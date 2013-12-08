Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ Finale – ‘Amazing ‘Crazy’ Race’

It’s odd that an “Amazing Race” season that began with some people, myself included, suggesting this could be the most blandly likable assortment of contestants in Race history ended with a two-hour finale that left me, and a few other people if Twitter is any barometer, searching desperately for anybody to root for.
It was a deserving Final 4, but it was also a Final 4 that people seemed to approach in the conditional tense.
“I could like Jason & Amy *if* Jason were a bit more memorable and a bit less macho.”
“I could like Travis & Nicole *if* Travis weren’t so sanctimonious and condescending when Nicole struggles.”
“I could like Tim & Marie *if* Marie were somebody else.”
“I often like teams like Leo & Jamal and I think I could like them *if* they were completely different.”
I’ve seen desires for a Tim & Amy super-team pop up in comment sections and on Twitter and I think I would agree that that would be a more appealing matchup, but even before Sunday’s (December 8) finale made it explicit, I already had a hunch that without Marie, Tim’s chances of having any interest in doing “The Amazing Race” would be nil. Without Marie, there is no Tim on this show and it’s possible that a goodly portion of what we all liked about Tim was his attitude in the face of Marie anyway.
I’m not sure that I’ve ever gone into an “Amazing Race” finale with so little rooting interest, so in lieu of wanting any one team to win, I quickly found myself just wanting the team that won to be deserving, to perform in such a way that I could go, “OK. I can buy that after 12 Legs, this was the pair that earned the million bucks.
And?
Full recap after the break…
Yup.
Absolutely.
Jason & Amy deserved to win “The Amazing Race” this season. In 12 Legs, they finished first or second eight times. Before the season started, Jason & Amy told me they had Rachel & Dave-style aspirations (8 firsts and 2 seconds). Instead, as the final Leg began, Jason was boasting that they’d tied for the most second place finishes in the show’s history, which is a bit of a come-down. Still, it’s a pretty great performance and they mostly did it with big smiles.
And yet, it was hard to be fully rooting for Jason & Amy, because the finale began with a first hour that drained whatever tiny modicum of support you might have felt for Nicole & Travis, made Jason look like a bit of a boor, transformed Marie from the season’s villain into a plucky underdog and sent the Afghanimals packing.
Let’s look quickly at what went down in Tokyo.
Well, first, Leo & Jamal made a risky travel move in order to at least have the opportunity to get a 10 minute lead traveling from Indonesia. In this case, I like their gamble a lot. You know you’re starting off with a deficit because of an impending Speed-Bump and you know that the other teams are all working together for the express purpose of getting you out. Getting any time advantage is smart, but taking your team out of the equation and hoping the other teams turn on each other? That’s just sensible.
The Tokyo Leg started with a Detour – Knock It Down or Call It Up. In Knock It Down, you had to go to a Japanese game show set and get dressed in a funny costume and ride down a bumpy orange hill and attempt to score a strike on giant bowling pins. In Call It Up, you had to dive into a water-and-goldfish-filled phone booth, dial a number, listen to a remarkably simple message and relay it to a judge.
By “Amazing Race” Detour Logic, there’s no question that Knock It Down was the one to do, because it had all of the wackiness and cultural fetishizing that the show loves.
By any actual game logic, Call It Up was one of the easiest Detours I can remember, assuming you were able to hold your breath for a very short period of time and then remember exactly five words: “Welcome to Tokyo. Wasabi Taberu.” The cameramen loved that Amy did the challenge, because it became all about the beauty queen straining and diving in a revealing bikini. Travis did the task as well and he was almost totally ignored. Without any question, it took longer for the participants to change into their bathing suits than it took to do the meat of the task.
Knock It Down wasn’t that much harder. Leo & Jamal elected to do that one and struggled a couple times because they used bowling strategy and tried to start from the left or right and curve in. No, you had to just go down the middle.
Tim & Marie, who were in a three-team pack, but left the other two teams at the park, also struggled once, but realized that Tim’s side offered a potential for force that Marie could never provide. Fair enough.
Leo & Jamal’s travel gamble paid off in that they got to Tokyo five minutes early and finished the Detour early enough to pull another of their pointless tricks — the folded their costumes and left them in place so that it would look like they hadn’t been there — but they still got temporarily bogged down at a Speed-Bump that was too stupid to even discuss. While it was more of a task than such famous Speed-Bumps as “Eat an ice cream cone” or “Sit in a sauna bus for 10 minutes,” it reinforced what I’ve said multiple times: The show’s entire Non-Elimination process and punishment system needs an overhaul.
