• They”ve handled media mockery, crippling self-doubt, kidnapping, and the greatest fiends the Negative Zone could throw at them — but can the FF handle… THE SPOOKY KIDS? • SHIVER! As they write the names of weird bands you”ve never heard of ALL OVER their desktops! • QUAKE! As they use strange “slang” to hide their true conversations! What are they talking about? Could be… ANYTHING. • RECOIL! At their monstrous cell phone data plan bills every month. Seriously you have NO IDEA how much these kids use their phones. • The generation gap has come for the Future Foundation… BREAK OUT THE BLACK NAIL POLISH!
Preview: FF #10
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 07.26.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
The RX
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star
Steven Hyden 03.01.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With