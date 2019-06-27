Salma Hayek May Be Joining Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’

NBC

One day every actor is going to have been in a Marvel movie or five. The latest acclaimed thespian whose name has been associated with the comic book company: Salma Hayek. As per The Wrap, the Oscar-nominated actress is in early talks to join The Eternals, the in-the-works adaptation of Jack Kirby’s comic about a line of ancient humans whose task is to defend Earth.

Hayek’s role is as-yet-unknown, and again, it’s all in the negotiation phase. But if the Frida star signs the contract she may be joining Angelina Jolie, also in talks, to perhaps play one of the principal protagonists, Sersi. Others attached include Kumail Nanjiani and Richard Madden, of Game of Thrones and, recently, Rocketman, in which he played Elton John’s tyrannical lover-turned-antagonist.

Oh, and then there’s joining Keanu Reeves, who made news last week when it was revealed the MCU was courting the internet’s current favorite human. Will the once-and-forever Ted “Theodore” Logan Esq. be adding a Marvel film to a plate already crowded with John Wicks, Netflix movies, and memes? Possibly! This is all in the larval stage. One thing we do know is that if you enjoyed the excellent rodeo indie The Rider — one of last year’s better alternatives to comic book movies — you’ll be pleased to know she’ll be helming it.

(Via The Wrap)