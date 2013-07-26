Preview: FF #10

• They”ve handled media mockery, crippling self-doubt, kidnapping, and the greatest fiends the Negative Zone could throw at them — but can the FF handle… THE SPOOKY KIDS? • SHIVER! As they write the names of weird bands you”ve never heard of ALL OVER their desktops! • QUAKE! As they use strange “slang” to hide their true conversations! What are they talking about? Could be… ANYTHING. • RECOIL! At their monstrous cell phone data plan bills every month. Seriously you have NO IDEA how much these kids use their phones. • The generation gap has come for the Future Foundation… BREAK OUT THE BLACK NAIL POLISH!