The Leg came down to a Roadblock that Nicole and Amy started first, followed by Leo, post-Speed-Bump. Marie arrived last. The task was to build a big robot statue using a pile of pieces and modeling it after a tiny sample. It was basically a giant puzzle and Nicole and Amy started doing it together. Leo came in and Marie came in and they did it separately. Basically, the pieces were supposed to fit together in one correct way, but they could fit together in many wrong ways. Nicole and Amy got shoulders and hips confused and kept being wrong. Leo had the chest backwards and didn’t notice. And Marie came in late, worked completely on her own and was a tiny warrior, making up a ridiculous amount of time and helping Tim & Marie win the season’s penultimate Leg.
Tim was, of course, proud of Marie. Jamal was stressed out by Leo’s slowness, but he was consistently supportive. And Jason and Travis spent the whole available time insulting and expressing angry, vocal frustration at their respective partners. It was ugly and unappealing. Travis kept talking about how weak Nicole was. Jason kept admiring Marie and at one point called her a woman and referred to the other two female competitors as girls. Jason kept turning around in anger and pacing. Travis kept hanging his head in resignation. It was about as far from encouragement as it gets. Other than telling Amy to shut up at one Pit Stop, getting frustrated with her the previous time she lingered at a task to help Nicole and a couple moments of minor cultural ignorance, Jason had been boring-but-decent, but for at least one episode, he looked like the latest in a string of bullying alpha male contestants, even pushing the former Miss Rhode Island at one point to get her to go faster. I didn’t come away from the first hour hating Jason, but he was an impediment to rooting for their team.
Anyway, Tim & Marie finished first, Amy & Jason were second and Nicole & Travis were third. Leo & Jamal were eliminated and Leo was stuck feeling responsible because of a backwards torso. Oh well.
On to the final Leg.
Off to Alaska and we had a Final Leg that was more arduous for the competitors and beautiful for viewers at home than it was exciting as a climax to a season.
Alaska was gorgeous. Or, to paraphrase a popular Cornell/Ithaca t-shirt, it was “gorges.” They flew helicopters. They kayaked across vast bodies of water. They traversed crevasses and dug in walls of ice and they kept expressing awe. And who could blame them?
Let’s not ignore, though, that Jason & Amy won the million dollar “Amazing Race” prize because Amy dropped a bag of flour from a bush plane onto a target faster than Marie or Nicole did. That was the Leg’s Roadblock and it was done by all three remaining women, perhaps because they thought a second Roadblock was coming. Amy successfully dropped her bag of flour onto the target on only her second try. That gave the New England couple a lead that was never in jeopardy for a second. Marie struggled for a bit and she didn’t hit the target until her 12th try. She was disappointed with herself, but Tim & Marie never relinquished second.
Nicole struggled. Because Nicole struggles under pressure, which isn’t what you want to see from an ER surgeon. And as bad as Travis was in the previous Roadblock, he was even worse this time, pacing and ranting about Nicole’s various failures and how she cost them the million dollars. He actually made three or four references to the costing of the million. And as much as you hate to say it, you can’t exactly disagree. Nicole was really, really bad in three separate Roadblocks in the second half of the season and any one of those performances could have gotten them eliminated. If Amy hadn’t helped her in two of them, I have no reason to think Nicole ever would have finished on her own. That Travis was right doesn’t mean he shouldn’t have been cheering Nicole on and that he shouldn’t have greeted her after each struggle with a hug and words of encouragement, rather than silence and distain.
That was it. The Roadblock determined the rest of the Leg, which was sightseeing. There was a final challenge that looked hard, with the construction of totem poles spelling out the different currencies of the countries they visited, but the editors couldn’t find a way to craft drama around the task, so they quit. The teams finished in the order they arrived.
Jason & Amy reached Phil Keoghan at the Pit Stop first and Amy was probably one of the giddiest winners I can remember. She was smart, tough and her only weakness really was her generosity to Nicole. And, really, Jason wasn’t all that bad. I just can’t say that I’d cheer hard for him.
Tim & Marie finished second and I loved Marie’s story about how she came to choose Tim as her partner — nobody else was around and it was the day before the application was due — and of the contract she made him sign giving her a 60-40 split. And I also loved the spontaneous chants of “Tim! Tim! Tim!” from the other teams at the end.
