screenplay, and even there it’s probably Tarantino.
Do you have a strong insider hunch that it’s going to upset in one of the those categories or is it mostly wishful thinking?
A Harvey Weinstein campaign is pimping Robert De Niro all over town until he breaks. I wrote a post in praise of Riva.
Not that type of Harvey campaigning. He also has a low-key (for him) mode. Like the, “Hey you know…why not Inglorious Basterds for Best Picture?” thing where he knew it was a long shot but he talked about it enough where people started thinking Inglorious Basterds was a dark horse to win.
I don’t think a Best Original Screenplay win would be an upset at this point.
In likelihood for winning, I’d rank them just as they were announced on nomination day: Amour, No, War Witch, A Royal Affair, Kon-Tiki.
As for my “should win”… No.
Should have been here: Barbara.
Exactly, Andrej – Barbara is missing!
I rewatched it on DVD this afternoon and was as much thrilled by it´s tension atmosphere of Eastern Bloc-angst (if this is the correcht way to put it in English) as when I saw it in the theatre one year ago.
Not that excited by this category because – hands down – I´m not as enthusiated by Haneke and Amour as everyone else seems to be. Found Riva and Tritignant brillant, the film – not so much.
Have to see “No” when it opens in March in Germany.
Finally: Great article, as always!
Should have been here? How about more than one film that actually received wide release in 2012? Not to mention Rust and Bone. They should take a page from the documentary changes — make films that actually play in theaters eligible for the award and voila, more films in theaters…not to mention taking advantage of the nomination period rather than waiting until the awards are over.
Why does the date of the US release matter?
Absolutely not. Films that are not released in the US and are not going to be released in the US also have a right to compete.
Amour, War Witch, No – all worthy choices. Not so much the others.
In terms of actual nominees, I mean.
If a Foreign Language Film happens to be a Best Picture nominee, the very least it can do to earn that nomination is being the best Foreign Language Film of the year. Any other scenario and you wonder why that other winner wasn’t nominated for Best Picture.
Pretty sound logic to me. I can’t honestly imagine anything else happening but at least the other nominees will get more attention and hopefully be seen by more people…
“Any other scenario and you wonder why that other winner wasn’t nominated for Best Picture.”
Well, in the case of three of these nominees, it’d be at least partly because they weren’t eligible for Best Picture. But obviously I know what you mean.
I would have loved to see a nomination for “Headhunters” here.
Guy, regarding your tease that you suspect “Amour” to win more than one award, are you referring to Best Original Screenplay or Best Actress? I’m guessing the latter, though perhaps you’re envisioning a split vote between “Django Unchained” and “Zero Dark Thirty” for the former.
I just hope the Academy voters are getting the chance to view the foreign language version that most of us will be denied. I actually think it’s insulting that distributors around the globe will tour KON-TIKI has being “Oscar nominated for Best Foreign Language Film” and yet will actually be screening the English language version (which I saw to two hours of confusion). Anyone who’s seen an actor perform in their native tongue and then in English can tell you that performance can be altered and so on between the two.
shoulod have been here: The Raid: Redemption
thats all i have to stay about this category besides the fact amour will obviously win