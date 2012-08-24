Skrillex and Pretty Lights launch With Your Friends Festival

Electronic music maestros Skrillex and Pretty Lights are teaming to curate an eclectic festival in Nashville over the weekend leading up to Halloween.
The With Your Friends Festival will be co-headlined by the two top acts, and will feature an undercard that includes rapper Nas (performing with a nine-piece band), Santigold, 12th Planet, Dillon Francis, Michal Menert, and TOKiMONSTA.
The two day bacchanalia will take place October 26 and 27 on the waterfront of downtown Nashville. There will also be some after party events, including one scheduled to take place on a river boat.
More info can be found here.
Here’s the too-cool post for the event:
Don’t live near Nashville? You can still catch Pretty Lights on his U.S. tour over the next few months:
August
23 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre w/araabMUSIK, Paul Basic
24 – Columbia, MO @ Midway Festival, Midway Festival 25 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheater
26 – Somerset, WI @ Summer Set Music Festival
29 – Columbus, OH @ LC Pavilion
30 – Charlottesville, VA @ nTelos Wireless Pavilion
31 – New York, NY @ Electric Zoo
September
1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
2 – Chicago, IL @ North Coast Music Festival
5 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewery Amphitheater
6 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Audio Circus
8 – Reno, NV @ Summit Pavilion
9 – Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino
11 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater
13 - Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Center
15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Dayclub
18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Convention Center
21 – Austin, TX @ The Backyard
22 – San Bernardino, CA @ Nocturnal Wonderland
23 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
25 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
26 – Little Rock, AR @ Riverfest Amphitheatre
28 – Starkville, MS @ MSU Horsepark Arena
29 – Atlanta, GA @ CounterPoint Music Festival
October
2 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theatre
3 – Orlando, FL @ UCF Arena w/12th Planet, SuperVision
5 – Mobile, AL@ Bayfest
6 – New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World
31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
November
1 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
2 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre
3 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Union Center
9 – Columbia, SC @ The Township Auditorium
10 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
13 – Birmingham, AL@ Boutwell Auditorium
17 – Detroit, MI @ Compuware Arena
Join The Discussion: Log In With