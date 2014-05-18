Recap: ‘The Amazing Race: All-Stars’ – ‘Do You Believe in Magic?”

So… That was actually a Non-Elimination “Amazing Race” finale, right?
They pretended they crowned a winner, but the reality is that they're going to do one more Leg next week and that Leg will be the one that actually determines which team wins the million dollars, right?
Right?
Because if that was actually the finale for an alleged “All-Stars” season of “The Amazing Race,” I'm about as irked as I've ever been by this show and y'all know that “The Amazing Race” frequently ticks me off.
That was just horrible.
If there isn't another Leg next week, “The Amazing Race” just gave a million bucks to a team based on a Final Leg in which there were two Roadblocks that required absolutely no skill and an additional task that only required screwing in lightbulbs. There was no Detour, no cumulative memory-based challenge, nothing that made anybody exert themselves in any way.
I'm not going to waste much time recapping that finale, because the “Amazing Race” producers didn't put much effort into making that finale.
Let's get this out of the way: Dave & Connor were worthy winners for this season of “The Amazing Race.” They were more-than-worthy winners. They won six Legs, including the last four. They overcame cancer, Dave's leg injury and Dave's oldness. Somebody was going to win this season of “The Amazing Race” and they were the team that had the strongest and most consistent performance across the entire season. Did I take Brendon & Rachel's side in UTurnGate? Yes. And I continue to believe that not only did Brendon & Rachel do nothing wrong, but they used the U-Turn to attempt to hinder what proved to be the strongest team in the Race. That's what you're supposed to do by any standard. But even if I wasn't rooting for Dave & Connor, they had a great season. Period. But this was not a finale that ANYBODY deserved to win on.
What, exactly, did Dave & Connor do better than the other teams that earned them this Leg?
Zip.
Nothing.
Nada.
You could argue that they screwed in lightbulbs better than Jen & Caroline. The Leg's big challenge asked teams to take a window-washing pulley to the top of the Mirage in Las Vegas and replace the lightbulbs in the “I” and count the bulbs. Jen & Caroline got to the challenge first, but the screwed in the bulbs a bit slower than Dave & Connor, who were a close second. It appeared that the task hinged on long arms, so it's not shocking that Jen & Caroline — or Caroline — might have problems. But the task was literally screwing in 241 lightbulbs and correctly counting to 241. Dave & Connor finished that task in first.
HOWEVER, Dave & Connor's cabbie got very slightly lost and there was a brief window in which Jen & Caroline's superstar cabbie pushed them into the lead. So whatever advantage Dave & Connor got on the lightbulb was gone. Then, however, Dave & Connor's cabbie moved back into the lead.
That was it.
The last Roadblock asked one player from each team to go up in a helicopter, find a neon sign with the last Pit Stop and then go do a skydive from 10,000 feet. Dave and Caroline got up in the air at roughly the same time. They both appeared to see the sign at the same time. Neither got anything wrong. Both sent their helicopters to the right location. Somehow, Dave jumped first and Caroline jumped second and, thus, Dave & Connor won the million dollars.
There wasn't an iota of skill to the Detour and unless the person participating had an absolutely pathological fear of heights, there was no impediment. Dave was scared, but not scared enough to jeopardize a million bucks.
I was holding my breath praying that there would be one last-second memory task for Dave and Caroline upon reaching the ground. Put the countries in order? List their currency? Remember the greeters? Remember the greetings? Remember the flags? Nope. Nothing. Instead, we got several minutes of the losing teams pointing at the sky and wondering which Racer was coming down in a hail of skydiving sparks.
And the first Detour wasn't much better, proving that while David Copperfield is a fine illusionist, he's an awful “Amazing Race” task designer and a dismal actor.
