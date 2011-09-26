Oscarweb Round-up: Questioning the accuracy of ‘Moneyball’

Any time an Oscar contender comes along that dabbles in real-life situations and circumstances, you can see the take-down measures coming from a mile away: accuracy gripes. It’s a story as old as time. Films like “The Hurricane,” “A Beautiful Mind,” “The Hurt Locker” and, just last year, “The Social Network” have come under fire during the Oscar race for liberties taken with the narrative, and it’s always just such a tiresome, tedious argument. So you can bet baseball fan Steve Pond’s recent piece, linked in today’s round-up, which addresses the gripes from the sports world, will be the king of logic used by a smear campaign if one is even deemed necessary by “Moneyball” competition this year. Let me be clear that Steve is fair in his piece, but it simply reminded me of how touchy true stories can be for many, and how limp the ammunition of “but it didn’t happen that way” can truly be. It rarely passes the smell test because, the fact remains, if people like a movie, they like a movie. Whether it “happened that way” or not. Now, let’s see what’s going on in the Oscarweb today…
From an audience perspective, ‘Moneyball’ does get a lot of the essence right, but there are a few instances that just made me go “NO! STOP!” because it was just so completely illogical (Beane flying anywhere to negotiate) or completely against the theory of “moneyball” (telling Art he didn’t care about defense, one of the biggest tenants in sabrmetrics is the under appreciation of defense.)
From an awards perspective, I don’t think it should or will particularly matter because I highly doubt there are a lot of people who are Academy and SABR members.
If they made a 100% accurate movie, these same people would be complaining about how boring and pointless this movie is. You just can’t win with these people. However, with the case of “Dolphin Tale,” I’m offended that they even put the words “Based on a true story” at the start of the movie because, regardless of accuracy, it played like a heavily cliche [dialogue] fairy tale…the way the story unfolded just seemed so artificial
What’s important in terms of the quality of a film and it’s historical accuracy is whether or not the point of the story is justly true. Moneyball wasn’t really about the Oakland A’s 2002 season, it was about a man who faced the challenge of winning a game in which all the cards are stacked against him. It is about economics and character. And while I took notice during the film that the importance of Miguel Tejada and Barry Zito et al was a bit muted, this is ultimately an ancillary detail because the value of these players does not change or discredit Billy Beane’s efforts or character arc. It’s not the same as, say, A Beautiful Mind, because the omitted and altered facts in that film allowed for the presentation of a fundamentally untrue characterization. Ron Howard and friends tailored the character to make him safer and more palatable, whereas the people responsible for Moneyball tailored the setting to augment the characterization.
My point is, the ideas and characterizations of Moneyball are not rendered untrue by its differences from objective history, as A Beautiful mind’s characterization is.
The film should have at least mentioned Zito/Hudson/Mulder.
The thing was that the movie emphasized the contributions of the “island of misfits” undervalued by MLB becuase of their age, pitching in an unorthodox way, etc – and given a second chance. It didn’t focus on the A’s stars like conventional movies – that’s what I liked about it. We did see the back of Hudson’s jersey, Tejada coming home, and the radio announcers acknowledging them. :-)
What’s up with that headline?
Awesome typo, that’s what’s up.
what up with that headline?
Then there’s the fact that the song the girl sings in the movie, a song that becomes quite crucial to the story, wasn’t released until 2008. Lots of people are jumping on this if they’re not bothered by the sports stuff.
P.S. It doesn’t bother me at all, just saying
I didn’t even realize it was a real song but it annoyed the hell out of me, especially during the final shot.
Why? For me it provided two really beautiful moments of levity and pathos. The closing in particular is one of the film’s best moments.
@JLPATT: totally agree.
@MATTHEW STARR: At the end, I think they should have cut the first stanza and just kept the 2nd stanza with its ending – which was very apropos to Billy Beane, and spoke to the sweet relationship father and daughter had.
Anne Thompson did a great interview with Bennett Miller referring to Billy Beane wondering if he should have been living a different life – kind of like “being stuck in the middle.” so I think it’s appropriate.
People are complaining about the creative license of “Moneyball”? Haven’t they seen “Killer Elite”?