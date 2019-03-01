Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Earlier this month, Hulu announced that it would be bringing several Marvel Comics characters to life with a string of new animated series. Chief among these new shows was Kevin Smith’s adaptation of the Howard the Duck character, but the announcement also included the revelation that comedian Patton Oswalt would write, executive produce and provide the titular character’s voice in M.O.D.O.K., a new show about the Marvel villain of the same name. During Wednesday’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, Oswalt briefly teased the project.

“Me and writer Jordan Blum, from Family Guy and American Dad!, are doing Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” Oswalt explained. “I’m going to be voicing him. It’s going to be an animated cartoon. What I love about M.O.D.O.K. is, he is a supervillain that… he has super intelligence, the forehead beam [and] all this technology, but he is not on the A-level like Doctor Doom and the Red Skull. Not only does he hate all the heroes, but he hates all the villains because he’s so resentful.”

“Getting to play that is going to be really, really fun!” he concluded.

As evidenced by the side-by-side photos Meyers held up for the audience, the physical similarities between Oswalt and the comic book villain are as uncanny as they are comical. As the comedian has made abundantly clear in previous interviews, however, he’s been gunning for the M.O.D.O.K. role for quite some time. When he was first cast as Eric Koenig in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC, he “went on Wikipedia and looked up the M.O.D.O.K. character to see if Koenig was maybe his name before he became M.O.D.O.K.”