Travis & Nicole finished third. I don’t know what happened to Nicole. I don’t know if the Race wore her down or if Travis wore her down or what, but Nicole was awesome for the first half of the Race and an albatross for the second half. Travis got choked up telling Nicole that the only reason he’s so hard on her is that he’s come to expect the extraordinary from her. I’ll leave it to you to decide if you buy that.
A couple other thoughts from this episode and the season:
*** Nicole & Travis never finished worse than fourth in 12 Legs. That’s a good achievement. No other team this season can say that. Heck, Rachel & Dave can’t say that. The last team that reached the end without finishing worse than fourth was Art & JJ in Season 20. And before that, it was Margie & Luke in Season 14. It’s fairly uncommon. Respect should be given. None of those three teams actually won, though.
*** Nicole’s best moment in an episode of awful moments? She dropped one of her two climbing axes in the glacier and she made it up with one. You might have hoped Travis would be cheering for her and excited. You’d have been wrong.
*** Best exchange? Phil to Marie at the penultimate Pit Stop, “You’re almost in love with him right now.” Tim replied, “She did the Roadblock, so she’s in love with herself.” They’re splitting the two trips that they won, apparently. At the end, Marie admitted, “In some weird friend-kinda-way, of course we love each other.” Awww. Kinda.
*** I like the Roaming Vending Machine, but it’s no Monkey on Stilts.
*** Bottom Line: It was an average-to-slightly-below-average “Amazing Race” season. There were some memorable moments and a few likable people, even if they were eliminated way too earlier. There’s a version of this season in which Chester & Ephraim and Brandon & Adam make it way, way further and the season ends up much more enjoyable. But there were some good locations and I personally got a kick out of all of the travel wackiness in the first handful of episodes. I like travel wackiness, though.
*** We have another All-Stars season coming up next and if you dig around online, you’ll find the list of contestants, which only partially lines up with the pictures they showed at the end of the episode. Several of the returning teams I’ll be perfectly happy to have back on my TV. And at least three or four of the teams, I’m actively annoyed at having to experience again.
What are your thoughts on the finale? On the season as a whole?
Well if the lesson Travis wanted to instill in his children was the power of being a demeaning and undermining partner, then mission accomplished. Poor Nicole having to listen to all his berating. How embarrassing. I’m glad that jackass lost. What a sanctimonious POS. And he thinks he’s above the other teams?
I was happy that Jason and Amy won.
I would’ve been happy with Tim & Marie as well. Marie can be a bit much but she can succeed when she needs to. She alluded on twitter that the pilot she had was the reason she kept missing the target. Hmm.
A fairly enjoyable season. I’m biased but I believe Amazing Race Canada was more enjoyable.
Bring on the All Stars. Please don’t be Brendan and Rachel. Please don’t be Brendan and Rachel.
“Please don’t be Brendan and Rachel.”
…Mulderism, I think you may need to sit down for a moment. Maybe grab an ice cream cone. I’ve got a bit of bad news…
I just did a search and I hope the news isn’t true. I don’t recognize all the teams, but of the ones I do – ughhhh. Some of my most despised teams….
I’m with you on the “despise” factor, Mulderism. I am seriously considering skipping a season of TAR for the first time–and I made it all the way through the Family edition! UGH UGH UGH.
Dezbot,
Just think of all the fun and inventive ways that Marie will come up with to make Rachel cry. That is the only silver lining I can come up with.
JOBIN00 — that would make the entire season worthwhile.
That might make me like Marie, lol!
I like seeing Rachel freak out. Twinnies shrieking is another thing altogether…
Didn’t Bopper almost die the last time he was on the race? I really don’t think we need to see him again.
Well, considering the order I liked these people was Amy, Tim, Nicole, Jason, Marie (in a stunning upset), Travis, I’m pleased with the finish.
I would like the show to do a non-gross leg in Japan for once. They used to be able to do it, but the last several times it’s only been “Japan = WACKY!”
Bleh to All-Stars in general and more to the point, bleh to these particular racers. Borrow from Survivor this year and at least go way way back. Bring back Ken and Gerard! Among other people from early seasons, but them in particular.
I think Jason was mostly frustrated about Amy helping Nicole during the robot task (and others), but with Travis sitting there he couldn’t really say it. What came out was probably not what he was really thinking/feeling at the time. I imagine his comments were about Nicole specifically, but he broadened it for Travis’ sake.