One player from each team was handcuffed in a crate with 50 keys. They had to find the right key and then pick a lock. Then there was an illusion in which the crate seemed to fall into the fire and David Copperfield feigned concern, only to have the Roadblock participant sneak up behind, safely alive. Maybe the lock-picking was tough? It didn't seem to be causing difficulties for anybody and they didn't even bother showing us how it had to be done, so I assume that it wasn't. So that means that the sheer difficulty of that Roadblock hinged on going through between 1 and 50 keys on only one lock. In a Leg with more complicated challenges, I definitely could have tolerated wasting one task on a David Copperfield illusion. It's Vegas. Why not? But in this Leg? Blech.
The departure from this embarrassingly easy Roadblock offered the only drama in the entire Leg. Dave & Connor arrived first and left first, so who cares? Brendon & Rachel and Jen & Caroline arrived effectively at the same time, but because Brendon had already opened a mystery box and gotten the keys, they got a tiny lead. Then, leaving, they attempted to ditch their lame cabbie and buy Jen & Caroline's cabbie for the measly sum of $25. He refused. And Brendon & Rachel had to return to their awful cabbie who refused to drive quickly. Then, when Jen & Caroline finished, their cabbie was filled with hellfire vengeance and he drove them into first place. Had Jen & Caroline won the million, they would have owed nearly half of it to their cabbie. They did not. Oh well.
And that was that. Brendon & Rachel ended up in third both because they had a bad cabbie and because Brendon led them rushing by the clue box at the Mirage. They didn't do anything horribly stupid, which the editing suggested they might. Brendon suggested they may have to search the entire hotel for the clue. That might have taken a while. But they didn't.
And that was that.
That was what the million bucks was based on for this season.
Back in Season 15, “The Amazing Race” had one of my favorite final Legs, a Leg that made great use of Las Vegas. It also, if memory serves, lacked a cumulative task, but it required a lot of complicated use of the city and had that devilish chip-counting task.
This was just weak.
A few other quick thoughts, but I'm going to a movie screening. This isn't worth my time.
*** Brendon & Rachel were back to Old Brendon & Rachel in this Leg. Rachel spent a lot of time squealing and crying, they allegedly bumped the Country Girls at customs and then they seemed to be tossing dirt in Dave & Connor's hole when teams were digging for the mystery box out in the desert. And there were only around 10 references to Baby Brenchel, who will now have to wait for Brendon to graduate. Oh well.
*** I liked Rachel stepping on David Copperfield's “Somebody call the fire department” line. It was bad no matter who said it, but it was somehow worse to have her repeat it.
*** Did you know that Dave is old? He's the oldest person to win “The Amazing Race” and this was the first parent-child team to win. That's semi-significant. Connor was also really excited to meet David Copperfield, though I'm not sure he was more enthusiastic than Jen & Caroline, who kept referring to the illusionist by his full name like it was some sort of Russian honorific.
*** Connor did 8 Roadblocks, Dave did 5. The other two teams, it was 7-6 (with Caroline and Brendon doing the majority). I'll let you decide if that matters.
*** Normally my notes for each Leg are really long, but after the lightbulb task, I have almost no notes, because for the last 20 minutes of the episode, nothing determinative happened at all.
*** The teams at the mat seemed very excited for Dave & Connor. They were less excited by the time Brendon & Rachel arrived and we saw almost no reactions to their arrival.
*** I didn't think that was an all-time bad “Amazing Race” season. It had some good Legs and some good moments and it had a deserving winner. But if anybody can tell me a worse finale, I'd love to be reminded by it. And even the season that the cabbie with the EZ-Pass was worth a million was better than this.
*** That's now 23 “Amazing Race” Legs without a single Leg win for Jen & Caroline.
*** Again… That was an ALL-STARS season. And that's what they had to do for the last Leg. That's a joke.
Thoughts?
That was horrid. To your credit, Dan, I had full confidence that I could come on here and find your recap to possess all the disgust and vitriol that my own reaction did. That doesn’t mean you’re predictable; just that I trust in your standards.
The tasks left little to no variables or opportunities for skill to change your status in the race. The winner came down to cab drivers and not running past clue boxes. Such crap.
Let’s hope Wednesday’s Survivor finale makes up for it.
