Roundup: The Emmys go to the movies

Last night’s Emmy Awards dwarf any movie news today. I didn’t watch them myself — the Oscars may be silly, but at least they can’t repeat their mistakes year after year — but I’m amused at how the TV industry puffs its chest about producing superior entertainment to Hollywood… only to fawn over movie stars (or at least former movie stars) when it comes to dishing out awards. As you’ve probably heard, Julianne Moore, Jessica Lange, Kevin Costner, Claire Danes and Tom Hanks (as a producer) all took home trophies, many of them deservedly — though when Maggie Smith’s sleepwalking schtick manages to beat out A-grade work by Christina Hendricks that would dazzle on any size of screen, you have to wonder if the voters really know their medium. Anyway, HitFix’s resident TV ace has more informed thoughts. [What’s Alan Watching]

Pete Hammond reports that Oscar producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron were watching Emmys closely for tips — not surprising, given Emmy producer Don Mischer’s own involvement with the Oscars. [Deadline]

This weekend, I got around to David Denby’s vast essay on everything that’s wrong with the current model of American filmmaking. It’s an essential read, even if you can pick and choose the points you agree with. [The New Republic]

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” has been selected as this year’s Royal Film Performance. Here’s hoping the honor brings more luck to the film than it did Peter Jackson’s “The Lovely Bones” in 2009. [THR]

Peter Knegt examines the box office takings of last week’s specialty releases, and wonders how “The Master”‘s surprisingly early expansion will affect its future performance. [IndieWire]

If you haven’t seen it yet, Tom O’Neil has rounded up the predictions of over 20 awards pundits — including yours truly — in 13 categories. [Gold Derby]

Catherine Shoard makes some early Oscar predictions — you can see the Brits don’t pay obsessive attention to these things, but listing “Holy Motors” as a Best Picture dark horse is a bad call I can get behind. [The Guardian]

From the NYFF, Steven Zeitchik talks to Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach about their fall festival hit “Frances Ha.” [Los Angeles Times]

Dennis Lim revisits Michael Cimino’s much-maligned, recently restored “Heaven’s Gate,” and likes what he sees. [New York Times]

And finally, Chris Laverty talks to “Lawless” costume designer Margot Wilson about the single greatest garment seen in the movies this year: Tom Hardy’s cardigan. Or, as I like to call it, the Hardigan. [Clothes on Film]