Tim became my favorite contestant by the end of the season. Just the way he was still running around in that kimono long after the bowling task cracked me up. The guy was definitely a competitor but still seemed to always take time to enjoy himself and soak up the experience.
Phil: “Travis, Nicole – What do you think your children have learned about their parents while watching the Amazing Race?”
Children (watching at home): “That daddy is a huge butthole!”
LOL, my friend I watched with and I said virtually the same thing!
By about halfway through — around when the Beardos were eliminated — I started rooting for the Afghanimals. I was really put off by their “wild-and-crazy-guys” act, but either they changed their behavior a little, or the show tweaked it in editing, to de-emphasize being players and play up having fun with every task. They really won me over, and I was sad to see them eliminated.
And man, was I disappointed in Travis. No, I don’t think their kids are going to be proud of them one bit, these last few episodes. Yikes. They both really cracked under pressure.
With Tim and Marie, I was just stunned at the way they’d be able to pull success from the jaws of failure. I mean: hard-boiling eggs without submerging them! I really would like to see footage of the moment she realized she was doing it wrong. Regardless, 60% of the loss is hers.
Congrats to Jason & Amy. Jason’s accent got so much more pronounced whenever he got worked up, and those moments gave me a lot of glee. We’re in a glaciah!
Yeah, after a certain point I gave in and starting liking the Afghanimals just because there were no other options for me. They had a good time and took risks/made bold moves when they weren’t lying for the sake of lying. Good for them.
Travis is a jerk to his wife. Not setting a very nice example for his children.
I loved watching and rooting for the Afghan cousins! They were a joy to watch and I hope to see then again. Didn’t like the way the “Americans” were treating them throughout the race. Also didn’t like the Docs “cheating”.
I actually rooted for Travis and Nicole until the last few episodes until he started with the insults. I just wanted his wife to slap him! I can imagine him going home now and telling everyone how Nicole lost the whole thing for them…they seem so anxious to set an example for their kids, but all I saw was a man who bullies his wife and a woman who sits back and takes it…I’m glad they didn’t win
Just looked at the All-Stars lineup. They went way overboard with bringing back over-the-top energetic teams is all I’m going to say.
Seriously, Travis and Nicole shouldn’t have been in the finals. They cheated their way in the last two legs essentially taking the spot away from the Ice Queens and Afghanimals. And Travis is a real piece of work.
True that Travis got a little to tough on Nicole … but jeez louise!! She was absolutely horrible and he’s right that she cost them the race. Yes, she says she was “trying”… but I’ve never seen such a bad contestant… except the wife of a senior couple years back. I honestly can’t believe she is a doctor and I certainly wouldn’t want to go to her. I actually had to stop and wonder how many bags of flour were in the plane… I figured the were going to have to land and restock!!! I will say this for her tho… she amazed me by being able to get up the ice wall. I thought for sure she was going to quit… so kudos there. But otherwise, with the musical instrument and the robot she was disgusting. And the way she shouted at Amy was also disgusting. And the thing I dislike about her most is that smug look she would give the camera thinking she was all that… and she was clearly not. Really kind of sad to see her fall apart while thinking she is so great!!
Can’t remember a season of AR where I had more trouble finding someone to root for in the end. I ended up rooting for Amy and Jason by default but their boasting was a big turn off. Is Rachel the red head who cries all the time? Oh, nooooooooo!
The next season is supposed to be All-Stars…but based off reports on who was selected, its going to be BRUTAL I don’t need to see half of those teams again.
Why can’t we just have all winners?
Or all teams who were eliminated first–sort of a Redemption Island for TAR.
As you said Dan, as horrible as Travis turned out to be, the last few roadblocks demonstrated that I would not want Nicole as my physician in an emergency situation.
I was very disappointed in the structure of the final leg, as there was just no drama. It seemed as if the producers were thinking about the look of the leg more than keeping things dramatic.
She’s an ER surgeon and overall a very intelligent, athletic, and accomplished woman. Why should her husband treat her like she’s his 5-year-old daughter at an intramural soccer game? Like, at what point can men and women consider themselves equals when it comes to pushing each other to do the best of their ability?
I mean, there were a lot of people upset that Jason told Amy to “shut up” at one point (keeping in mind he was trying to get her to walk away from an argument with another team, not “putting her in her place” in an argument between the two of them), but so many people were wishing for Tim to put Marie in her place at some point. In anything but a physical fight, shouldn’t men and women be expected to treat each other as equals? Isn’t that the world we’re working towards?
