Review: Seth MacFarlane’s ‘Ted’ has a foul mouth but a sweet heart

If you had told me at the start of this summer that I would prefer both the Seth MacFarlane film and the Katy Perry film to “Prometheus,” I would have laughed in your face.
Seth MacFarlane has become enormously wealthy thanks to his animation empire, the foundation of which is “Family Guy,” a show that tends to be very divisive. I’ve written before about my problems with it, and I think by now, you know whether or not you’re a fan of the show’s shotgun-style sensibility and the near-constant pop culture randomness. The thing that always surprises me about the show is how MacFarlane’s able to get some of the material by Fox’s standards and practices, because “Family Guy” is frequently dirty in a way that is startling. Looking at “American Dad” or “The Cleveland Show,” one could be forgiven for thinking that he’s basically a one-trick pony. A successful one-trick pony, certainly, but limited nonetheless.
Walking into “Ted,” all I’d seen was the first red-band trailer, and it looked to me like exactly what I would expect from a Seth MacFarlane film. However, what the trailers haven’t really sold yet is the emotional core of the movie which works incredibly well, and while the movie has a dirty mouth, it’s got a sweet heart, and it suggests to me that MacFarlane’s signature interests are tempered by a new maturity to his work.
Working with “Family Guy” writers Alec Sulkin and Wellesley Wild, MacFarlane has crafted a very simple high concept idea, then explored it fully, which seems like a skill that eludes many filmmakers these days. “Ted” tells the story of John Bennett, a little boy who makes a Christmas wish that his teddy bear would come to life and be his friend forever. When that actually happens, it causes a momentary stir, and for a little while, Ted becomes a media celebrity. After that brief fairy tale opening, we jump forward in time to a 35-year-old John, who still lives with Ted, who has now become a pot-smoking embodiment of all of John’s most adolescent impulses. John’s girlfriend Lori (Mila Kunis) doesn’t dislike Ted, but she is ready to see John grow up, and she feels like that’s never going to happen as long as he can fall back on Ted and the bad habits they share.
Ultimately, when you strip out the high-concept gag of the talking teddy bear, “Ted” deals with something that is very much a part of our culture right now, this prolonged childhood that so many men seem to insist on. I’ve been incredibly lucky to find people who will pay me indulge all of the interests of my childhood in a professional capacity, but that doesn’t mean I’ve avoided adulthood. When we look at mainstream films and see a recurrent theme appearing, there has to be a reason for that, some cause that people are reacting to, and “Ted” manages to grapple in intelligent fashion with the way our culture both allows and condemns this sort of arrested development. I think what surprised me most was realizing that some of the people who make up MacFarlane’s most passionate fanbase are going to find themselves under this particular microscope.
That’s not to say “Ted” is some heady think-piece. It is, first and foremost, a comedy, and it is very funny for much of its running time. Because these are meant to be real characters and not just parody templates, there is a weight to these characters that we never see on “Family Guy.” The childhood friendship between John and Ted is etched quickly, but it’s done in a way that makes it matter once we cut to them as adults. MacFarlane’s very good at showing us why John needs his “Thunder Buddy” and it makes for good stakes once Lori asks John to take some steps away from Ted. The FX teams at the Tippett Studio and the Australian-based Iloura Studio that brought Ted to life deserves serious Oscar consideration, because he’s a credible lead character, and there are myriad details that sell the reality of the situation. i like the spots on Ted’s body where his fur’s been worn off by time revealing the mesh underneath. He looks like a teddy bear who someone’s kept for their whole life, well-loved and well-worn. Beyond that, MacFarlane is smart enough to avoid the same sort of avalanche of nonsensical pop culture jokes in favor of character-based humor where the situation is absurd enough to earn the laughs without having to reach for them.