That was my biggest pet peeve, that the cab drivers are the ones to determine who wins. I understand forcing the teams into cabs in third world or super-crowded countries where it might be dangerous for them to drive themselves, but you’re in the US now! Give them all a Ford Focus to drive around and let their actual navigational skill come into play!
Oh, and Brendon and Rachel’s cabbie needed to punch in directions into her GPS to take them to The Mirage. IT’S THE MIRAGE! YOU’RE A LAS VEGAS CAB DRIVER, HOW THE F*** DO YOU NOT KNOW HOW TO GET TO THE MIRAGE?!
I agree! worst ending challenges ever!
Luke absolutely agree with you it was so obvious there cab driver did not like them and was determined they would not win. In the states at the last leg they should be allowed to do there own driving so their arrival to clues and road blocks are based on the own skills and not some one else. When you have a low life cab driver as Brendon and Rachel did they never had a chance.
I’m still waiting for the 2nd hour to start.
Which will include the final challenge; watching the paint dry on a Ford Focus. After one hour, you can leave. But only after you find five ways to compliment the car’s features/
I kept looking at the clock trying to figure out how they were going to fit in a cumulative challenge after the sky-diving roadblock. Turns out, they didn’t.
Terrible.
This seemed like one of those classic “fun to do, terrible to watch” legs. Between the illusion, the task on the Mirage, and the skydiving, it was probably all fun to do but wasn’t interesting to watch.
And they completely took out any possibility of a race to the finish line. It was just whoever saw the sign first. Just terrible.
I think you’re misremembering final legs before the institution of the memory challenge in TAR12. Because they sucked more than they didn’t. Or at least the parts in the final city did because there was usually a leg and then another flight just before the “go to the finish line GO GO GO” clue. With a couple exceptions. The very worst though was the final tasks in TAR6 where because of a lying United ticket agent the dominant Kris and Jon lost to the shitty (and racist) Kendra. Because there were no tasks in Chicago except eat a pizza. Which Kendra whined about incessantly, because she was the absolute worst.
Also bad: the first All-Stars where the last task was “gossip about the other racers with a buggy interface that screwed the BQs.”
I think he’s referring specifically to the season that finished in Vegas. They had a repelling task, a Cirque du Soleil-ish trampoline task, and teams had to count out $1,000,000 in poker chips. It was a pretty good leg, at least allowing teams to move back and forth depending on how quickly they could finish the task.
All in all, this was a pretty poor season.
Can we finally get a season of teams that won the Amazing Race at least once? That’s a true All Star season with the best of the best.
Unfortunate truth: That would not be a very entertaining season of TV, because very rarely do the most engaging teams actually win. I mean, if they ramped up the tasks to make them ridiculously hard maybe, but production would have to do a lot of the heavy lifting and if this season’s any indication they’re running out of steam.
I’m was so excited for the finale, but it was such a let down! I was rooting for Brendan and Rachelle, I think that because everyone made such a big deal when they U turned ” the old guy” they all started hating them but they ran a good race and they lost because of a bad cab driver? That’s ridiculous! Such a let down. I think it was all planned out because they made the race so lame with no challenge since Dave and Connor were already ahead and the leg had no real challenge what else could possibly happen! Let down!!! Not Amazing Race!
I can’t stand Dave and Conner. Their holier-than-thou attitude and the junior high clique they started really pissed me off.
I hope they look back at the footage and are forever embarrassed as coming off as whiny and immature.
I agree that it was set up for the old fart to win, probably so he would stop whining about how f’ing old he is and WAAAAHHH someone U-turned him IN A RACE.
First class b-holes.
Did I hear it right when Rachel prayed that something bad should happen to the 2 leaders as they were preparing to skydive??? That did it for me. Great TV.
I think the SF finale when the Cowboys came in 2nd was worse. There, the brothers won because they got through customs first after being moved up to first class by a flight attendant.
Fire! Magic! Lights! And More Fire! Yet So Spectacularly Stupid!