For what it’s worth, though, Travis acted like a butt and should have been supportive and positive to whoever his teammate was. I’m just annoyed that people looked at it as some sort of spousal abuse, when Travis clearly looked at it as pushing Nicole to the best of her ability.
Allegations of ‘abuse’ are WAY over the top. The horrors that some women endure are light years (!) apart from demoralizing disapproval and disappointment on a freakin’ game show.
I think it’s pretty clear that Travis was self-absorbed there though — but he recognized that as a problem and a lesson to be learned in Dan’s probing interview…
And Jason definitely went into dominance display mode (“I’m going to kick your ass”) *instead* of retreating from the argument! That is directly analogous to a gorilla that beats his chest in confrontation. Telling Amy to ‘shut-up’ only forced her words out so he could puff up as arbiter there. But hey, they all got over it quickly, so no real biggie.
“but realized that Tim’s side offered a potential for force that Marie could never provide.” Tim’s size, no? I do appreciate the effort it takes to get these recaps such as this published so quickly, but dammit, HitFix, hire a copy editor to clean up things like this that are ALL OVER THE SITE. Ahem.
That speed bump was ridiculous. I hope they don’t actually use that method against zoo animals. Can’t see a rhino being daunted by guys holding little white nets
That finale was spectacular! (WAY better than DC!) Ok, so the flour drop cinched it, but it was breath taking and *felt* so big and adventurous. I so wanted to be there! But while Jason & Amy and Tim & Marie were oohing and ahing within the blue blue otherworldly glacier, Travis was *still* continuing on his dickly tirade. And here Marie thought those docs could really enjoy their time, cuz they’re actually in a relationship. How sad.
I was wondering where was Amy to toss Nicole’s flour for her?
But back to Tokyo – having those buttons backwards is kind of a disheartening way to get eliminated for the Afghanimals. No doubt they’d beat out Nicole if Amy wasn’t there. The guys ran a competent race overall and I think that they were *finally* out-hammed by Japan game show host man, but not by much…
Marie *did* kick butt with the bot, she’s feisty *and* plucky. What a great comeback kid, I thought they might be able to overcome the flour drop – but to their credit, Jason & Amy never gave them an opening.
I’m totally ok with Jason & Amy’s win — all it took was one toss to make the right correction. So skill determined the winners? Yeah, that’s actually a good ending, in the end.
As far as the season goes, I give the players more credit than TAR. TAR seems to have really dropped the ball wrt thoughtful and challenging uh, challenges. But most racers raced well. Not a lot of gaffes, all said. Notwithstanding Nicole’s gross task anatomy. Personality wise, the Afghanimals were not really as annoying other teams I’ve seen before. And of course I’ve said it before, but I really enjoyed Marie. Travis was really the only downer, and maybe *he’ll* learn something from the backlash from this… Or not.
I’m happy for Jason & Amy, especially for Amy, who was enjoyable to watch. I’m still baffled at the turn in the edit for Travis & Nicole, though. Was he critical throughout the Race and they downplayed it until they couldn’t any longer, or did they really just melt down toward the end? What a jackass, especially at the flour roadblock. Just…ugh.
Never could root for Tim & Marie unless it came down to them and the Assghanimals. Glad I didn’t have to make that choice.
Regarding those casting spoilers for All-Star TAR: BLECH.
P.S. Dan – You typo’d “disdain” :-)
Also, if you haven’t already talked to Travis & Nicole, maybe you can ask him if he’s learned anything about his behaviour from this show…or why he’s such a jerk to his wife…I’m sure you’ll phrase it delicately! Seriously, watching Nicole holding back tears all those times was so uncomfortable and sad to watch :(
I wanted Nicole to grow a pair and knock her husband’s teeth out. What example is she teaching her daughters (if she has any) ..let your husband browbeat you, never say a word, just take it.
Had to laugh at Jason tho in Alaska: to the cabdriver: do you speak English? hee
I laughed at that, too. Couldn’t tell if he was joking or if fatigue got the best of him and he couldn’t remember where he was :D
dezbot, I’m sure he was so accustomed to asking that in every country they went to that it came out without his even thinking, duh, we’re back in America. Of course, it’s possible they could have gotten a driver who spoke only Tlingit. :)
No way man, let him have it. He’s a jackass and a poor example.
