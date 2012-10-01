Seth MacFarlane to host the 85th annual Academy Awards

If you saw the Seth MacFarlane-hosted season premiere of Saturday Night Live a few weeks back, you likely got a little taste of what to expect at the Oscars this year. The Academy has announced that MacFarlane will emcee the 85th edition of the film awards ceremony, hot off a hit summer movie in “Ted” and, of course, years of success with television’s “Family Guy.”
“It’s truly an overwhelming privilege to be asked to host the Oscars,” said MacFarlane via press release. “My thoughts upon hearing the news were, one, I will do my utmost to live up to the high standards set forth by my predecessors; and two, I hope they don’t find out I hosted the Charlie Sheen Roast.”
Newly minted Academy president Hawk Koch added, “Seth is unbelievably talented. We couldn’t be happier with the creative team we’ve assembled. With Craig [Zadan], Neil [Meron], and now Seth, we’re off to a great start.” It should also be noted, this will be MacFarlane’s first appearance on the Oscar stage.
My take: PERFECT. Because I was really sold by that SNL appearance. MacFarlane will bring the right touch of irreverence without the Academy having to resort to Ricky Gervais (who, after the Golden Globe stints, feels a bit done now) and will be a fresh face amid countless stale picks over the years. The last time a host really popped upon announcement was Hugh Jackman (and, for a time, Eddie Murphy), and that’s because it was a new direction while not being a complete stretch.
Furthermore, the “Family Guy” thing does plenty to get the younger demographic somewhat interested. It’s too bad it’s a Fox show, otherwise ABC could use the characters for promos. Or could they still?
In any case, I’m excited and not that anyone’s asking me, but I say thumbs up. A great choice.
Here’s MacFarlane dropping the news on his dad:
And below check out MacFarlane’s opening monologue from SNL, which, if the deal wasn’t already lining up, probably had a lot to do with him landing the gig.
The 85th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 24, 2013.
What do YOU think of Seth MacFarlane as the Oscars host? Have your say in the comments section below!
Agreed. For a “hip” choice, he’s a good match for the Oscars.
New refreshing change
tired of billy crystal and the rest
new blood great choice
I’m 100% with you Kris, I love this choice. He also is capable of being the song and dance guy as well.
Umm, uhh….I…uhh, not sure how to feel right now.
Is Bruce Vilanch still writing for the show. Because that’s what really matters.
Totally agree. Only when they drop the Villanch schtick can the Oscars start to feel fresh and fun.
This sounds like a safe, win/win move. If he is a hit, the Academy claims credit for an ‘edgy’ choice. If he sucks, they made an ‘outside the box’ choice that garnered little in expectations.
Bleh.
God how cynical. Clearly you can’t be pleased because you could place that logic on virtually any pick.
Did the Academy really “win” for their outside-the-box choice of James Franco? Did they really come out on top with their selection of Brett Ratner?
Not that I think MacFarlane falls in that category. I think his hosting will be more Hugh Jackman than Ricky Gervais.
Great choice, he was the most charismatic of any Emmy presenter and he was only on stage for about a minute. This is coming from someone who doesn’t even like Family Guy anymore, by the way.
I caught the Family Guy Live road show a few years ago, Seth is a great choice. He really knows how to control a room, has quick wit, and has a background in music (Huzzah for a musical opening).
Well done AMPAS.
Huh. Well, won’t speak to how this plays for ratings or with the younger demo. Bully for that, I suppose, if the choice is a win on that level. Personally, I’d rather have my toes plucked off than sit through one episode of Family Guy. I detest that show. And I wasn’t impressed by his SNL hosting stint either. Not at ALL excited about this choice, but I’m not in the target demo. I watch the oscars every year without fail, regardless of who is hosting.
I guess I can be happpy in knowing he can only exceed my expectations.
Sorry for the typos. :)
Agreed. Excellent choice for many reasons, both from business and entertainment standpoints!
I hate his shows and Ted is a carbon copy of them, but since my expectations are at an all-time low, dude has nowhere to go with me but up.
Gotta catch up with his appearances at the Emmys and SNL, tho.
He’ll do a good job with the musical numbers, and he can manage to be acerbic and respectful at the same time. I really hope Family Guy and the characters are not mentioned in the show, though.
Great pick. I’ve always thought Seth has a sort of unexpected charm to him; you don’t expect a writer to be so classic Hollywood suave. Looking forward to the ceremony immensely.
Awesome. I will definitely watch it now.
Yes Yes Yes Yes
Love this choice. He has the song and dance down. He’s edgy enough to poke fun at the whole thing, and he’s not a has-been. Just hope the material is there.
Wow, this is a great choice. If anything its a trick, he can easily be billed as the right pick to get the young vote, but really, with the type of old fashioned (at least in delivery) showman that he is, it should really end up being a return to form for Oscar. I can’t wait.
A solid choice, I think this will definitely be in the vein of Hugh Jackman’s effort in 2009. I have to say, though, I’m not particularly looking forward to, as EW’s Ken Tucker puts it, “the mildly accomplished Sinatra-style crooning that MacFarlane is fond of doing and he’s powerful enough to compel producers and audiences to submit to.”
I don’t know about this… MacFarlane’s brand of humour, a blend of sentimentality and vulgarity, may not work within the G-rated and pompous-‘elegant’ confines of the Oscars ceremony. I think he’ll be neutered and then ultimately bland.
Without a doubt, the most exciting, refreshing, brilliant choice of a host in decades.
this is an awful choice in my opinion, I’m in the younger demographic, and this makes me unlikely to watch the oscars, which I usually do every year. Seth Macfarlane is one of the most vehemently unfunny, unsophisticated, often downright just offensive and intelligence insulting personalities in “comedy” working today. I guess the academy was just so wowed with the train wreck that was ted that decided to reward him with such a prestigious position.
Tell us how you really feel
Not a big fan of Family Guy. So-so fan of Ted. What I’ve seen of Macfarlane hasn’t necessarily wowed me. So, yeah, kinda concerned. But if the other comments here are any indication, I’m in the large minority and can only hope to be surprised and pleased.
I wonder how many people watching will know who he is?
I actually don’t know anyone in my circle (friends, family, co-workers) who watch Family Guy or know who he is. That’s probably my biggest worry.
All I can say about this is… I was totally rooting for “Ted” to get a shock Original Screenplay nomination. But as James Franco and Paul Hogan have proven, being a nominee and host is not a good combination.
Can’t wait for the Magnolia and I Heart Huckabees jokes.
Good choice!
I’m not thrilled but I’ll judge after the show
I’m unhappy with the choice. I know he decided to be a singer and does voices but I don’t think he is a performer. I wonder if Nikki Finke’s love for him had anything to do with it.
Mother FUCKER. I detest MacFarlane, and am seriously tempted to boycott the Oscars next year.
It is gonna be awesome!!! Think I May watch for a change instead of for the best movie, best actress and best actor. They could not have picked a better person in my opinion….Yeah Seth!!!