I’m less concerned about the personalities involved than the shoddy and lazy task designs that prevailed almost all season. This finale was just an exclamation point to how far below the bar TAR’s all-stars *crew* are. Pfft.
All I want to see is a good race. Is that too much too ask? Apparently!
Maybe next season? Or are they too comfortable w/ mediocrity and virtual emptiness?
We don’t need teams to all pile up from ease of task procedures to make for a race — *challenge* them (!) and let them spread themselves out naturally!
I am glad the strongest team uh, landed the win though. So there’s that. And sure they channeled Vegas’ sparkly veneer… but c’mon! No need for such a literal translation there! Ack.
THAT WAS THE WORST FINALE EVER! I’m so pissed off that I spent so much time watching it. UGH.
This WHOLE SEASON was a sham! The country singers should have NEVER gotten as far as they did, I just found it convenient how they were last so many times and it turned out NOT T BE AN ELIMINATION ROUND. Nope it was fixed, the producers wanted eye candy at the end so they did what they could and manipulated the game to keep them there. HORRIBLE FINALE. YUCK. AWEFUL.
Dave completed fewer Roadblocks than any winner since Joyce in TAR5.
Couldn’t they at least have made him shave his head?
I think you mean Kim, who completed 1 Roadblock the entire race in TAR5. And yes, Dave and Connor’s 8-5 Roadblock split is BS. Phil explained on Twitter that the last three Roadblocks past Leg 10 can be split 2-1, but I have a hard time believing that this was the rule all along and nobody else in the past 19 seasons chose to take advantage of it.
I think you mean Kim, who completed 1 Roadblock the entire race in TAR5. And yes, Dave and Connor’s 8-5 Roadblock split is BS. Phil explained on Twitter that the last three Roadblocks past Leg 10 can be split 2-1, but I have a hard time believing that this was the rule all along and nobody else in the past 19 seasons chose to take advantage of it.
This annoys me most of all, even with everything else Dan pointed out. I don’t believe for a minute this has always been the rule. If it had, I’d bet there be quite a few different winners from past seasons if there was allowed to be such a disparity in roadblocks.
Total crap. Even my 7 year old agreed it wasn’t much a “race” in the finale as there were no tasks that involved difficulty or any sort of cognitive thinking. Bad way to end what we thought was actually a somewhat entertaining season.
Did anyone notice how the brenchels left the digging before Caroline and Jen but they arrived at the David Copperfield challenge last? How is that fair because those ‘mafia’ drivers were part of the race… fine if it was a slow taxi driver but they had no choice with this driver.
They should have flag down another taxi, it’s Vegas!
Diane – They had changed drivers at that point, hadn’t they? Because that was how Brendon & Rachel knew they had the bad cabbie who didn’t want to get a ticket, which led them to try to buy off Jen & Caroline’s cabbie?
Or am I misremembering…
-Daniel
Take this with a grain of salt, but I heard from a trusted spoiler source that production pre-arranged the final leg cab for each team and communicated with the drivers through an earpiece, telling them how quickly to go, which route to take, etc. The teams were not allowed to tell their cabs to go faster or to change cabs.
Another Example of this being A FIX! Assigned cars & drivers working for the production team MADE SURE “Branchel” not only left the airport in 2nd and arrived 3rd at the dig…they also MADE SURE “Branchel” left the dig in 2nd and arrived at that stupid magic trick in 3rd. F.I.X.
I noticed that too! Why did they come after the country singers after digging the box! This season was so rigged. How do we know that Connor wasn’t given a different set of keys so he could unlock quicker? How can we tell who saw the sign first from the helicopter?
Note that Brendan and Rachel had influenced the cabbies *themselves*! They motivated the one they (unsuccessfully) tried to hijack to haul butt AND they constantly berated their own that could have WELL spurred him to drive much *slower* than he would have otherwise!! It’s not like it was a ‘fix’ NOR the cabbies operated in a total vacuum. Brendan and Rachel pissed them both off! That’s their own short-coming — not so much the cabbies per se…
Sorry I’m not a complainer! I loved the finale and I thought father and son worked their asses off. They deserved to win. As far as Brendan and Rach…..Karma’s a bitch!!!!! Poor Sportsmanship goes to those two for so many reasons!!!! Congrats Dave and Conner!!!!
