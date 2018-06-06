Sony Pictures Animation has released the first full trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and moviegoers can now witness a universe in which more than one person can wear the Spidey mask. In other words, Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) has not only made his much anticipated arrival on the scene and discovered his own special powers, but Peter Parker (voiced by Jake Johnson) takes the protegee under his
wing web shooter. This follows last December’s brief teaser that showed Morales navigating his newfound powers on his own, for the most part, with Parker shown only in silhouette.
Don’t worry, the story isn’t all substance, for there’s plenty of style as well. Not only does this newest trailer promise the story of the half-Black/half-Latino Morales largely taking the spotlight from Parker, but the visuals are absolutely stunning. Sony spares no detail, injecting eye-popping color into the soaring action, all while Morales claims his place in this new world in his own way while under the mentorship of the wisecracking Parker.
Aaaaand there’s a special bonus for audiences when Spider-Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) appears at the end of the trailer, and Morales wonders aloud, “How many Spider-people are there?” In return, he receives this snappy Parker line: “Save it for Comic-Con, kid. Let’s go!”
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters on December 18.
I’m hoping the animated universe can give us a lot of the crazy mashup‘s and crossovers that just wouldn’t make sense in the MCU. This looks awesome for those webheads out there. I would honestly love to see an interpretation of One More Day and the myriad of What-If’s.
I would love to see the very idea of “One More Day” put in a box and then that box put on a rocket and fired into the sun.
This looks like no other animated movie I’ve ever seen. Really cool visuals.
TMNT did equally good work in the graphics department. But I don’t see this being any better than any DC cartoon movie. While DC at best is mediocre in its films, it runs the animated universe. Their shows and movies are by and far superior to anything Marvel puts out. I hope this does well, and ushers in a new era of big animated features, but I think DC would have had a better chance.