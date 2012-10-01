Seth MacFarlane to host the 85th annual Academy Awards

If you saw the Seth MacFarlane-hosted season premiere of Saturday Night Live a few weeks back, you likely got a little taste of what to expect at the Oscars this year. The Academy has announced that MacFarlane will emcee the 85th edition of the film awards ceremony, hot off a hit summer movie in “Ted” and, of course, years of success with television’s “Family Guy.”

“It’s truly an overwhelming privilege to be asked to host the Oscars,” said MacFarlane via press release. “My thoughts upon hearing the news were, one, I will do my utmost to live up to the high standards set forth by my predecessors; and two, I hope they don’t find out I hosted the Charlie Sheen Roast.”

Newly minted Academy president Hawk Koch added, “Seth is unbelievably talented. We couldn’t be happier with the creative team we’ve assembled. With Craig [Zadan], Neil [Meron], and now Seth, we’re off to a great start.” It should also be noted, this will be MacFarlane’s first appearance on the Oscar stage.

My take: PERFECT. Because I was really sold by that SNL appearance. MacFarlane will bring the right touch of irreverence without the Academy having to resort to Ricky Gervais (who, after the Golden Globe stints, feels a bit done now) and will be a fresh face amid countless stale picks over the years. The last time a host really popped upon announcement was Hugh Jackman (and, for a time, Eddie Murphy), and that’s because it was a new direction while not being a complete stretch.

Furthermore, the “Family Guy” thing does plenty to get the younger demographic somewhat interested. It’s too bad it’s a Fox show, otherwise ABC could use the characters for promos. Or could they still?

In any case, I’m excited and not that anyone’s asking me, but I say thumbs up. A great choice.

Here’s MacFarlane dropping the news on his dad:

And below check out MacFarlane’s opening monologue from SNL, which, if the deal wasn’t already lining up, probably had a lot to do with him landing the gig.

The 85th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 24, 2013.

What do YOU think of Seth MacFarlane as the Oscars host? Have your say in the comments section below!