I don’t know what show you watched! I felt that Dave& Connor showed more poor sportsmanship with let’s get the Brenchels mantra almost every episode! I’m old so they need to know that. The race is so hard on a old person. Let’s help each other so that the Brenchels will lose! I’m old so Connor has to do most of the tasks.
I’m with Kat. Say what you want about Dave and Connor, but they never did anything one tenth as underhanded as Brendon and Rachel attempting to steal Caroline and Jen’s cab. I’m not saying that was cheating. But it was despicable, a million dollars or not. And the worst was Brendon’s disingenuous appeal to the cabby that their baby was on the line (pro tip: it does not requires $1 million to have a baby, especially when you already won $500K on another CBS reality show). Ugh.
I have great respect for the cabbie, who was pretty much the episode MVP. I’m happy that Dave and Connor won*, as they were quietly a pretty dominant team (six leg wins and zero finishes outside the top four is no joke). I hope that I am never subjected to Brendon and Rachel on my TV ever again, though I’m not holding my breath.
*An underrated moment with them was that they were initially wrong on the count of the lightbulbs. Instead of trying to recount, which is what I think a lot of teams would do, they decided to just go one higher because they correctly deduced that they must be very close. And it worked, which may have been the difference between winning and losing.
@JOHN, that’s why there should be a time penalty for getting the wrong answer on those types of tasks. They’ve done that in the past. If they had to wait ten minutes between guesses then they would actually do the task instead of guessing and getting out of it (which, interestingly, you seem to think is something for them to be proud of).
Another case in this race where they should have done the same is the task at the transportation museum when they needed to do some simple math to get the year of their Mustang. Teams should have just sat next to the guy and guessed years, it would have been quicker then finding the signs they needed to find. TAR could use a lessen in gaming the system.
I disagree, Ray. They miscounted by one lightbulb. A 10-minute penalty probably would have decided the race. It’s not like they didn’t complete the task (putting all those lightbulbs in took *way* more time than counting the lightbulbs, and they clearly did it faster than Jen and Caroline, who began the task with a decent lead).
And they didn’t really guess. They knew they were off by one or two, so they went one higher. It appears that their first “guess,” was the correct answer. To me, that’s a lot different than just yelling out random answers in the hope that you might get lucky, like your Mustang hypthetical.
Attempting to steal another team’s cab when it’s clear that yours is going to screw you out of a million dollars is playing the game. Putting together a clique to sit around and personally mock a team who U-turned you is just mean-spirited.
Something can be both “playing the game” *and* despicable. I never said that it was illegal. It’s not (though to be honest, I think it probably should be, under threat of a significant penalty). But it’s about as low as it gets on this show. If one is inclined to believe in karma, Brendon and Rachel got what they deserved after that stunt.
Speaking of which, they didn’t have a good cabbie, but it’s not like they ran a flawless leg. In addition to the time wasted trying to steal the cab, they completely missed a clue and wasted time running through the Mirage. It seems like they were a fairly distant last, so I think he cab driver is being scapegoated a bit unfairly. Brendon and Rachel ran a bad leg. That’s the primary reason they lost.
That something can be part of the game and also despicable makes no sense to me. Either something is fair game, or it’s not. Brendon and Rachel “deserving” bad karma sounds like the kind of moralistic nonsense that the Accidental Alliance keeps spewing – which is precisely why I was rooting for Brendon and Rachel in the first place. Say what you want about their personalities, but they’re the only team in the f3 who gets that it’s a GAME and should be played as such.
Also, their bad (rigged?) cabbie absolutely was the main reason they lost. They were already in dead last by the time they got to the Mirage. Even if they hadn’t made the mistake and then miraculously passed the first two teams on a linear challenge that didn’t allow for any passing, their cab would have just screwed them going to the next location and put them back in the same position again.
