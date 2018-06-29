Valiant

Body positivity is about to enter the realm of box office superheroes at Sony. Tapping into Valiant comics roster of characters, the studio is hoping to give Faith a chance to represent female superheroes that aren’t dressed in dental floss, posing in impossible ways, or getting stuffed into a refrigerator. Faith Herbert is a plus-sized character that Sony is hoping will tap into the inclusivity push in Hollywood, giving the studio its second Valiant property following Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel.

If you’re unfamiliar with Faith, including the recent modern push for a lot of Valiant properties, Deadline has you covered:

The hero is Faith Herbert, a jubilant, comics-and-science-fiction loving geek who also happens to have telekinetic superpowers. Toby Jaffe and Neal Moritz will produce via their Original Film banner with Dan Mintz of DMG Entertainment… The hero is Faith Herbert, a jubilant, comics-and-science-fiction loving geek who also happens to have telekinetic superpowers. Toby Jaffe and Neal Moritz will produce via their Original Film banner with Dan Mintz of DMG Entertainment.Faith marks a step forward toward making spandex characters more inclusive, since the men are almost always well muscled and the women model thin. Unless she’s redrawn, Faith isn’t that. She made her debut in 1992 as a member of the Harbinger team and her accessibility made her popular enough to get her own comic book series. She is able to fly and has the ability to levitate other objects in her “companion field.” She also doesn’t brood like most superheroes; she’s a pretty effervescent young woman.

This is going to end somehow starring Amy Schumer at some point. But no matter who plays the character, she represents a break from the highly criticized traditions of women in comics. There aren’t many details about the direction Sony would take the property, but you’d have to assume they’d go for the current version written by Jody Houser.

(Via Deadline)