Travis is a BLOW-HARD! I hate that guy. I guess Nicole enjoys being a doormat. Travis said that he was EMBARRASSED when Nicole took a lot of time at the Octave event…well Travis, I’d be embarrassed if I were your children. TRAVIS! If you had not been so overbearing and such a poor loser, maybe Nicole would have been able to relax and you could have won. Instead YOU LOST! HAHAHAHA .. Stupid a*s!
Travis is a BLOW-HARD! I hate that guy. I guess Nicole enjoys being a doormat. Travis said that he was EMBARRASSED when Nicole took a lot of time at the Octave event…well Travis, I’d be embarrassed if I were your children. TRAVIS! If you had not been so overbearing and such a poor loser, maybe Nicole would have been able to relax and you could have won. Instead YOU LOST! HAHAHAHA .. Stupid a*s!
I liked Travis and Nicole early in the race, but they turned sanctimonious on us at almost the exact moment Nicole fell apart and Travis transformed into an arrogant fool. Of course, things tend to go that way once people start declaring moral superiority over others. (There’s something in a book I read once about “pride” and “falls.”) I think (hope?) what the kids learned most of all is why their parents are getting a divorce.
There’s a winner/loser effect that’s universal across critters w/ even rudimentary CNS’s. I think Nicole got it in her head that she was a loser and from there, it’s self-fulfilling… Had she *more* pride to counter-act her husband’s negative reinforcement, she might not have buckled so much.
Course if one wants to attribute it to karmic retribution (or what not) — I won’t argue with the underlying poetry there at least…
Compassion can be learned though, if Travis is willing to admit his *own* selfish short-comings. Certainly not something that I’d hope would tear a family apart though…
Dear Travis — when your wife, who is obviously upset tells you on national TV that she is sorry that she disappointed you, you do NOT simply nod your head and say “that’s ok.” You buck up, give her a hug, and tell her that she could never disappoint you and that you love her. Otherwise you look like a complete and utter ass.
I can’t believe the transformation in the image of Travis from the first half of the season to the second. I cringed many times listening to him berate Nicole. Sure she was pretty bad during the second half, but the race is over now and you have to forever live with the knowledge that you treated your wife poorly…and on national TV no less. Horrible.
I tweeted early in the evening that I considered Jason and Amy the lesser of four evils, however I found myself rooting for Tim and Marie before the night was over. Like her or not, Marie was a competitive player who essentially dragged Tim to the finish line. It almost makes me ok with her insistence that Tim sign the 60-40 contract (and Tim actually agreeing to sign it). Almost.
My thoughts on Leo and Jamal pretty much stayed the same. They played in such a way that they were hated by other teams and then they acted as thought they were against the world unfairly even though they painted the target on their own backs. Meh.
All in all, I enjoyed the season, although I agree with Dan that it was a collection of mostly unremarkable contestants who slowly (or quickly – Hi Travis!) sauntered into the Unlikeable category.
Looking forward to your reviews for next season, Dan. Also looking forward to the All Stars season. I cheated and looked at the contestants and, since I’ve only been watching since Season 20, I was happy to see I knew most of the teams (like em or not). So, yay!
Travis turned out to be a sanctimonious jerk. I could barely stand to hear him berating Nicole, Come on Nicole, hurry up Nicole, whats wrong with you Nicole.
OMG! How about you just shut up Travis. I would of punched that guy. She looked like an abused women to me, always putting her head down and never defending herself or standing up for herself. Get a backbone lady.
While I found it hard to find any team to root for, Tim and Marie were my absolute least favorite – Marie defines nasty b***h if I ever saw one. And Tim is a pussycat to take what he took from here, even to the point of her demanding 60% of the take! Some team mate that is.
Although I agree that Amy’s kindness towards Nicole was sort of a weakness, it really benefitted them in the end. The Afghanamals were probably the second strongest team this season, and would have likely been in the final if Amy didn’t help Nicole. Amy said it herself, by dragging Travis/Nicole to the finals, she made it more likely that her and Jason would win.
Was also trying to think where Travis fit in the all time least likable contestants category. Then I looked up the all stars cast, and remembered Brendan and Rachel.
I kind of liked Marie, but I don’t know if anyone else noticed that, at the hard-boiled egg challenge, the eggman went to shake her hand and she left him hanging!
Loved the recaps. I’m a rare (it seems) Afghanimals liker and made an (amateur) compilation video of Leo and Jamals TAR experiences, (part I)
It also contains some general highlights. Thanks for a great season, too bad you guys didn’t win.