Frankly, I was happy that bad cab karma happened to a team I hated. :)
I didn’t like that there wasn’t a cumulative task, but I was fine with Dave & Connor winning. The sad part, though, was my friend guessing what I would have said if I’d been doing the light bulb task (because I’m afraid of heights), and then Dave saying those exact same things! I’m an old man! Named Dave! AIIIIIEEEEE!!!
I totally agree. This was the absolute worst amazing race finale ever. In fact this whole season annoyed me. I despised Dave and Connor in their first season, and now even more so. I’m sure a rule was introduced that team members had to do near enough the same amount of roadblocks, so surely it should’ve been 6-7, not 5-8? Caroline and Jennifer should never have gotten as far as they did; they survived elimination 3 times and latched onto anyone and everyone. There was no skill or tact involved whatsoever in this finale. I think it was fixed so that Dave and Connor would win. And thanks for the 3000 mentions of you ‘rupturing your achillies’, and that you had cancer. Granted I didn’t like the ‘this is for our baby’ comments from Brenchel, but they seemed to be the only team with any passion. I’d like to say I’m going to stop watching TAR, but I know I will keep watching in the hope that it improves.
There seems to be some confusion on the roadblock rule. Understandably, because the 50/50 (or 7-6) split thing has been ingrained into the viewers. But apparently, the real rule (which is sent to every team before the race begins, but apparently is not well-publicized to the viewers) is that one teammate can do a maximum of six roadblocks through the first 10 legs. After that, the final three roadblocks are split 2-1.
So, one teammate can do six of the first 10 and then two of the final three. Hence, a legal 8-5 split. Dave did the final roadblock in the finale, so he was ok on that front. I can’t remember exactly which four roadblocks he did in the first 10 legs, but I assume that he did, in fact, complete four of them. I wish the show would have explained the rules at the beginning of the race (that would take 10 seconds).
Yeah, because this was totally the rule all along and every other team in the past 19 seasons just chose not to take advantage of it. Bullshit. Whether they made this rule up on the fly just for D/C we’ll never know, but it certainly wasn’t in place for past seasons.
I nothing else the spawn of Brenchel is delayed a while.
Can I upvote this comment to the very top??
I fell in love with the Amazing Race Season 1 . There have been good ,not so good, but hardly bad. This season was the exception. This was a horrible season.The Allstars Season Finale should have been epic. Last season they were in Alaska and had to work to do the detour, and finale roadblock. Remember Nicole dropped one of her poles?,and only had one pole to use.I’msorry,this was not a good season. If they really do move TAR to Friday night, they are going to have to do better than this if they want people to watch. Dis-a – pointed.
The only season I like less than this one was the family season
This is BS!! Maybe the screwing light bulbs task was actually the producers telling us that they were only screwing with the viewers, and the whole race was set-up so Dave&Connnor can win. Dave barely did any roadblocks, is there a stupid rule where old people don’t have to do sh*t? I literally shed a tear of sadness when they won. GUTTED!
And Brenchel’s cabbie, OMG. Don’t be a cab driver if you can’t effing drive or tell directions apart! They would have gotten there faster if a snail drove that cab.
Phew, good to get that off my chest. This was one of those bad finales I wished didn’t happen. I was rooting for Brenchel but it was obvious they were not gonna win halfway through the show. I would rather Jen&Caroline win even. The challenges would be great if it was the first few legs, not the FINALE. A 9 year old could do all that.
This was a good season, although I don’t like it when the bickering gets too personal. This was not a finale that really challenged the racers, its almost like it was scripted to help Dave and Connor. I was also surprised there was not a memory or knowledge test of some sort to end the race because this seems to take the luck element (ex taxis) out of play to some extent anyway. I would really like to see a “second chance” race where some of the teams who are eliminated in the first 3 legs are given another chance to compete. It would be a lot less predictable
My favorite part of the finale was Brenchel coming in last. I couldn’t have asked for a better result. I am so sick of them and I hope this is the last time they will be on reality TV for a long time. Brendan is lucky he hasn’t been kicked out of grad school for taking so long to finish.
