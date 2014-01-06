Snoop Dogg performs ‘Gin and Juice’ for a delighted Barack and Michelle Obama

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Kennedy Center recently honored the legendary jazz musician Herbie Hancock in a televised event that was attended by none other than the President and Michelle Obama. And who better to bring on as a special guest when the leader of the free world is watching than Snoop Dogg (and/or Lion)? No one, I say.

Snoop performed a jazzed-up rendition of his infamous song “Gin and Juice” — and the President and First Lady were more than happy to sing along.

Coolest world leaders ever.

