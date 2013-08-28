“Block Mania” continues here! Mega-City One is in the grips of Block Madness, and Dredd must track down the villain who poisoned his city and turned everyone against each other. Close calls and espionage abound in this re-colored collection of Judge Dredd classics.
Preview: Judge Dredd Classics #2
08.28.13
