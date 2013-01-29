‘Silver Linings’ big winner at AACTA International Awards

For the second year, the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts — which hands out their own local industry awards on their home turf — held a separate ceremony in LA to honor their top international choices. And it turns out the Aussies like “Silver Linings Playbook.” A lot.

The romantic dramedy, which led the AACTA nominee list with five mentions, won Best Picture, Director and Actress for Jennifer Lawrence, while the Board of Governors handed it two extra awards for the supporting performances of Robert De Niro and Jacki Weaver. (You might detect some national favoritism in the award for Weaver, as well as in a couple of nominations — notably Ben Lewin for Best Director.) “Lincoln” and “Django Unchained” were the only two other films to get a look-in at last Friday’s ceremony, which was hosted by Russell Crowe. Full list of nominees and winners after the jump, and at The Circuit.

Best Film

“Argo”

“Life of Pi”

“Lincoln”

“Les Misérables”

“Silver Linings Playbook” (WINNER)

“Zero Dark Thirty”

Best Director

Ben Affleck, “Argo”

Ang Lee, “Life of Pi”

Steven Spielberg, “Lincoln”

Ben Lewin, “The Sessions”

David O. Russell, “Silver Linings Playbook” (WINNER)

Kathryn Bigelow, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Best Screenplay

“Argo”

“Django Unchained” (WINNER)

“Lincoln”

“The Master”

“Silver Linings Playbook”

“Zero Dark Thirty”

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln” (WINNER)

John Hawkes, “The Sessions”

Hugh Jackman, “Les Misérables”

Joaquin Phoenix, “The Master”

Denzel Washington, “Flight”

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Marion Cotillard, “Rust and Bone”

Nicole Kidman, “The Paperboy”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook” (WINNER)

Emmanuelle Riva, “Amour”

Naomi Watts, “The Impossible”

Best Supporting Actor (determined by Board of Governors)

Robert De Niro, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Best Supporting Actress (determined by Board of Governors)

Jacki Weaver, “Silver Linings Playbook”