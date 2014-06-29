10 deserving Oscar contenders from the first half of 2014

Tomorrow, half of the year will officially be in the books. So far 2014 has been, well, sort of up and down – for me, anyway. There have been a few indie/specialty/prestige delights, though just as many have fallen short. The same disparity is evident in the on-going summer blockbuster landscape, where for every “Godzilla” or “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” there are the requisite stinkers keeping the year in perspective.
I can't speak to Sundance or Cannes like my colleagues here at HitFix and elsewhere; I wasn't there. But it seems like there's hope around the corner, as studios typically look to be holding onto much of their quality product until the last lap when Oscar season is in full swing. Nevertheless, there are a few gems from the year's first half worth sticking up for, and that's just what the awards team here at HitFix has scrounged up for you tonight.
So dig in below and see what we're thinking in a number of categories. Sure, most of these contenders will be left with a snowball's chance by season's end, but we would love to see them remembered, if only to remind the industry that, hey, you can let some of that quality product loose earlier in the year. Click through and tell us what you think, and/or feel free to rifle off your own picks in the comments section.
Fault In Our Stars? Godzilla? 22 Jump Street?
Are you F***ING KIDDING ME?!?!?!
NOAH, you morons.
Good thing you were provided space to speak up for your favorite with smart and interesting discourse here.
“He begs you not to take any of this too seriously.”
Jack, you are the reason for this disclaimer.
I can’t be the only one who took his comment as tongue in cheek, can I?
I know enough ardent Noah admirers (and I’m a partial admirer myself) to suspect Jack isn’t joking.
“Edge of Tomorrow” has got to be remembered at year’s end for its editing and sound design. Was hugely impressed with both.
Whoa, no room for Scarlett in Under the Skin though? Now that’s a campaign that needs to get going immediately
great article. I totally agree with most of these. EDGE OF TOMORROW has amazing editing: that’s the one I’d fight for the most. But all of your points are great: LEGO MOVIE for original song, BUDAPEST HOTEL for Actor and Production Design….
Sadly, action movies rarely get nominated in the Editing category unless they’re HUGELY successful at the box office.
that’s too bad, because the editing in EDGE was fantastic. Particularly the training montage–it could have been boring, but it was cut in such a fantastic way that it got the most humor from the situation while also conveying all the important plot info. Plus, that beach invasion scene was intense.
Guy really loves his Channing Tatum.
Interesting list. I would also add:
Best Actor & Best Actress-Chris Evans & Scarlett Johansson, Captain America: The Winter Soldier (the movie itself is one of Marvel’s best partly because of their fantastic chemistry and energy they bring to it)
Best Sound Editing/Mixing-How to Train Your Dragon 2 (Animated Feature should be a slam-dunk for it but the sound design here is simply amazing)
Best Visual Effects- X-Men: Days of Future Past (looked gorgeous and the slo-mo action scene with Quicksilver is one of the best movie moments of the year)
Best Actor & Best Supporting Actress-Ansel Elgort & Laura Dern, The Fault in Our Stars (Woodley isn’t the only one in the film who turns in a terrific performance)
Best Actor & Best Actress-Tom Cruise & Emily Blunt, Edge of Tomorrow (this is the most entertaining Cruise has been in a while and Blunt totally holds her own)
I don’t think I’m rooting for any first-half nomination more than “Edge of Tomorrow” for editing. I was glad to see it listed here. Some others that I’d like to see (and most of which have no chance, of course):
“Ida” and “The Immigrant” for cinematography.
Tsahi Halevi (“Bethlehem”) for actor.
Agata Kulesza (“Ida), Mia Waisakowska (“Only Lovers Left Alive”), and Uma Thurman (“Nymphomaniac”) for supporting actress.
“Non-Stop” and “Borgman” for art direction.
“Under the Skin” for sound and visual effects.
Boyhood, Boyhood, Boyhood. Did I say Boyhood? It’s brilliant!
And it’s a July release. :)
have you seen starred up yet? if so, do you think it’ll play a part in the award season?
Brilliant as it is, I don’t think so. Though it’ll be handy fuel for Jack O’Connell’s “Unbroken” campaign.
10 Deserving Oscar Contenders (simplified)
The Grand Budapest Hotel:
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Actor – Ralph Fiennes
Best Supporting Actor – Tony Revolori
Best Original Screenplay
Best Production Design
Best Cinematography
Best Editing
Best Costume Design
Best Original Score
I’ve never been a fan of Wes Anderson. But when I saw this movie, I *completely* understood the appeal of his approach as it applied to this movie.
I don’t like to handicap my opinion on an Oscar season this early on, but I will not be at all surprised if I still regard “Grand Budapest Hotel” as my *favorite* in several categories by year’s end, including Picture, Director, Actor, Screenplay, Production Design, and Score – and as a deserving nominee in several others.
Best Picture- The Immigrant, Only Lovers Left Alive, The Wind Rises, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Under the Skin, Locke, Like Father Like Son, Gloria, Stranger by the Lake
Best Director- W. Anderson, Miyazaki, Jarmusch, Gray, Glazer
Best Actor- Tom Hardy (An All Time Great performance in Locke), Ralph Fiennes (Grand Budapest Hotel), Joaquin Phoenix (The Immigrant), and Geoffrey Rush (The Best Offer)
Best Actress- Cotillard (The Immigrant), Paulina Garcia (Gloria), Luminita Gheorghiu (Child’s Pose), Marine Vacth (Young and Beautiful), Tilda Swinton (Only Lovers Left Alive)
Supporting Actress- Uma Thurman (Nymphomaniac)- yes really amazing!!! and Wasikowska (Only Lovers Left Alive)
Having just seen it today, I would def. say Under the Skin for Scarlett, Cinematography, sound, makeup, and score.
