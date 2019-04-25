Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame might be the most anticipated movie of all time. The wait (and the decade-long buildup), as Uproxx’s Mike Ryan has declared, has resulted in convoluted fun and a satisfying conclusion, although, as Vince Mancini argues, it’s essentially Marvel’s self-congratulatory monument to itself. This three-hour movie, which doesn’t quite cap off MCU’s Phase Three, will undoubtedly be a juggernaut and could approach $1 billion for a global opening weekend. This is truly an event movie by every definition. Ideally, it also will be rewarding to fans who have waded through 20 MCU movies. With that perspective in hand, perhaps it’s time that we pay some begrudging tribute to the guy who may have made this last lap possible — Peter Quill, a.k.a. “Star-Lord.”

Yes, I know. Chris Pratt’s Marvel Studios character made such a promising start with his smartass attitude. The man can dance, and who doesn’t adore a superhero with moves? It was truly unfortunate that he lost his celestial powers in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 after (necessarily) killing his father. Star-Lord’s also played by an actor who brought a truckload of goodwill over from Parks and Recreation and beefed up for the role. However, it’s widely acknowledged that Star-Lord is known as the guy who screwed up Infinity War. Even Pratt, who felt the anti-love, gave up and admits as much.

And I get the rage. It feels good to blame someone, especially someone as aggressively cocky as Star-Lord. He’s an easy target, and nerd anger is a bit of a drug, but let’s step back. Is it really all his fault? I think it’s possible that folks may have blinded themselves with all their Star-Lord hate and closed off their minds to exactly how the Avengers botched Infinity War.

During the crucial scene where Star-Lord lost the fandom, several characters — including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Drax, and Mantis — were struggling to combine their collective strength and powers to stop Thanos. To be real, no one actually knows if they could have succeeded. Honestly? It didn’t look like a guaranteed victory. Mantis was precariously balanced on his shoulders while Doctor Strange had harnessed one arm and both Iron Man and Spider-Man went to work on removing the Gauntlet. I’m not really sure what Drax’s plan was by pulling on Thanos’ leg?