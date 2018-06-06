Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sony Pictures Animation has released the first full trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and moviegoers can now witness a universe in which more than one person can wear the Spidey mask. In other words, Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) has not only made his much anticipated arrival on the scene and discovered his own special powers, but Peter Parker (voiced by Jake Johnson) takes the protegee under his wing web shooter. This follows last December’s brief teaser that showed Morales navigating his newfound powers on his own, for the most part, with Parker shown only in silhouette.

Don’t worry, the story isn’t all substance, for there’s plenty of style as well. Not only does this newest trailer promise the story of the half-Black/half-Latino Morales largely taking the spotlight from Parker, but the visuals are absolutely stunning. Sony spares no detail, injecting eye-popping color into the soaring action, all while Morales claims his place in this new world in his own way while under the mentorship of the wisecracking Parker.

Aaaaand there’s a special bonus for audiences when Spider-Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) appears at the end of the trailer, and Morales wonders aloud, “How many Spider-people are there?” In return, he receives this snappy Parker line: “Save it for Comic-Con, kid. Let’s go!”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters on December 18.