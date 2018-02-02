Stan Lee Is ‘Doing Well’ After Being Rushed To The Hospital

#Black Panther #Stan Lee #Marvel
Managing Editor, Trending
02.02.18 7 Comments

Getty Image

Comic and pop culture fans got a square earlier on Thursday evening as news broke that Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee had been rushed to the hospital. A report on TMZ claimed that Lee had experienced “shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat,” forcing him to seek assistance at Cedars-Sinai on Wednesday night. The report added that Lee had canceled two convention appearances in 2017 due to an undisclosed health condition, but there was no indication that the incidents were connected. Lee’s wife had also passed away in the summer of 2017 at the age of 93.

A representative for Lee responded to inquiries on the legendary writer’s status, confirming that he was in no current danger:

A spokesperson for Stan said he, “is doing well and feeling good, he is staying there for a few days for some check-ups as a safety precaution.”

At 95, Lee still seemed to be going strong on Monday while attending the premiere for Black Panther. The character was created by Lee and Jack Kirby in 1966 and it is the latest property poised to take over the box office with its release in a few weeks. The day he’s forced to stop making cameos in these movies or isn’t around to help promote them will be an odd day. Until then, we can all be thankful he’s still semi-healthy despite staying in the hospital.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter / TMZ)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Panther#Stan Lee#Marvel
TAGSBlack PantherBlack Panther MovieMarvelStan Lee

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP