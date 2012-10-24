‘Skyfall’ producers deny Muse was in theme song running; Adele makes James Bond cry

This is how it starts: a band, Muse, says that one of its songs, “Supremacy,” would make for an excellent James Bond theme song, even hinting it had be submitted to the filmmakers. That song never becomes the theme song. It doesn’t even make the soundtrack.

And yet still, the “Skyfall” producers found themselves this week denying that Muse’s “Supremacy” was even in contention for the admirable spot.

“No, Adele was always our first choice,” producer Barbara Broccoli told U.K. paper Metro when asked if the Muse track was even in in the running.

The question arose after, earlier this year, Muse drummer Dominic Howard told The Sun that their track should lead the way for a new Bond flick. “It”s got a little bit of a Bond vibe – it all goes a bit crazy ‘Live And Let Die’ in the middle… My view is they should use it for the next James Bond film, but I don”t know what”s going on with that. I heard Adele was doing it.”

You were correct, sir.

Also, Amy Winehouse was said to have been working on tracks for the James Bond flick, too; Broccoli stated that: “[Winehouse is] an enormous artist still today. It’s a tragic ending to her life but she’s with us forever.”

So what we’ve got is Adele. Sweet, sweet Adele. Who, in fact, can make James Bond cry. Speaking to Yahoo! Movies, Daniel Craig said he was quite emotional hearing “Skyfall” for the first time.

“I cried,” he said. “From the opening bars I knew immediately, then the voice kicked in and it was exactly what I’d wanted from the beginning.”

Muse’s “Supremacy” is on their latest album, “The 2nd Law.” Adele has largely taken a break from music as she’s been pregnant and subsequently gave birth to her first child this past week.