And I agree with Kris that How To Train Your Dragon 2 would be a deserving BP nominee.
Kind of amazing that no Wes Anderson movie has gotten an Art Direction/Production Design nomination or even a Costume Design nomination.
Since Best Actor is always tough to break into…could they go Supporting Actor for Fiennes?
It’d be category fraud but it seems like at least one or two lead performances get nominated in supporting every year nowadays and you can make the argument that Zero is the main character.
“Since Best Actor is always tough to break into…could they go Supporting Actor for Fiennes?”
I think that’d be hard to get away with at any level.
How on earth would it be possible to justify Fiennes as supporting. He is the film! Sight unseen, he would make an outstanding winner. Its a cracker of a performance, absolutely magnificent.
This is the same organization that classified Ethan Hawke in Training Day and Hailee Steinfeld in True Grit as supporting performances.
If those can be justified as supporting, anything can be justified as supporting.
They had more senior co-leads — irrational as it is, that’s the reasoning behind such campaigns. Not the case here.
Some great choices worth singling out, regardless of their awards prospects. A couple I’d personally vouch hard for:
Actress: Luminita Gheorghiu, Child’s Pose – Took a while for the film to sink into my bones, but the intense divisions of Gheorghiu performance were compelling from the start.
Actor: Jesse Eisenberg, Night Moves – Eisenberg’s really becoming a unique dramatic actor, with so much rigorously internalized that it’s a marvel his characters come through with such electric feeling.
Supporting Actress: Uma Thurman, Nymphomaniac – A dagger sharp turn that so many of the film’s myriad arguments tacitly hinge on.
Cinematography: Ida – Was really bewildered by the division of space and how daunting the emptiness of the top half of the screen can be, but also how the film navigates filling any degree of space.
Best Original Score: Mica Levi, Under the Skin – Honestly, I’d vouch for Jonathan Glazer’s film in many a technical category, but I’m increasingly fascinated with the innovations & diverging repetitions of Levi’s score, and I so want her to receive recognition for it.
Best Original Song: “I’ll Get You What You Want” from “Muppets Most Wanted” – So many of Bret McKenzie’s songs had me in total stitches (“Interrogation Song” is kind of a personal favorite), but this one works both as parody and composition.
Best Sound Editing: Godzilla – RHEEEEEEEYYYYYYYYYUUUHHHHNNNKKKK
Godzilla was awful. Absolutely awful. And How To Train Your Dragon was a supreme meh to me. Like I shrugged it off.
I definitely agree with Best Actor and Best Production Design for Grand Budapest. Also Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Score, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Whatever is possible for Wes Anderson’s supreme masterpiece.
I’d also venture a Best Director bid for Stranger By The Lake, Best Actress bid for Eva Green in 300: Rise Of An Empire and Best Visual Effects bid for Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
Can’t really get on board with any of these picks here (at least when it comes to the movies I’ve seen)….except for Ralph Fiennes. He was simply perfect in that role.
As for Godzilla/Best Director. I don’t know if I should blame the script, or the actors, or the director…but seeing how I was bored to tears anytime Godzilla wasn’t on screen, I don’t think the movie deserves any direction awards.
I quite enjoyed HTTYD2, but the over simplified plot with the mother keeps it from being Best Picture worthy for me.
We Are the Best!’s Costume Design/Production Design—specific, detailed, character and period appropriate without looking “designed”
I see a couple mentions here of Mia Wasikowska in Only Lovers Left Alive, and she is indeed good, but she does even better supporting work in The Double. I’m not a fan of either movie, but she’s beguiling in both.
Patrick d’Assumcao (Stranger by the Lake)–Best supporting actor
Wes Anderson will never get his BP or Director nod if film writers aren’t better advocates. Aaaaand we’re off to a poor start. But hey, at least Godzilla got in there! *eyeroll*
Best Score for How to Train Your Dragon 2.
It’s getting bigger raves that the movie itself, some already calling it the best of the year.
I’m completely on board with The Grand Budapest Hotel being nominated for everything, but given past experience with Anderson, and the early release date, I’d expect one or two nominations at best. Which makes me sad.
I thought The Lego Movie had a really distinctive visual style, and a more unique (and less sentimental) premise than (the admittedly beautiful-looking) HTTYD 2, so I’d give it the edge over the latter.
Godzilla had some artful, oil-painting-like shots in a few sequences, and did a much better job of establishing scale between the people on the ground and the monsters than Pacific Rim. But the cast of characters isn’t particularly interesting, and a lot of the imagery during the action sequences was too murky to engage me on the level I wanted it to, so I wouldn’t give a Director nomination to a film I felt was average at best.
I haven’t been to the theater as much as I would’ve liked this year, and this summer’s crop of movies looks to be vastly superior to last summer (where I didn’t strongly enjoy anything until The World’s End in August), so it looks like I won’t catch up on a lot of them until later in the year.