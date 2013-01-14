Reports: ‘The Walking Dead’ finds its new showrunner

An inside candidate has landed the gig as the newest showrunner on AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

According to a variety of media reports, Scott M. Gimple will be the new “Walking Dead” showrunner, replacing Glen Mazzara, who will be departing after completing work on the show’s third season.

AMC is not confirming the hire.

Mazzara, who replaced original series developer Frank Darabont as showrunner early in the second season, left his showrunning gig simultaneous with the fourth season renewal of “The Walking Dead” last month.

Gimple currently serves as supervising producer on “The Walking Dead” and has written several episodes including the recent “Hounded.” Gimple previously worked with David Goyer on “FlashForward,” as well as on the upcoming “Da Vinci’s Demons” for Starz. His feature credits include “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.”