Mark Wahlberg is at his best when he’s playing this sort of earnest, somewhat childlike character, and he’s got a great easy chemistry with MacFarlane as Ted. Mila Kunis seems to be getting more beautiful with each passing year, but more importantly, she’s gotten better and better as a performer, and she brings some lovely subtle grace notes to a role that easily could have just been “the pushy girlfriend.” There are some nice cameos from familiar faces, one in particular that left me sore from laughing, and nice supporting work from cast members like Patrick Warburton and Matt Walsh. And if you like lovely ladies, so does MacFarlane, and he has cast the movie with a number of them in smaller roles, and it’s hard to argue with the results.
Michael Barrett has become a very reliable mainstream cinematographer, giving the films he works on a lush bigscreen sheen. I think he’s an important collaborator for MacFarlane here, because the film treats Ted as an actor, not a special effect, which goes a long way towards selling him as real. Also, it’s sort of mind-boggling that a MacFarlane comedy about a foul-mouthed teddy bear would have one of the best fistfights of the summer and one of the best car chases of the summer. Walter Murphy’s score is instantly recognizable as belonging to Seth MacFarlane’s world, and it’s good that he’s working with so many of his long-time collaborators here. It really feels like he made the film from a position of confidence. There’s nothing about it that feels unpolished or undercooked.
Could I do without some of the weird digressions like the film’s obsession with Tom Skerritt? Sure. Is the subplot about Lori’s douchebag boss (Joel McHale) familiar material that never really adds anything to the film? Sure. Could I have stood to see more of the disturbing character played by Giovanni Ribisi? Totally. But the film works so frequently, and so many of the laughs are so strong, that I feel like this is a major announcement of intent by MacFarlane. Obviously he’s going to keep milking the cash cow of his animated projects as long as he can, but I wish he would make the jump to feature filmmaking full-time, because I would like to see more films with this sort of energy and wit and playful invention. It may be a simple story, told directly, but that is a virtue in this case, and “Ted” seems like a wish fulfilled, a personal vision played out on a studio-scale canvass.
“Ted” opens Friday in theaters everywhere.
I prefer Seth’s other show AMERICAN DAD which doesn’t rely on cutaway gags and has more solid and complex plots with a few non-sequiters. I credit that though to the Chris McKenna who along with his brother Matt were write-producers on the show before he moved on to COMMUNITY. He wrote the alternate timelines “Remedial Chaos Theory” episode.
Well, I loved Family Guy up to and including season 7, and American Dad is just brilliant. I can understand if you don’t like both, but don’t act like they have no artistic and comedic quality to them.
They don’t have any artistic or comedic qualities to them.
The cutaway random pop culture jokes are exactly that. They are not germane to the plot of the episode or to character development. They are the absolute laziest form of joke telling.
Seth MacFarlane and his shows are the prop comics of animation. He’s Gallager, and Family Guy is his mallet, and our brains are the water melons.
It’s garbage, pure and simple. Then again, Matt and Trey said it better than I ever could.
What MacFarlane is, is a very good voice-over actor, and his work in Hellboy II stole that film.
I’d love to see MacFarlane voice characters in some Pixar films, outside of his comfort zone, as he did in Hellboy II, or perhaps voice some DCAU work… he has the PERFECT voice for a character like Booster Gold, or he could turn it up and do a good Captain Atom or a 1940’s style Superman.
Intellectual Ninja, American Dad doesn’t do the cutaway gags Family Guy and Cleveland Show. But you are right that Seth MacFarlane’s greatest talent is his voice.
“…this prolonged childhood that so many men seem to insist on.”
I don’t believe men “insist” on this type of lifestyle as much as its dumped on them.
The only men we consider to be grown-ups in our society are ones who are rich, who are involved in the military or another “real man” job, and ones who are married and/or fathers. If you’re a man and don’t fall into one of those categories then you are pretty much not acknowledged: You’re “adrift”, immature, or just weak.
Movies show this better than anything else: The male characters that are ever portrayed as possessing half a brain and shred of dignity are ones who are rich, involved in the military or other “real man” profession, or ones who are married and/or have kids.
