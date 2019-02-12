Getty Image

The late Stan Lee received a poignant mid-credits tribute during Sony’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider Verse, and fans expected to be treated to a customary cameo appearance by the Marvel Comics legend. They weren’t disappointed in that way, given that Lee did his filming well before his November death. He appeared as a store owner who sells a costume to Miles Morales while stating, “I’m going to miss him. We were friends, you know. It always fits … eventually.” Actually, there was more than one cameo, as directors Bob Persichetti, Rodney Rothman, and Peter Ramsey previously told Collider. In particular, Persichetti hinted at some train scenes:

“The easiest to spot, because you don’t have to stop the film, is when Peter and Miles are on the ground on the sidewalk, after they’d fallen from the train, there’s a dog who smells them with a guy who walks over them. That’s Stan again. On his way home from work. But then I will say, there are many, many train scenes. Subway shots. If you just pause, he’s in a lot of them. That guy is all over New York. He’s a busy man.”

Now that the Blu-Ray version is soon due to arrive, Sony animator Nick Tyson has tweeted a hidden moment that Persichetti was referencing. Watch below.

Have fun framing through the #SpiderVerse Blu-ray starting March 19th! 👀 pic.twitter.com/7JZXLbFr8y — Nick Kondo 近藤 (@NickTyson) February 11, 2019

The Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Blu-Ray releases on March 19.