I was happy with Dave and Connor won. Yes, Dave whined a lot and mentioned his age. But I don’t discount the fact that they are cancer survivors. I think that is something that changes you forever and is something that is always hanging over your head. Cancer can always come back. I’m glad they have this to add to the plus column.
Jen and Caroline get a lot of flack, but I’m glad they made it to the end. They had help along the way, but they did a lot themselves. They made it to second place which is quite an accomplishment.
And let’s not blame the racers for a lame season. For an All Star season, they should’ve pulled out all the stops. Instead, they cheaped out and robbed the viewers of a more exciting season. I don’t know what the move to Friday nights bodes. It almost seems like CBS is trying to slowly walk the show out behind the barn to shoot it.
I wasn’t really happy with the final 3 teams but I was happy Brendan and Rachel lost. They are both disgusting people that deserve each other.
That said I have been a fan of this show since the beginnning but I dislike All-Stars. This season had so many teams I had hated before, and I know that is the CBS intent, but it just makes it hard to watch. I’d rather they do another gimmic season like the Families then see All-stars again anytime soon. If it has to be All-Stars I’d rather see it be all past winning teams for 10 million bucks.
Also if you are going to have the NEL speed bumps lets go back to making those a challenge. Everything about the shows roadbloacks and detours seems toned down the last few seasons.
Agreed on the speed bump tasks. Remember when Ken and Tina (not 100 percent sure of names) had to schlepp across New Delhi to serve holy water to pilgrims before they could get back to the Race? And getting back and forth New Delhi quickly is no easy feat. Nowadays, the speed bump is usually about 5 feet from the clue box and involves something completely lame like ladeling soup into a bowl.
I was pulling for Jet and Cord. Of the three in the finals, Dave and Connor were really the only choice to win. I think every finale should include a challenge based on what happened during the previous legs. That said, I didn’t hate this episode. I didn’t love it, but I didn’t loathe it.
EXACTLY. No difficulty to the last leg at all! Luck of cabbies I guess. Dave and Connor whined too much. Jen and Caroline relied on everyone to help them. Brendon and Rachel were much much better than before -so what if Rachel is emotional -they worked hard and worked well together. No real skill tasks blows me away -why not?!. That helps determine the real winners.
I have friends that love the show and we have a discussion group on facebook. We ALL agreed that this season has been shady and fixed. Here are my comments from last night:
Complete BS from start to finish. BS MOMENT #1: Assigned cars & drivers took teams to their first stop out in the desert. How did The Ho’s beat Branchel who left before them? WTG AR Production Team.
BS MOMENT #2: Assigned cars & drivers took teams to the David Copperfield task. Again, Branchel left before The Ho’s, but Ho’s got there first. AR Production Team there for ‘the fix’.
BS MOMENT #3: Teams need to find taxis in the middle of nowhere…hum…I wonder if the AR Production Team had cabs ‘ready’ for certain teams. Branchel got the worst and slowest taxi driver in Las Vegas.
FINAL LEGS SHOULD NOT HAVE TAXIS INVOLVED! Teams drive themselves ALL SEASON and by involving taxis, it takes away the fairness of the Race…which is exactly why I think the AR Production Team does it!
This ENTIRE SEASON has been chock full of BS Moments that benefitted The Cancer Duo. The fix was in for them to win. AR probably thought we (the fans) would be rooting for them. N.O.T.! They were cheaters and hypocrites the entire Race!
I wish all the teams would lawyer up and sue. There’s no way that Cancer Dad did his equal amounts of Road Blocks and that should have disqualified them right there.
This is my favorite show and I’ve been disappointed in the past, but I’m furious over this one! B.S.!!!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Your article stated that Connor did 8 Road Blocks to Dave’s 5. HELLO – RIGHT THERE – DISQUALIFICATION – UNFAIR!! I wish I had the season still on my TiVo, because I think Dave’s 5 is too high. Knowing for sure that Connor did more and they weren’t penalized is just further proof that IT WAS A FIX!