Men are not considered individuals in our society as much as workers and consumers. A good worker is one who does the job that is expected of them. The American male’s “job” is either being rich, being a “real man” (military, etc.), or being a husband and/or father. A man who’s not a good worker is a consumer by default. Commercialism is based around immaturity; maturity is not as profitable.
So, we have men retreating to consumerism to prove their worth – like every other person in the U.S. regardless of their gender, race, etc. Yet, we don’t want to confront our lives, especially in mainstream entertainment, so, we fall back on the time-old tradition of mocking and criticizing a group of people so that we can feel better about ourselves. In this case, men. Drew is guilty of it just in this review: Notice how he assures us that HE himself has grown-up. Obviously, he is nothing like these other “manchildren” who will probably feel uncomfortable watching parts of this movie. He’s a father. A good worker.
What’s interesting is how women are completely excused from the same type of scrutiny: From what I’ve seen in the trailers and TV spots, Kunis’ character is the typical female-therefore-mature one of the pair, yet, if she is indeed so much more grown-up, shouldn’t she have been able to pick a guy who DOESN’T have a talking plush bear as a friend? I’ve met several women in their twenties and thirties who still live with their parents, some don’t have jobs, and play video games, collect comic books, watch horror and sci-fi films, go drinking and partying, and do all the other “typical guy stuff”. Yet, THEY are never scolded and ridiculed for it in movies or real life as much as men who follow the same archetype.
No, they’re scolded and ridiculed for not getting married or having babies yet.
Has it never occurred to Hollywood that maybe the concept of adulthood itself has changed in our culture? I really despise the idea (mostly perpetuated by Judd Apatow films) that being single and pursuing one’s interests equals “arrested development”. I’m supposed to not read, watch movies or TV, go on the Internet or listen to music… for what?? So I can spend my life being married and miserable? Screw that. Why should anybody have to give up the things they love for an outdated concept of conventional manhood? That’s utter bullshit.
Joshua is dead right. Live the way you want to live, and fuck other people’s definitions of “real manhood”. Enjoy the things you love without guilt or shame. Do what you love to do, and fuck what anyone else thinks.
“No, they’re scolded and ridiculed for not getting married or having babies yet.”
I actually think that’s shifted over to young men now, Fastbak.
For examples, watch any Apatow produced comedy.
This is the most serious comment section for the review of a movie about a man and his talking teddy bear I’ve ever seen on this site.
McFarlane is a festering boil on the ass of Hollywood, and desperately needs to get lanced. I destest his brand of “Dis is like dah time…!” pop-culture randomness, blaringly obnoxious voice acting and how-low-can-we-go dirtiness. Ted looks like typically atrocious McFarlane product, but because it has “heart”, we’re supposed to forgive the rape/AIDS/fart jokes and recycled Star Wars references. Fuck him, and fuck people who support him.
Iloura in Melbourne Australia also contributed to the ted character along side Tippett and in equal measure. Lets hope that oscar goes both ways.
Hey Drew, Tippett studio shared half the film with visual FX studio Iloura from Melbourne Australia. Just thought they should share the acknowledgement for helping create such an amazing job
Well as an American Dad! and Family Guy fan, this is music to my ears! Thanks Drew, can’t wait to see it
I found the movie to be very hilarious but let’s not go over-board with it has a heart. You have Ted who reluctantly moves out but makes no effort to stop his behavior until the plot says its time. I guess movies like this and say Super Bad, while funny just never earn it has a heart for me. I will give props to the g/f being different than just a nagging on. I wonder if Seth felt he had to write one with a little more depth to get Kunis… Also, the fist-fight shouldn’t surprise anyone that seen Stewey and Louise fight it out in the White House. At the time, I was stunned by the choreography of that fight and I feel like this is just a live version of that w/ out the guns.
When I first saw the preview, I immediately thought this plot is basically an adult version of “The Muppets.”
It still sounds like an adult version of the Jason Segel Muppets movie