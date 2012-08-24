Skrillex and Pretty Lights launch With Your Friends Festival

Electronic music maestros Skrillex and Pretty Lights are teaming to curate an eclectic festival in Nashville over the weekend leading up to Halloween.

The With Your Friends Festival will be co-headlined by the two top acts, and will feature an undercard that includes rapper Nas (performing with a nine-piece band), Santigold, 12th Planet, Dillon Francis, Michal Menert, and TOKiMONSTA.

The two day bacchanalia will take place October 26 and 27 on the waterfront of downtown Nashville. There will also be some after party events, including one scheduled to take place on a river boat.

Don’t live near Nashville? You can still catch Pretty Lights on his U.S. tour over the next few months:

August

23 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre w/araabMUSIK, Paul Basic

24 – Columbia, MO @ Midway Festival, Midway Festival 25 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheater

26 – Somerset, WI @ Summer Set Music Festival

29 – Columbus, OH @ LC Pavilion

30 – Charlottesville, VA @ nTelos Wireless Pavilion

31 – New York, NY @ Electric Zoo

September

1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

2 – Chicago, IL @ North Coast Music Festival

5 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewery Amphitheater

6 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Audio Circus

8 – Reno, NV @ Summit Pavilion

9 – Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino

11 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater

13 ­- Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Center

15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Dayclub

18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Convention Center

21 – Austin, TX @ The Backyard

22 – San Bernardino, CA @ Nocturnal Wonderland

23 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

25 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

26 – Little Rock, AR @ Riverfest Amphitheatre

28 – Starkville, MS @ MSU Horsepark Arena

29 – Atlanta, GA @ CounterPoint Music Festival

October

2 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theatre

3 – Orlando, FL @ UCF Arena w/12th Planet, SuperVision

5 – Mobile, AL@ Bayfest

6 – New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World

31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

November

1 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

2 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

3 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Union Center

9 – Columbia, SC @ The Township Auditorium

10 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum

13 – Birmingham, AL@ Boutwell Auditorium

17 – Detroit, MI @ Compuware Arena