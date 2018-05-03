Deadpool 2 is coming hard and fast on May 18th, looking to pick up the pieces of the box office that Infinity War leaves behind. But after that, things seem to up in the air concerning the future of Fox’s new top mutant and the rest of his friends in the X-Men. The looming deal between Fox and Disney has folks speculating all over the place about what Mickey Mouse will do to Wade, Logan, and the rest of the mutant fun bunch when he has total control.

For Ryan Reynolds, he feels like he’s in the same boat as everybody else when it comes to the future of Deadpool. He’s basically taking Bob Iger at his word that Deadpool and some of the other successful Fox ventures will remain unchanged. And according to Entertainment Weekly, he makes the common sense argument for why Disney would want to do that:

“I really genuinely don’t know a thing about it,” admits Reynolds. “I read that [CEO and chairman] Bob Iger felt that there’s plenty of room in that universe to have a rated-R character like Deadpool. This is completely conjecture on my part, but I wouldn’t imagine that Disney bought Fox to dismantle it or something like that. I think that Disney bought Fox so it could have that in its arsenal.”