The Cancer Duo acted Holier-Than-Thou the entire Race, but were actual cheaters (how many times did they tell The Ho’s answers and/or take them by the hand through challenges?), hypocrites (go back to “The U-Turn”…the Cowboys got to the U-Turn BEFORE the Cancer Duo. Cancer was U-Turned. In previous Races, teams were NOT allowed to U-Turn until they were done the tasks and moving on. The Cancer Duo should NOT have been allowed to U-Turn The Afganimals until they did the other side of the U-Turn. FIX!!! Didn’t take longer than 2 seconds for Cancer to decide to U-Turn The Afganimals. Racists? Then they get outside, run into the Afganimals, put on this big victim act and tried justifying that they HAD to U-Turn them. HYPOCRITES!!!) and trash talkers. Is Dave proud of all the nasty trash he kept saying about Rachel?
There are SO MANY MOMENTS of shadiness from this past season where I believe the production team helped the Cancer Duo and I would LOVE to see the full footage. *When they had to assemble the horse and use the box as a saddle, they couldn’t figure out that the box needed to be used. Cut to a commercial and when it comes back, “Surprise-Surprise” out of nowhere, they figured it out. Hmm. FIX!!!
All my friends are so disgusted that they’ve said they are done watching. This is the one show I’ve always stood behind as being fair because it was up to each team to get through tasks and move on. There were no judges or bitter jury’s, if you won, you won. But even I have to say that this season and especially the finale were completely fixed.
Hos? Cancer Duo? Wow, you’re classy.
Since you’re done with TAR, why don’t you move along. Maybe file a class action suit against CBS while you’re at it.
Yeah man, Mulderism is right.
In their first season they were the Cancer Duo.
In this one they where the Whiner Duo.
You are absolutely right! A waste of time and pure luck for Dave and Connor. Sure, they won the legs before the finale, but this final leg was a pure gamble.
They could have all thrown a dice and the highest number would have won.
What was even worst is that there was no race to the finish. One member was waiting at the finish line. Oh man, so bad…
This season was SO rigged! So boring too and the petty bullying of Brenchel was horrible to watch. That’s when I rooted for Brenchel. Worst season ever!
I almost felt that the race was fixed for Dave and Conner to win. Good advertisement for the Race with the oldest winner plus only parent child team to win. The finale had challenges that were not more difficult (and maybe even less difficult) than the beginning of the race. Dave didn’t have to perform as many challenges as Conner. He is a whiner and a baby. They are both cancer survivors so not to take that away from them. I don’t think Dave is nice. I think the girls made it by having everyone else give them answers to challenges most of the time. I think the teams should not be allowed to help each other at all. That said, the finale was easy and a disappointment and that is why I think it was set up for Dave and Conner to win. So be it. Very disappointing finale.
See, I don’t really buy this line of thinking. I agree that the finale was disappointingly easy, but if that’s the case, I’d prefer that the team that was *clearly* the best all season (five leg wins up to that point and zero finishes outside the top four) win. And there’s no question that Dave and Connor were the best team. You don’t have to like them. But you can’t argue that that they were undeserving.
Jen and Caroline didn’t win a single leg, and they were saved by two non-elimination legs, so it’s hard to say that they more deserving. And though Brendon and Rachel did win three legs, they also had three consecutive finishes at seventh or worse *and* were saved by a non-elimination leg themselves (which their apologists conveniently forget). Objectively, Dave and Connor were more deserving than any other team.
As for whether the “fix” was in, was it in on all the other legs that they won or at least finished in a high place? The easiest place to allege a fix would be a non-elimination leg that saves a team. Well, Dave and Connor never had to rely on salvaion from a non-elimination leg. The same can no be said for he other finalists, who were both saved at least once. In fact, the easiness of the leg would seem to favor one of the weaker teams, not the favorite.
John: “In fact, the easiness of the leg would seem to favor one of the weaker teams…”
Exactly.